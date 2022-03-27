The women get started in the evening with No. 1 South Carolina against No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. in the Greensboro Region. The final game of the night will be in the Spokane Region as No. 1 Stanford, the defending champion, will face No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m.
Shaheen Holloway, egoless yet confident, has taken Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight his way
PHILADELPHIA — Shaheen Holloway always knew he wanted to be a coach. It happened sooner than he expected. His professional playing career ended after seven years on European teams and in domestic minor leagues, a life not conducive to caring for his daughter. He was a point guard, a quarterback in sneakers, a position that imbued him with a holistic view of the game. More than that, he believed the right coach at the right moment could change a life.
“A lot of people took a chance on me when it was so easy to go the other way,” Holloway said. “I want to be that guy to take a chance on some kids people don’t want or are pushing away or got in trouble and need a second chance. That’s kind of what I’m about.”
For two magical weekends, America has learned what Holloway is about. In his fourth season as a head coach, Holloway has led Saint Peter’s to three stunning upset victories in the NCAA tournament, turning the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City into the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. Sunday evening, Saint Peter’s will face North Carolina — a program with 126 more NCAA tournament wins than the Peacocks — for a trip the Final Four.
What to watch for in North Carolina-Saint Peter's
East Region final
In Philadelphia
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
5:05 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Winner faces: No. 2 Duke in the Final Four
It isn’t often that basketball fans feel pity for North Carolina, a school that has been to the Final Four six times since 2000 and has a rich basketball history. But if the Tar Heels are to advance to Saturday’s game, they will have to topple the tournament’s darling, Saint Peter’s.
Under Hubert Davis, in his first year after succeeding Roy Williams, the Tar Heels have a less-lofty seed than they’re accustomed to, but expectations still have grown with every win. They advanced to this game with 30 points from sophomore Caleb Love, beating UCLA in the round of 16.
Now a small Jesuit school from Jersey stands in the way of a trip to the Final Four, and it’s a formidable opponent whose confidence has grown with every win. The Peacocks, coached by Shaheen Holloway, knocked off No. 2-seed Kentucky in the first round and are the only 15th-seeded team to reach the Elite Eight. They beat No. 3 Purdue Friday behind junior Doug Edert and his marvelous mustache. (What is it about facial hair this time of year? Last year, it was Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.)
The Peacocks figure to have a nation — most of it, anyway — rooting for them to keep their Cinderella run going. They seem unlikely to be intimidated.
“I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” Holloway told reporters. “You think we’re scared of anything?”
No. 1 Kansas dominates second half, gets past Miami and into Final Four
Miami had used its guard-heavy lineup to make an unprecedented run to the Elite Eight, but on Sunday the Hurricanes discovered that Kansas also has some pretty good guards — and plenty more. The No. 1 Jayhawks trailed at halftime but quickly asserted their superiority in the second half and eventually cruised to a 76-50 victory over 10th-seeded Miami in the Midwest Region final in Chicago.
Kansas moves on to the program’s 16th Final Four, where it will meet South Region champion Villanova in New Orleans.
Down by six after the first half, Kansas came out of the locker room and immediately embarked on a 25-7 run, leading to a Miami timeout that did little to stop the bleeding. The Jayhawks relentlessly drove into the paint, and their defense at the point of attack repeatedly forced the Hurricanes’ guards into bad shots.
When Miami forward Sam Waardenburg, a sixth-year senior, fouled out with over eight minutes to play, the team’s tallest player at that point was 6-foot-7 guard Jordan Miller. A few minutes of game action later, Miller fouled out.
Senior guard Kameron McGusty, the Hurricanes’ leading scorer on the season, paced all players Sunday with 14 points at halftime but had just four points in the second half. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, had 18 points and senior forward David McCormack added 15. Kansas dominated on the boards, finishing the game with 42 rebounds to 29 for Miami, and the Jayhawks would have won by a larger margin had they fared better than a 13-for-26 showing at the free throw line.
Kansas Coach Bill Self will go to his fourth Final Four and is looking for his second national championship since taking over the program in 2003. “The lid finally came off the basket,” he said after the game of his team’s second-half surge.
