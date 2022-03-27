North Carolina and Duke, the greatest rivals in this sport and perhaps any other, have never played in the NCAA tournament. It will happen Saturday in New Orleans at the Final Four after the Tar Heels overwhelmed the valiant Peacocks, 69-49. The winner will play Kansas or Villanova for the national championship. Coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach for his sixth national championship or lose to his sworn enemy and never grace the sideline again. The game is days away but already historic.

As ladders were set up under the baskets, North Carolina fans chanted: “We want Duke! We want Duke!”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed by résumé only, continued their late-season transformation from underachiever to powerhouse. They roared into the Final Four under first-year coach Hubert Davis, who replaced fellow Tar Heels legend Roy Williams in the offseason and, after shaking hands Sunday, buried his face in his palms and cried. Saint Peter’s, the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, the team from a little school from a gritty New Jersey city that captured the country’s heart, could not extend its magic to one more weekend.

With 1:21 left and the score out of hand, Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway looked at his bench and sent his reserves to the scorers’ table. North Carolina did the same. The fans behind both benches rose. The ones in Carolina blue celebrated their 21st Final Four appearance. The ones in Peacock navy saluted a deathless bunch of underdogs. Holloway stopped his players until they had all reached him. The core of his team — KC Ndefo, twins Hassan and Fousseyni Drame, Daryl Banks III, Matthew Lee and Doug Edert — stood in a circle, arms around one another.

“Tough way to go out,” Holloway said. “But words can’t describe and explain how happy I am for this group.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It was definitely sadness,” Ndefo said. “We expected to win this game.”

North Carolina forward Brady Manek had made too many outside shots over outstretched arms that could barely reach his mountain-man beard. Center Armando Bacot, who finished with 20 points and 22 rebounds, had too much muscle inside. The Peacocks clanked too many of the shots they had drilled all tournament. Within 10 minutes of game time, March Madness fans could look ahead to a shiver-inducing clash between North Carolina and Duke.

But before college basketball turns toward that dramatic ruckus, it owes Saint Peter’s a grateful farewell. On the court, the Peacocks offered testament to the alchemy that basketball allows, to the chemical magic that enables five players to become more than the aggregate of their talent. The Saint Peter’s juniors and seniors referred to one another as brothers, and on the floor they defended and executed Holloway’s sets as if connected by an invisible force. For three games against bigger and faster players, they were the better team.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For the 2,134 students who attend Saint Peter’s, many of whom stuffed Run Baby Run Arena for campus watch parties, the past two weekends imbued surreal pride. “Maybe I’m reading into it, but I kind of think they’re strutting a little,” Saint Peter’s President Eugene Cornacchia said last week. For those who became temporary Peacocks over the past two weekends, the run provided perhaps the most purely joyous sports story since the pandemic began two years ago. They were underdogs from an underdog school in an underdog city, and they played with irresistible spirit.

“It comes at a good time for the country,” Cornacchia said. “Everybody is looking for a feel-good moment, because there’s been so much pain and suffering in the country and the world. This has just captured the imagination of a lot of people: the little school that could.”

As a nation mourns the elimination of Saint Peter’s, it can bask in a showdown that existed only in the imagination. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils share an ancient rivalry unsurpassed across American sports in its hostility and distinction. North Carolina won its 130th NCAA tournament game, breaking a tie with Kentucky for the most ever. (It can thank Saint Peter’s for the Wildcats being stuck on 129.) Duke is trying for its sixth national championship, the first five having come since 1991.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The coaches provide a fascinating juxtaposition. Davis became the first rookie coach to reach the Final Four since Bill Guthridge, coincidentally matching the 1998 accomplishment of the man who replaced Dean Smith. Krzyzewski will coach his final game in New Orleans in his 42nd season as Duke’s coach.

Ancient and recent history shape the backdrop. North Carolina defeated Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Krzyzewski’s home finale, a result he deemed “unacceptable” in an on-court speech that night. The game provided a platform for both teams. It announced North Carolina as having overcome a series of puzzling losses and turned into a threat. It forced Duke to regroup and harness the immense talent of its NBA-bound freshmen.

Davis ensured the Tar Heels would not overlook Saint Peter’s. After North Carolina outlasted UCLA on Friday, he called the Elite Eight matchup “our toughest game of the season.” It never looked that way.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Tar Heels hit the Peacocks with an opening haymaker they could not recover from. North Carolina raced to a 9-0 lead as Saint Peter’s missed its first five shots. Holloway eschews timeouts, preferring to let his team play through rough patches, but he called one just 2:30 in. By that point, Carolina had drawn a foul on each Peacock starting big man and forced a turnover.

In the timeout, Holloway drew up a brilliant backdoor lob play. Banks, a shot-making constant all tournament, missed the alley-oop layup. The play symbolized the Peacocks’ performance. They executed their offense for the same shots they had found all tournament — they just missed them. Saint Peter’s started 3 for 19, many of those shots near the rim or open three-pointers. Edert, a marksman off the bench all March, missed all three shots he took in the first half — two open threes and a short floater.

“I didn’t really recognize my team the first 10 minutes of the game,” Holloway said. “I thought we came out a little slow, a little timid.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Tar Heels built leads of 17-7, 27-9 and, at halftime, 38-19. Holloway, a step ahead all tournament, tried switching from man-to-man defense to zone, and UNC sophomore guard Caleb Love rattled in a three over it. Carolina always had an answer. The Peacocks never did quit — Ndefo caused an eruption when he dunked over Bacot in the second half — but they never threatened.