March Madness continues Sunday as the last two Final Four spots will be awarded in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and two teams will earn trips to the national semifinals in the women’s tournament.

The action started on the men’s side in the Midwest Region as No. 1 seed Kansas topped tenth-seeded Miami, 76-50, to clinch a spot in its 16th Final Four. In the East Region, No. 8 North Carolina hopped out to an early lead over No. 15 Saint Peter’s, which is trying to become the lowest seed to ever make the Final Four. Villanova and Duke, both No. 2 seeds, booked their places in New Orleans with wins last night.

The women get started in the evening with No. 1 South Carolina against No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. in the Greensboro Region. The final game of the night will be in the Spokane Region as No. 1 Stanford, the defending champion, will face No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Elite Eight

Men’s scores

Women’s scores