March Madness continues Saturday as two teams will earn Final Four spots in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and four more Sweet 16 games will take place in the women’s tournament.

The action starts on the women’s side as No. 1 N.C. State will face No. 5 Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m. and No. 2 Connecticut plays No. 3 Indiana at approximately 2 p.m. in the second game in Bridgeport Region. No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Tennessee get things started in the Wichita Region when they take the court for a matchup at 4 p.m. followed by No. 3 Michigan against No. 10 South Dakota at approximately 6:30 p.m.

On the men’s side, No. 2 Villanova will take on No. 5 Houston at 6:09 p.m. in the South Region final. The final game of the night will pit No. 2 Duke against No. 4 Arkansas at 8:49 p.m. in the West Region final.

What to know about the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

