March Madness continues Sunday as the last two Final Four spots will be awarded in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and two teams will earn trips to the national semifinals in the women’s tournament.

The action starts on the men’s side in the Midwest Region as the last No. 1 seed standing, Kansas, takes on No. 10 Miami at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. In the East Region, No. 15 Saint Peter’s will try to make history against No. 8 North Carolina and become the lowest seed to ever make the Final Four. That game between the Peacocks and Tar Heels tips off at 5:05 p.m.

The women get started in the evening with No. 1 South Carolina against No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. in the Greensboro Region. The final game of the night will be in the Spokane Region as No. 1 Stanford, the defending champion, will face No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

