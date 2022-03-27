SPOKANE, Wash. — Haley Jones calls it her “come-to-Jesus moment” as she looks back and lets loose that trademark smile that spreads so wide it makes her eyes squint. That same smile seems to radiate warmth through television screens across the country.

Stanford’s do-everything guard, the NCAA tournament’s reigning Most Outstanding Player, was just a freshman two years ago when she suffered a knee injury that ended her season after 18 games. Less than two months later, all of college basketball was shut down because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Campuses closed, and the Santa Cruz, Calif., native found herself back home, nursing an injury and feeling lost and isolated.

“I’m not even doing rehab on campus, and I’m just like, ‘It’s really going to come from me,’ ” Jones said. “I have to be the one. I have to go do my rehab. I have to do my schoolwork on Zoom. I have to go do this and that. Whatever I want, I’m a have to go get it.