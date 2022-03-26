What are the chances? Smart never fathomed he would be here, back in college as an assistant coach at Arkansas, watching everything rewind and fast-forward at the same time. The former Golden State and Sacramento NBA head coach is back in a region that his family still calls home, back in the city where he beat cancer six years ago. The former basketball nomad is back with another well-traveled friend, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, whom he has played for and coached with at several stops. Smart, the former Indiana star whose iconic baseline jumper won the Hoosiers the 1987 national title, is back on a March stage with the chance to return to his native Louisiana for the Final Four.