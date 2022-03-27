Eventually, the Jayhawks’ free-flowing celebration arrived, and it ultimately consumed the arena. Kansas, the only No. 1 seed left, delivered a dominant second half on its way to a 76-50 victory in the Midwest Region final Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks were on the mark after halftime and much improved from the free throw line. They flustered the usually sure-handed Hurricanes by forcing 14 turnovers and racing down the court to capitalize, and Miami’s shooting troubles grew as the game wore on.

Miami’s 35-29 halftime lead rapidly disappeared as the Jayhawks surged throughout the second half with aggression and poise. Kansas outscored the Hurricanes 47-15 in the final 20 minutes, crushing any dreams of an upset for Coach Jim Larrañaga’s Hurricanes. Instead, the title-seeking Jayhawks return to a familiar stage to face Villanova, the South Region’s No. 2 seed, in the national semifinals Saturday in New Orleans. It will be the Jayhawks’ first trip to the Final Four since 2018 — and the 16th in program history.

After those early jitters, Kansas built a double-digit lead midway through the second half. About five minutes later, that margin had ballooned to more than 20 points. The Jayhawks simply stifled the Hurricanes, who made 6 of 28 shots in the second half — including 0 of 13 from three-point range. As their victory became certain, the Kansas players lifted their hands to a crowd eager to oblige with a roar each time. The party began promptly on Massachusetts Street back in Lawrence, and the Jayhawks already have seen the photos.

“It’s actually crazy seeing that and us being the reason why,” senior star Ochai Agbaji said.

“Stay there,” senior forward David McCormack said quietly. “We’ll be back.”

“We’re not going to Mass,” Coach Bill Self added with a smile.

When Agbaji made a three-pointer with just under two minutes remaining, he crossed his arms to make an X — one of the final acts of an 18-point showing for the national player of the year finalist. Soon after, the starters left the game, each sharing an embrace with Self. The joy of Remy Martin, an energetic backup point guard, manifested in a few excited screams toward the crowd, and the reserves took the floor as the Jayhawks celebrated on the bench.

Meanwhile, Miami’s players grappled with the end of their run — and, for some, the end of their careers. Sam Waardenburg, a forward in his sixth season with the Hurricanes, finished his career by pounding the hardwood after he committed his fifth foul and had to exit. At the time, Kansas led by 11, and the margin only grew. Larrañaga consoled the other starters in the final minutes as they left the floor, including point guard Charlie Moore, whose winding six-year career featured stints at four schools, including Kansas.

After the loss, Larrañaga recounted the success of past point guards but then said: “Charlie nudges ahead for one reason. You know what it is, Charlie?”

Amid his disappointment, Moore replied, “We got the farthest in school history.”

Miami had never reached the Elite Eight until Larrañaga brought the Hurricanes this far. In the second half, he saw his players succumb to the pressure of the stage and the talent of Kansas.

Miami had one of the best turnover margins in the country, and it typically leaned on a stingy defense that rattled the opposition. But Sunday, the Hurricanes were the flustered ones. The Jayhawks had a significant size advantage in the paint that led to 15 points for McCormack and a 41-28 rebounding edge. As the Jayhawks took control, they also showcased a masterful transition game.

“They’re the best in the open court, attacking you,” Larrañaga said. “And when you’re not scoring, it’s hard to get back and set your defense. And we weren’t scoring. We weren’t making shots. We got a little anxious.”

Neither team led by more than three until Miami found a late burst in the first half that grew its advantage to six at halftime. But after the teams returned, Kansas started to look like Kansas. The Jayhawks shed their first-half tightness, and Christian Braun emphatically announced the stark swing: He dunked in transition after a Miami turnover and followed that with a three-pointer, his team’s first — “and then the lid came off,” Self said. The sequence electrified the pro-Kansas crowd as the Jayhawks seized a lead they never relinquished.