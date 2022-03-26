Krzyzewski already had seven East Region titles, two South, one Southeast, one Midwest and one “Atlanta,” so he stopped off Saturday night by the San Francisco Bay to grab one West before retiring. His 42nd Duke team had too much stardom for a gutty Arkansas in a not-scary win that ended 78-69, pushing Krzyzewski into a record 13th and final Final Four, this one in New Orleans. In seeking a sixth national title, he will hope to emulate how Wooden got his 10th: in closing.

The one-season retirement tour of Duke’s 75-year-old coach, which took on potholes in thumping losses to North Carolina at home in a bummer of a Krzyzewski farewell March 5 and to Virginia Tech at the ACC tournament March 12, will conclude by “crossing the bridge,” as Krzyzewski calls it, to the “Mecca,” as Krzyzewski called the Final Four.

“I know what’s on the other side of the bridge,” he said Friday before saying of his very young players: “They don’t. They can only look at it. So it makes me want it more for them.”

By Saturday, he bathed in a deluge of confetti his players poured on him, hugged his grandchildren one by one on the floor, climbed a ladder to snip net with his two replaced hips, and said to his players on the interview dais, “You crossed the bridge, man.”

“Let’s go to New Orleans,” he said soon thereafter.

They will cross the bridge together, with 7-foot-1 Mark Williams towering after his 12 points and 12 rebounds against Arkansas, and they will cross 47 years after Army went 3-22 and hired a new coach (and would go 11-14), and 42 years after Duke had a coach leave for South Carolina and hired that same new coach, who would spell his name for reporters at the intro (and would go 17-13). They will cross for the first time in seven years for Duke and Krzyzewski, after narrow Elite Eight losses to Kansas in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019. From 3,500-seat Gillis Fieldhouse, where Army beat Lehigh, 56-29, on Nov. 28, 1975, all the way to another giant football stadium next Saturday, when multitudes will know how to spell “Krzyzewski” without looking. Krzyzewski will coach a game that might just tear the state of North Carolina off its moorings and leave it floating in the Atlantic. Duke (32-6) will play either North Carolina or Saint Peter’s in a national semifinal in the Superdome.

It will do so because Krzyzewski’s final group of prized recruits took the geezer on a four-win recovery tour through Greenville, S.C., and San Francisco by digging out its moxie to go along with its glittering talent. It faced two March Madness crises — a five-point deficit to Michigan State with five minutes to play in the second round and a furious tussle with Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 — and looked as if it gained oomph from those. “No matter what you do as a coach,” Krzyzewski said, “they have to show that level of character, and in this tournament it’s really lifted them. They’ve been beautiful. They’ve been sensational. And they were really good. I loved them before, but now I respect them so much."

By the time of their region final with the Razorbacks (28-9), who had removed No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday, the Blue Devils looked like such a polished Duke team that Krzyzewski didn’t even have to give all that much instruction to the refs. That polish glowed from the box score, which showed freshman shooter AJ Griffin at 18 points, mighty freshman Paolo Banchero at 16, veteran Wendell Moore Jr. at 14, freshman Williams at 12 and both sophomore Jeremy Roach and freshman Trevor Keels at 9 and the whole lot of them at a 54.7 percent almost every foe would find unbeatable.

“We got beat by a better team today,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after his second straight Elite Eight in his three Arkansas seasons. “Thought Duke was phenomenal. Would be surprised if they’re not playing to win a national championship. That’s it.”

“You come to Duke for moments like this,” said Moore, a junior, “and unfortunately for me those first two years that moment was taken away, so to be able to do it with these guys right here, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“Just like I don’t rate my [three] daughters or my [eight] grandchildren, I’m not going to rate,” Krzyzewski said, “but obviously, this is one of 13 that have gone to a Final Four, so they’re right up there.”

Duke tore ahead 22-14 and then Arkansas, a batch of fighters if not necessarily shot makers, clambered back to within 37-33 two minutes before halftime. That’s when the talent resumed its glittering.

Banchero, the 6-10 mountain of grace who went to Duke all the way from Seattle, opted for a three-point shot from the top, then rained it in. An Arkansas shot rattled out. Krzyzewski called a timeout 57 seconds before halftime, perhaps sensing opportunity, and soon Moore missed from the baseline, but Williams plucked a great rebound from the aftermath, then followed. It was 42-33, and it was teetering.

Then Arkansas missed another shot — it would go 13 for 32 to Duke’s 17 for 31 in the first half — and here flew Duke, up the court and over to Trevor Keels, who let fly from the left of the top as the last seconds drained. That thing dunked in, and Duke led 45-33, and Arkansas seemed to lack the mustard to overhaul that.

The Razorbacks, who finished fourth in the SEC but tied for fifth in the country at the end, did show their strong stomachs. They used their energy to crowd within 53-48 and force Krzyzewski to call a timeout with 13:13 left on the way to that 13th bridge.

Out of that timeout, Duke conducted the kind of play that doubled as a perfect demonstration of its superiority. Banchero took the ball on the right and took his statuesque body to the paint, and there wasn’t anything anyone could do about it. He made a layup, and soon Griffin made another, and soon Williams helped himself to another of his three blocks. “You don’t really have to worry if a guy gets passed,” Roach said, “[because] Big Fella’s back there to clean it up.”