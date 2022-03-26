When the subsequent test came back positive, Moore scrambled to the airport in the Canary Islands, where he plays for second-division Tenerife. Via Madrid and Chicago, he arrived in central Florida in time to watch on TV his U.S. teammates battle to a 0-0 draw in Mexico and enhance their World Cup chances.

With Yedlin receiving another yellow card in that match, resulting in a one-game ban, Moore might start here Sunday against Panama. A U.S. victory, combined with a Costa Rica draw or defeat in El Salvador, would clinch a tournament berth in Qatar in November.

Moore’s arrival is Berhalter’s latest adjustment to a roster missing five regulars to injury and two to yellow card suspensions.

It also epitomized the efforts to not only improve the roster but expand the player pool since the program’s epic failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. On short notice, Berhalter felt comfortable tabbing Moore, the fourth-string right back who played a key role in the Gold Cup championship last summer. He also could have opted for Joe Scally, who plays in the German Bundesliga.

Since Berhalter took the job in late 2018, 88 players have made game appearances.

“It’s given the players confidence,” Berhalter said, “but it’s also given the coaching staff confidence that we can call on a guy like Shaq at the last minute and be completely comfortable with how he is going to perform.”

The player pool is being tested in this final three-game window. Dest, goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Chris Richards, midfielder Weston McKennie and wing Brenden Aaronson are not on the roster, and Yedlin and forward Tim Weah crossed the yellow-card threshold Thursday.

Aside from having to replace those suspended players for Sunday’s match at sold-out Exploria Stadium, Berhalter will take into account fitness levels after the team played just 72 hours earlier — and at altitude.

In a news conference Saturday, Berhalter said he has not forgotten what former U.S. coach Bruce Arena told him.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned — and Bruce hammered this home for me — is you are never going to have your best team,” Berhalter said. “You are always going to be missing players. As soon as I came to terms with that, we’re much more peaceful about it.”

After using 2019 and ’20 to implement young players, Berhalter used two Concacaf tournaments last summer to provide high-pressure experience. He used a stronger, European-based roster for the semifinals and final of the Nations League and a greener, MLS-centric group for the three-week Gold Cup. The Americans won both, beating Mexico in each final.

In 12 qualifiers starting last September, 38 players have made appearances.

“It’s been a long road,” goalkeeper Zack Steffen said. “Qualifying is a lot of games and different camps. Guys have injuries and different guys are called in all the time. We have a very good camaraderie in terms of whoever gets called steps up and does their job.”

Steffen (Manchester City) is Berhalter’s top goalkeeper, but because of injuries and a positive test result, he yielded to Turner in eight qualifiers. Turner, a New England Revolution standout who’s headed to Arsenal this summer, earned the No. 2 spot with his performance in the Gold Cup. He, Moore and center back Miles Robinson were voted to the tournament’s Best XI.

Moore, who was last called up in October, was summoned to Orlando to replace Cannon and add depth. But when Yedlin received his yellow card Thursday, Moore knew he might start Sunday.

“It was a bit hectic, having to travel all across the world to get here on time,” he said. “I was watching the [Mexico] game and the commentators were mentioning how if [Yedlin] gets another yellow card, he won’t be [eligible] for the next game. What a coincidence that actually happened. I am trying to be ready and take full advantage of the opportunity.”

Dest’s injury the same day the roster was announced (March 17) opened a roster slot for George Bello, a left back who was also part of the Gold Cup campaign. When Aaronson withdrew, Berhalter felt comfortable enough with his forwards that he didn’t name a replacement. Passed over were players from the Premier League (Josh Sargent) and French Ligue 1 (Konrad de la Fuente).

Berhalter’s decisions since last fall to not recall German-based John Brooks, the program’s most experienced center back, has generated criticism. But Richards, Robinson and Walker Zimmerman have handled their roles, and in the second half Thursday, defenders Aaron Long and Erik Palmer-Brown made their qualifying debuts.

The Americans have conceded multiple goals in one qualifier (at first-place Canada) and posted shutouts in three of the past four.

Berhalter’s use of several strikers has not resulted in a clear-cut starter. Ricardo Pepi, 19, has made the most starts (seven) but hasn’t scored since October. Struggling at Norwich City, Sargent hasn’t been recalled since September. Jordan Pefok and Gyasi Zardes haven’t provided answers.

Jesús Ferreira, 21, might make his second qualifying start Sunday.