On the men’s side, No. 2 Villanova will take on No. 5 Houston at 6:09 p.m. in the South Region final. The final game of the night will pit No. 2 Duke against No. 4 Arkansas at 8:49 p.m. in the West Region final.
What to know about the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Women’s scores
Men’s scores
U-Conn.'s Azzi Fudd handling NCAA spotlight with 'sweet, smiley face'
The native of Arlington, Va., has ascended into the starting lineup this season for the second-seeded Huskies (27-5), who face No. 3 seed Indiana (24-8) on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16 in the Bridgeport Region.
The freshman left quite the imprint in pushing Connecticut to an NCAA record 28th straight region semifinal, scoring seven points during the fourth quarter, including a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds, to spark a 52-47 win against No. 7 seed Central Florida.
“There’s not a lot of freshmen that the team is anxious to give the ball to with 10 seconds left to go make free throws,” Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said. “And there’s not many freshmen that are anxious to go get it. Trust me, I’ve coached both. I know which ones run away, and I know which ones want the ball. The fact that that kid ran to the ball right away and we all knew enough to give it to her, she’s not going to play like a freshman.”
Fudd also connected on a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter that provided the Huskies with an 11-point lead, harking back to innumerable moments in her high school career when St. John’s, in need of a basket or any other winning play, turned to one of the most decorated players ever to emerge from the D.C. area.
Keith Smart — yes, that Keith Smart — could be headed back to the Final Four
SAN FRANCISCO — Keith Smart, an NCAA tournament hero from 35 years ago, grins, shakes his head and repeats a phrase: “What are the chances?” That’s his favorite refrain. As he recounts his journey through life and basketball, he fills any lull in conversation with those words.
What are the chances? Smart never fathomed he would be here, back in college as an assistant coach at Arkansas, watching everything rewind and fast-forward at the same time. The former Golden State and Sacramento NBA head coach is back in a region that his family still calls home, back in the city where he beat cancer six years ago. The former basketball nomad is back with another well-traveled friend, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, whom he has played for and coached with at several stops. Smart, the former Indiana star whose iconic baseline jumper won the Hoosiers the 1987 national title, is back on a March stage with the chance to return to his native Louisiana for the Final Four.
If the Razorbacks beat Duke and end Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s prestigious career Saturday night, Smart will go back to the Superdome in New Orleans, the site of his famous shot. What are the chances? Win or lose, Smart knows he’s in the right place, at the right time, even though the longtime pro coach had no interest in a college job until recently.
Saint Peter's delivered another shock to the college basketball establishment
PHILADELPHIA — The impossible dream became even more impossible Friday night. Or, more accurately, it became reality.
The extraordinary Saint Peter’s Peacocks became the first 15th seed in NCAA tournament history to reach the Elite Eight, stunning Purdue, 67-64, inside Wells Fargo Arena. Given that the last time the Philadelphia 76ers won an NBA championship came in 1983 — and on the road — it is probably fair to say the 26-year-old building has never seen a night like this one.
Saint Peter’s has now defeated Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue — not bad for a tiny school in Jersey City that had never won an NCAA tournament game until eight days ago.
“We’re making history,” sixth man Doug Edert said with a shrug. “And we want to keep making history. We’re happy. But we’re not satisfied.”
The more telling postgame response might have come from the Purdue players.
“I have no idea what to say,” Sasha Stefanovic said. “I still can’t believe it.”
“I’m still in shock,” center Trevion Williams said. “Just in shock.”
So was the rest of the college basketball world.
Friday's NCAA tournament highlights
No. 8 seed North Carolina topped fourth-seeded UCLA, 73-66, in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Philadelphia, setting up an Elite Eight showdown with Cinderella darling Saint Peter’s.
The Peacocks made NCAA tournament history earlier in the evening, becoming the first 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight with a 67-64 upset of third-seeded Purdue.
March Madness continued with four Sweet 16 games for the men’s tournament and four regional semifinals in the women’s tournament. South Carolina defeated North Carolina, Texas outlasted Ohio State, Creighton upset Iowa State and Stanford held off a furious comeback from Maryland in the women’s contests.
In the other matchups on the men’s side, Kansas fended off Providence’s upset bid and Miami topped Iowa State in a battle of double-digit seeds.