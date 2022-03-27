Kansas, the only No. 1 seed remaining in the men’s tournament, had its hands full in the first half against Miami, with both teams struggling at times to control the ball and the Hurricanes leading 35-29 after a seesaw first half.

“We can’t guard their guys,” Coach Bill Self told CBS during an injury timeout with the Jayhawks trailing 15-14 at the 11 minute, 45 second mark. “Their three guys are getting what they want [with shots]. We’ve got to do a better job.”

Miami’s Kameron McGusty led all scorers with 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

With Kansas up 21-20 with 7:45 left in the half, Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga told CBS he wanted his team to “run faster. We’re running at our normal pace and we can’t do that today. We’ve got to run at our top speed because they’re at their top speed when they’re attacking the rim. If we do that, we’ll be able to defend them much better.”

Larrañaga reiterated at halftime that “whoever gets down the floor first wins. It’s simple.” His players heard him, going on a 9-2 run to close the half.

“Kam McGusty got us going and we were finding him regularly,” Larranaga said. “Isaiah Wong in scoring transition and also getting Sam Waardenburg an open three a little earlier — once guys get comfortable and confident in how we’re attacking them, we play a little better.”

Kansas, which has been to the Final Four three times under Self (with one national championship), has been known for grinding out wins this season and it appears that this game will be no exception against a team that has never gone this deep in the tournament.