Halftime: Miami 35, Kansas 29 (men)
Kansas, the only No. 1 seed remaining in the men’s tournament, had its hands full in the first half against Miami, with both teams struggling at times to control the ball and the Hurricanes leading 35-29 after a seesaw first half.
“We can’t guard their guys,” Coach Bill Self told CBS during an injury timeout with the Jayhawks trailing 15-14 at the 11 minute, 45 second mark. “Their three guys are getting what they want [with shots]. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Miami’s Kameron McGusty led all scorers with 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting.
With Kansas up 21-20 with 7:45 left in the half, Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga told CBS he wanted his team to “run faster. We’re running at our normal pace and we can’t do that today. We’ve got to run at our top speed because they’re at their top speed when they’re attacking the rim. If we do that, we’ll be able to defend them much better.”
Larrañaga reiterated at halftime that “whoever gets down the floor first wins. It’s simple.” His players heard him, going on a 9-2 run to close the half.
“Kam McGusty got us going and we were finding him regularly,” Larranaga said. “Isaiah Wong in scoring transition and also getting Sam Waardenburg an open three a little earlier — once guys get comfortable and confident in how we’re attacking them, we play a little better.”
Kansas, which has been to the Final Four three times under Self (with one national championship), has been known for grinding out wins this season and it appears that this game will be no exception against a team that has never gone this deep in the tournament.
The best photos from the NCAA men's basketball tournament
Here are some of the best images from March Madness.
Villanova waits for word on Justin Moore's injury
As Villanova prepares for the Final Four, it awaits the results of an MRI on guard Justin Moore, who suffered an apparent lower-leg injury in the final minute of the team’s Elite Eight victory Saturday over Houston.
X-rays showed no broken bones, but the concern was that he had torn an Achilles. Whatever the final diagnosis, “it’s probably not good for Justin,” Coach Jay Wright said. “We’re going to get an MRI when we get back [to Philadelphia], but it’s probably not good.”
Moore was driving to the lane with 35 seconds left when his leg gave out. He watched his teammates celebrate from a seat on the bench and returned to the court on crutches as they cut down the nets.
“I’ve been in that position before,” Villanova’s Collin Gillespie said. “I know what it feels like. We don’t know what the injury is yet. He still has to get checked. I don’t ever want to see him by himself. He’s done so much for his team, always guards the best player, is one of our best offensive players and will do anything for any one of our guys on either end of the floor.”
Moore has been in this position before, too. As a DeMatha sophomore in early 2017, Moore tore his ACL.
What to watch for in Kansas-Miami (men)
Midwest Region final
In Chicago
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami
2:20 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Winner faces: No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four
It’s lonely at the top. Just ask the Kansas Jayhawks, the only remaining No. 1 seed left in the tournament after the departures of Arizona, Gonzaga and Baylor, the defending national champion. Like it or not, that puts a big target on the Jayhawks’ backs because they’re now the favorite to win it all. First up is Sunday’s game against a Miami team that is playing in its first regional final after trouncing Iowa State.
Kansas brings a formidable resume. Under Bill Self, the Jayhawks have been to the Elite Eight eight times, to the Final Four three times, the championship game twice (winning in 2008). It hasn’t always been smooth coasting to this point, though, and despite the top seed, it isn’t certain that Kansas can grind out the three more victories it needs to win the championship. Creighton hung in there in the second-round game against Kansas and the Jayhawks lost a double-digit lead against Providence before prevailing in the round of 16 for its eighth straight victory.
Miami brings a veteran roster that relishes its underdog status, with confidence growing after victories over No. 2-seed Auburn and a 14-point win over Iowa State in the round of 16. Four plays are in their sixth year and this is a group that, under wily Coach Jim Larrañaga, isn’t easily rattled. In particular, keep an eye on Charlie Moore, a sixth-year senior who formerly played for Kansas and had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Auburn.
Jim Larrañaga has another double-digit seed on a historic, joyful run
CHICAGO — As the Miami men’s basketball players began trickling toward the locker room and the celebration continued in the stands, Jim Larrañaga veered from his route to the tunnel and headed to the opposite side of the court. He had spent the past couple hours leading the Hurricanes to a Sweet 16 victory, and even with a sizable lead in the final minutes, Larrañaga swept his hands through the air after each possession, imploring his team to run back and play defense. There’s little time to relax and appreciate history in a tournament that moves so fast.
