The women get started in the evening with No. 1 South Carolina against No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. in the Greensboro Region. The final game of the night will be in the Spokane Region as No. 1 Stanford, the defending champion, will face No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m.
Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Elite Eight
Men’s scores
Women’s scores
Haley Jones first had to look within. Now she’s the player Stanford can’t be without.Return to menu
SPOKANE, Wash. — Haley Jones calls it her “come-to-Jesus moment” as she looks back and lets loose that trademark smile that spreads so wide it makes her eyes squint. That same smile seems to radiate warmth through television screens across the country.
Stanford’s do-everything guard, the NCAA tournament’s reigning Most Outstanding Player, was just a freshman two years ago when she suffered a knee injury that ended her season after 18 games. Less than two months later, all of college basketball was shut down because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Campuses closed, and the Santa Cruz, Calif., native found herself back home, nursing an injury and feeling lost and isolated.
“I’m not even doing rehab on campus, and I’m just like, ‘It’s really going to come from me,’ ” Jones said. “I have to be the one. I have to go do my rehab. I have to do my schoolwork on Zoom. I have to go do this and that. Whatever I want, I’m a have to go get it.
“Being away from the game in that sense and not being able to do my normal routine made me shift my focus and find out, really, who I was, what I believe and what I want to do.”
To reach one last Final Four, Coach K had to meet his players where they areReturn to menu
SAN FRANCISCO — For his long goodbye to have a glorious ending, Mike Krzyzewski needed to get real one more time. And he knew just the person he had to talk to: himself.
Beneath all the love and appreciation Coach K has felt during his farewell season at Duke, something was off late in the year. His Blue Devils, blessed with talented underclassmen again but low on experience and continuity, were laboring when they should have been playing their best. The coach sensed it before the struggles became obvious. Then he watched the team lose his finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina. During the ACC tournament, Krzyzewski began a period of introspection.
“I got to do something,” he said to himself. “I got to help in some way.”
Three weeks later, Krzyzewski has Duke in the Final Four for a 13th time, back to the only stage prestigious enough to provide an appropriate exit. With a 78-69 victory over Arkansas in the West Region final, he didn’t just keep his Duke fairy tale alive. He completed the task of figuring out his last team and steering the Blue Devils to reach their potential. Now he is two victories from a sixth national title.
Saturday’s highlights from the NCAA tournamentReturn to menu
Mike Krzyzewski’s career will end with a 13th trip to the Final Four after No. 2 seed Duke rolled past No. 4 Arkansas, 78-69, on Saturday in the West Region final, extending the retiring coach’s swan song.
The Final Four could serve up one last clash between archrivals Duke and North Carolina before Krzyzewski calls it a career, with the Blue Devils facing the winner of Sunday’s East Region final between the eighth-seeded Tar Heels and No. 15 Saint Peter’s.
Earlier Saturday, Villanova became the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The second-seeded Wildcats edged No. 5 seed Houston, 50-44, in the South Region final.
The day’s March Madness action started on the women’s side as No. 1 North Carolina State got a late steal and layup from Raina Perez to beat No. 5 Notre Dame. No. 2 Connecticut rolled to a 75-58 win over No. 3 Indiana in the second game in the Bridgeport Region. The Wolfpack and Huskies will meet in the Elite Eight on Monday.
No. 1 Louisville topped No. 4 Tennessee, 76-64, in the Wichita Region. The Cardinals advanced to face No. 3 Michigan, which avoided an upset with a 52-49 win over No. 10 South Dakota.