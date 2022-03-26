Connecticut (28-5) advanced to its 16th straight regional final behind four players scoring in double figures, including team highs of 15 each from Christyn Williams and Paige Bueckers, and will face top-seeded North Carolina State on Monday night for a spot in next week’s Final Four.

Williams and Bueckers contributed significantly to the third-quarter uprising, combining for 13 points in pushing Connecticut’s lead to 53-33 with 6:15 to play. Bueckers’s three-pointer started the run, and Williams was especially active getting deflections and scoring with the Hoosiers (24-9) scrambling on defense.

“During that stretch there was a look about us that we felt exceptionally confident,” Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said. “We knew exactly where we were going. We knew where the ball was going. We knew where the shots were coming from. We could pick and choose which shots we wanted to take. We got more layups than we had gotten in the previous two quarters.”

The Huskies won their 13th consecutive game thanks also in large part to an overwhelming 15-2 advantage in offensive rebounding. Senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa and sophomore Aaliyah Edwards had five offensive rebounds apiece and combined for 24 rebounds overall, almost matching the Hoosiers’ total as a team (27).

Robust work inside allowed Connecticut to own a 14-2 margin in second-chance points, with the Huskies attempting 19 more field goals and surviving a 5-for-20 showing on three-pointers. Connecticut’s starters combined to shoot 4 of 18 from behind the arc, including Williams missing all three of her attempts.

But the senior shot 7 for 11 overall and added six rebounds, three assists and a steal without a turnover in helping to extend perhaps her final NCAA tournament. Last season, Williams averaged 18.4 points in the NCAA tournament and was named first-team all-region.

“We were not happy with how the first half ended,” Williams said. “They got an easy three at the buzzer, so I guess the emphasis at halftime was come out of the gate with our defense. We had to be aware of what’s going on at all times, and I thought we did a great job with that, and then we got easy buckets in transition.”

Bueckers produced in that regard, too, in her eighth game back following surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left leg. The sharpshooting guard missed 19 games and reached double figures for the third time since reentering the lineup.

Last season, Bueckers became the first freshman to win national player of the year and the first in Big East Conference history to claim player of the year, freshman of the year and tournament most outstanding player in the same season.

Bueckers withstood a tense moment in the first half when she tumbled hard near midcourt, clutching her knee and grimacing in discomfort. She rose and jogged back to the bench, where the athletic training staff examined her before determining she had suffered no additional damage.

“We really want Paige to do well because she was coming off a big, big surgery,” Auriemma said. “We know how good she is, and we want her to be the Paige that she was. What you don’t want is to sit around and root for Paige while the game is going on instead of playing basketball, so it’s been a little bit of finding ourselves again, how much do we want to cheer for Paige and how much do we need to play basketball and let her figure out her own way.”

A 14-3 flurry bridging the first and second quarters during which Bueckers delivered one of her two assists lifted the Huskies into the lead for good at 19-18 on the way to a 37-33 halftime advantage.

Connecticut led by as many as nine during the first half when Azzi Fudd collected a pass from Caroline Ducharme during a frenetic transition sequence, pulled up behind the arc in front of the Hoosiers’ bench and released a jumper that swished through to booming applause in what effectively was a Huskies home game.

The half also featured Auriemma at his animated best, in one instance turning toward the bench and jumping three times while shaking his arms in disbelief after Edwards missed a layup.