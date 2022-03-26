The No. 4-seeded Terps came to Spokane looking to exorcise the demons of a disappointing Sweet 16 loss in 2021. They will leave with the same in 2022. The top-seeded Stanford Cardinal never trailed Friday night in a 72-66 win. Stanford led by as much as 26 before a late Maryland run salvaged a measure of respectability.

The Terps sprinted out of the locker room before the game, dressed in all black with red and gold trim, and had the same looseness that the team had shown in the week’s practices. They even went through a shooting drill from behind the arc where the entire team seemed to bury a three-pointer; the coaching staff was applauding. All of those makes disappeared when the game began. So, too, did that relaxed demeanor.

The reigning NCAA champions dominated from the outset and advanced to the Elite Eight to face a No. 2 seed Texas, which beat Ohio State, 66-63, in the earlier game.

Maryland’s tumultuous season ends at 23-9, a campaign full of injuries, illnesses and the emotional effects of Coach Brenda Frese losing her father to prostate cancer midway through the season. This season had the motto to “complete the mission” after the feeling of unfinished business from last season’s disappointment.

Maryland trailed 39-23 at halftime, struggling with Stanford’s length and its own poor shooting — 26.7 percent from the field over the first two quarters. But the issue wasn’t just poor offense. No one outside of Diamond Miller (11 points before fouling out) came out particularly aggressive or with a level of energy needed to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Terps shot just 18.8 percent in the first quarter.

Maryland had the ball on the final possession of both the first and second quarters and didn’t get a shot off on either. The first ended with Katie Benzan, Mimi Collins and Shyanne Sellers playing hot potato with none of the three looking for a shot. Ashley Owusu had the ball all to herself at the end of the second, but simply waited too long to pull the trigger. Her made jumper was deemed too late upon review.

Maryland went through a nearly seven-minute stretch in the second quarter without a field goal. Stanford (31-3) shot 51.7 percent in the first half.

Angel Reese (25 points) was the only other consistent offensive force besides Miller. Chloe Bibby finished with 10 points in her final collegiate game.

Things weren’t any better on the defensive end for the team that entered the game ranked 250th in the country in scoring defense. The reigning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Haley Jones set the tone early with a pair of triples to open the game before doing a little bit of everything from there on out. She hit from both inside and out and then started connecting with teammates on back cuts for layups. The Cardinal closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run and the second quarter on a 12-4 run.

Jones nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Lexie Hull, a Spokane native, added 19 points and 9 rebounds while Cameron Brink posted 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Terps trailed by as much as 26 in the third quarter and were never truly competitive in the second half despite chipping away at the deficit in the fourth quarter.