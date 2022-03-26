But this is not quite getting the band back together on the pitchers’ side of the spring training clubhouse. Clippard predates Doolittle and Sánchez by a few years.

“At this point in my career, this scenario I’m in right now is the best possible scenario,” said Clippard, who pitched for the Nationals from 2008 to 2014. “Cause there’s so many factors when you reach my age, and I’ve been so many different places. Not to say that it’s tough to get excited, but sometimes when you feel like you’re just a hired gun and go from organization to organization … ”

He trailed off a bit. Then he brought his mind back to D.C.

“ … there’s an element of being here where my heart is in it. I kind of left my heart here, because I was here for so long and we went through so much. And then it was just four months in Oakland and traded to New York. You don’t have those emotional connections to each organization that you’re in. But I do here. For me, that’s going to help.”

Connections to his old Nationals teammates are strong. He still talks with Tom Gorzelanny, John Lannan, Sean Burnett, Ian Desmond and Ryan Zimmerman. He played in a golf event with Craig Stammen this offseason wants to tee off with Liván Hernández down in Florida. He and Drew Storen, a former bullpen mate, remain good friends and recently started a business selling whiskey made with corn that was grown where “Field of Dreams” was shot in Iowa. But of that group, only Clippard and Stammen remain active.

Since leaving Washington, Clippard has pitched for the Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Diamondbacks again last year. At the start of 2021, he missed three and a half months with a capsule sprain in his right shoulder. Otherwise, though, he’s been a model of durability, averaging 68 appearances a season from 2009 to 2019.

A 3.13 career ERA isn’t so bad, either. The Nationals are risking nothing to see what he has left.

“The foundation of who I am, the nuts and bolts of who Tyler Clippard is, is never going to change,” Clippard said. “The fastball-change-up, of course. But obviously when you’re in the game and you age in the game, you have to make adjustments. That’s what baseball is. Even week to week, you need to make adjustments.

“So this is eight years removed from being a Washington National … [I’ve] definitely evolved, got a few new toys in the chest and doing all sorts of fun things out there now … I feel like I can do it at a high level still. It might look a little different, but it still gets the job done.”

The new toys include dropping his arm angle on some pitches, sweeping a curveball and mixing in a sinker, which could help a traditionally flyball pitcher induce more grounders. FanGraphs still had Clippard at 43 percent four-seam fastballs and 34 percent change-ups in 2021. Evolution doesn’t have to mean totally forgetting who you are.

But at his age, and with hitters looking to launch high pitches into orbit, it makes sense for Clippard to tweak his arsenal. He told reporters Saturday that he’s thrown eight live batting practice sessions and could be ready for an exhibition soon. He, Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey will discuss next steps, with Clippard on the fringe of Washington’s shoddy bullpen. With the regular season less than two weeks away, it seems likely Clippard extends his ramp-up past April 7 and waits for a chance.