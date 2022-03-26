The two Final Four teams in the Tigers’ rich basketball history each had their records vacated by the NCAA, a national semifinal appearance in 1985 and a runner-up finish in 2008, the latter an overtime loss to Kansas in which Memphis was on the cusp of a title, leading by nine points with two minutes left.

In this latest difficulty, the NCAA also charged the program with “lack of institutional control,” as well as with a failure to cooperate with the investigation and with obstructions, according to the reports. It charged that Hardaway, who played for Memphis before his 14-season NBA career with four all-star appearances, “failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men’s basketball program.”

Memphis, in turn, issued a denial of wrongdoing to the NCAA.

According to both the Daily Memphian and the Commercial Appeal, the alleged infractions occurred between May 2019 and February 2021. The documents the publications reviewed featured many redactions. They include three charges — one a Level I and two Level IIs — that implicate Hardaway, who has gone 85-43 in his four seasons at the helm. The notice of allegations arrived at the school in July, according to the reports.

Some of the issues — but not all — are rooted in the case of James Wiseman, at present a second-year player for the Golden State Warriors after he became the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Memphis had a drama in its 2019-20 season with Wiseman’s eligibility, stemming from Hardaway’s payment to Wiseman’s family of $11,500 in 2017 while Hardaway was coaching youth basketball in both AAU and high school programs but was also deemed a Memphis booster.

That season, Wiseman played in only three games, averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, before an NCAA suspension ended his season.