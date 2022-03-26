The eighth-seeded Tar Heels defeated fourth-seeded UCLA, 73-66, in an East Region semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena, halting the Bruins’ march toward a second consecutive Final Four and keeping alive the chance North Carolina will play Duke in the NCAA tournament for the first time. If Duke beats Arkansas on Saturday and Carolina topples Saint Peters here on Sunday, an epic will take place next weekend in New Orleans.

As he hovers over this tournament and the close of his career earns reprieves 40 minutes at a time, is there anything Mike Krzyzewski hasn’t done? Actually, yes. He has never faced Duke’s sworn rival in the NCAA tournament. College basketball’s greatest rivalry has never graced the sport’s greatest stage. We are now a measly two results away from that toothsome occasion, with just a trip to the national title and Krzyzewski’s career in the balance.

The Tar Heels did their part Friday night by dispatching a fellow blue blood from the other side of the country, riding Love’s 27-point second half in a high-level connoisseur’s classic. They will first know villainhood as they face 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s on Sunday in the regional final, and anybody who’s paying attention knows the Peacocks will inflict maximal punishment on any opponent that looks past them.

“The thing that just jumps right is out how his players play for [Coach Shaheen Holloway], and they have his personality,” Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said. “They’re an incredible team. But they’re also incredibly tied together. On Sunday, it’ll be our toughest game of the year.”

The Tar Heels and Bruins turned in an artistic delight. North Carolina, primarily through Love, put on a shot-making clinic in the second half. UCLA drove to the hoop and pounded the offensive glass. They traded baskets and traded the lead.

UCLA took control early with a 19-6 surge in the first half. North Carolina scrambled back. UCLA threatened to separate when it took a five-point lead midway through the second half, but the Tar Heels kept making too many shots to go away. Brady Manek’s three-pointer with 4:23 left — canned after he had started 2 for 9 from outside the arc — pushed the Tar Heels ahead, 61-60, and the game really began from there.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell made a reverse layup that put the Bruins ahead, 64-61, but Love answered with a three-pointer that tied the game. After Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s three rimmed out, Love drained a three-pointer that sent the Tar Heels ahead, 67-64, with 58.2 seconds remaining. At the other end of the floor, he flexed and allowed teammate Armando Bacot to slug him in the chest. One possession later, after another defensive stop, Bacot’s tip-in with 15.5 seconds left pushed Carolina’s lead to five and sealed it.

It would have been difficult to imagine anything in the college basketball realm that could upstage UNC-UCLA in the Sweet 16, but nobody had ever seen anything like Saint Peter’s. The main event in Philadelphia had been rendered an undercard by the magic that preceded.

The Tar Heels and Bruins did what they could, though no one more than Love, a sophomore guard from St. Louis who levitated into Tar Heel lore. Love missed eight consecutive shots to end the first half, which he finished with three. At halftime, North Carolina director of operations Eric Hoots told Love he should change his sneakers. Love switched to a lighter shade. “I never play good in the black shoes,” Love said.

In the huddle, Davis delivered his own advice. He told Love to “go downhill,” to attack the basket rather than settling for outside jumpers. When Love hit an early layup, he reset his scoring touch.

“Once you see ‘em go through, your rhythm is there,” Love said.

Love carried the Tar Heels in the second half. He drained five three-pointers and, and 10 of 16 shots overall and, perhaps, turned Hoots into a slice of Carolina folklore.

“I’m going to give him a raise,” Davis said, laughing. “I didn’t even know he switched shoes. I don’t think it was the shoes. I just think Caleb played really well.”

In Davis’s first season in the big chair after replacing Hall of Famer Roy Williams, the Tar Heels traveled an uneven path to the precipice of the Final Four. They suffered an array of ugly losses, including one last month at home against ACC also-ran Pittsburgh. Rather than berating them, Davis remained upbeat and tried to instill confidence.

“The narrative with this group was that they weren’t tough, they weren’t resilient, this wasn’t a team of perseverance,” Davis said. “I said the other way that can change is you’re going to have to change it. I’ve never felt and I’ve never talked to them specifically about, like, an underdog role, but I have motivated them and challenged them to change the narrative of us not being competitive and competing and shying away from physicality. It’s something that I wanted them to embrace, and I wanted it to be a part of our team.”

The Tar Heels announced themselves when they spoiled Krzyzewski’s home finale. They have now won 9 of 10 and 15 of 18. Their season may have earned them an 8 seed, but they wear Carolina blue, for crying out loud. “I don’t think we’re going in the game thinking that we’re the underdog,” Bacot said.