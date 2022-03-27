He still knew the route to the practice facility, what door to go in, where to get treatment and meals. He mingled with teammates and staff he first met back in 2009, when he was a first-round draft pick for Washington. It was almost like Johansson never left.

Johansson served a seven-year tenure with the Capitals from 2010 to 2017. He bounced around to four other teams before he landed in Seattle in August. Washington acquired Johansson from Seattle for Daniel Sprong and two draft picks at the NHL’s trade deadline last Monday. He flew to D.C. that same day and jumped into game action the following night.

“I walked in for morning skate the first day [Tuesday] and the smell and the rink, it was kind of one of those things like, ‘Yeah I remember this,'” Johansson said. “It was like the smell of training camp almost, like the first week you are back.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Back in Washington, Johansson was immediately slotted on the top line next to Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. It’s unclear how long that line will last, but for now, it’s a decent reminder of the past. The Capitals, riding a two-game winning streak, will play again Monday against Carolina before they have five days off.

Johansson has yet to score in his short three-game tenure back with the group, but he admits nerves were present during his re-debut last week. He said he feels like his overall game has grown since his days in Washington and he hopes it can be showcased as the regular season winds down.

“I just feel like I’m more of a complete player now,” Johansson said. “I’ve been with a few different teams, different roles and I feel like every day, every year you are in this league you grow and I feel like I have gotten better.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Johansson said he had an inkling Washington was interested in bringing him back to the District. The morning of the trade deadline, he got the call he was waiting for.

“If there was any place I wanted to go, it was here,” Johansson said. “So just very grateful for the opportunity and happy it turned out this way. I know I like it here. I know all the people and the team, they know me, too, and what they get out of me.”

Reconnecting with his Washington teammates has also been like riding a bicycle. Johansson said he kept in touch with a decent amount of players, like Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson. The friendships have only strengthened since the Capitals traded him to New Jersey in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is kind of a special bond it feels like,” Johansson said. “It’s been cool.”

His teammates agree. They also know what Johansson can bring to the table. His offensive numbers have improved in recent years and his defensive game has always been at the forefront. With Washington’s forward corps injury prone all season, having a veteran like Johansson adds extra depth to the lineup.

Advertisement

“I think the good thing about it is he’s been in the league for a long time now,” said Backstrom, who noted Johansson was quiet and shy when he first entered the league. Now, he’s grown into a more well-versed person and player. “He’s a pretty low-key guy. I mean, he doesn’t take up too much space, which is good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johansson’s future past this season is still unclear. As of now, he is just a depth piece addition as Washington gears up for another postseason run. Since winning the Stanley Cup finals in 2018, the Capitals have yet to win another playoff series. Johansson hopes he can help get Washington back on track.

He also hopes he never has to leave.