But after meeting Iowa State’s team in the handshake line and fulfilling interview obligations, the 72-year-old coach from New York could finally pause. Most of his players had left the floor when he shuffled over to a line of Miami cheerleaders. He joined them with his right arm raised and finger pointing skyward, swaying back and forth as the alma mater played. Larrañaga raised both fists, then maneuvered through press seating toward the front row. There, he found his wife in a pastel orange cardigan, waiting for a long embrace.
Larrañaga took a couple steps back and yelled for the people in the crowd to hush. They listened. And he screamed, “I’ll see you Sunday!”
This is a coach who took over the Miami program in 2011, when the school had reached the Sweet 16 just once in its history. Larrañaga has brought the Hurricanes to that round three times since then, and this time he’s going further. Miami, a No. 10 seed, will meet No. 1 Kansas in the program’s first Elite Eight appearance. A win Sunday would send this team on a stunning run to the Final Four, matching Larrañaga’s success with No. 11 seed George Mason in 2006.
Haley Jones first had to look within. Now she's the player Stanford can't be without.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Haley Jones calls it her “come-to-Jesus moment” as she looks back and lets loose that trademark smile that spreads so wide it makes her eyes squint. That same smile seems to radiate warmth through television screens across the country.
Stanford’s do-everything guard, the NCAA tournament’s reigning Most Outstanding Player, was just a freshman two years ago when she suffered a knee injury that ended her season after 18 games. Less than two months later, all of college basketball was shut down because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Campuses closed, and the Santa Cruz, Calif., native found herself back home, nursing an injury and feeling lost and isolated.
“I’m not even doing rehab on campus, and I’m just like, ‘It’s really going to come from me,’ ” Jones said. “I have to be the one. I have to go do my rehab. I have to do my schoolwork on Zoom. I have to go do this and that. Whatever I want, I’m a have to go get it.
“Being away from the game in that sense and not being able to do my normal routine made me shift my focus and find out, really, who I was, what I believe and what I want to do.”
To reach one last Final Four, Coach K had to meet his players where they are
SAN FRANCISCO — For his long goodbye to have a glorious ending, Mike Krzyzewski needed to get real one more time. And he knew just the person he had to talk to: himself.
Beneath all the love and appreciation Coach K has felt during his farewell season at Duke, something was off late in the year. His Blue Devils, blessed with talented underclassmen again but low on experience and continuity, were laboring when they should have been playing their best. The coach sensed it before the struggles became obvious. Then he watched the team lose his finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina. During the ACC tournament, Krzyzewski began a period of introspection.
“I got to do something,” he said to himself. “I got to help in some way.”
Three weeks later, Krzyzewski has Duke in the Final Four for a 13th time, back to the only stage prestigious enough to provide an appropriate exit. With a 78-69 victory over Arkansas in the West Region final, he didn’t just keep his Duke fairy tale alive. He completed the task of figuring out his last team and steering the Blue Devils to reach their potential. Now he is two victories from a sixth national title.
Saturday's highlights from the NCAA tournament
Mike Krzyzewski’s career will end with a 13th trip to the Final Four after No. 2 seed Duke rolled past No. 4 Arkansas, 78-69, on Saturday in the West Region final, extending the retiring coach’s swan song.
The Final Four could serve up one last clash between archrivals Duke and North Carolina before Krzyzewski calls it a career, with the Blue Devils facing the winner of Sunday’s East Region final between the eighth-seeded Tar Heels and No. 15 Saint Peter’s.
Earlier Saturday, Villanova became the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The second-seeded Wildcats edged No. 5 seed Houston, 50-44, in the South Region final.
The day’s March Madness action started on the women’s side as No. 1 North Carolina State got a late steal and layup from Raina Perez to beat No. 5 Notre Dame. No. 2 Connecticut rolled to a 75-58 win over No. 3 Indiana in the second game in the Bridgeport Region. The Wolfpack and Huskies will meet in the Elite Eight on Monday.
No. 1 Louisville topped No. 4 Tennessee, 76-64, in the Wichita Region. The Cardinals advanced to face No. 3 Michigan, which avoided an upset with a 52-49 win over No. 10 South Dakota.