As ladders were set up under the baskets, fans in Carolina blue chanted: “We want Duke! We want Duke!” North Carolina and Duke, the greatest rivals in this sport and perhaps any other, have never met in the NCAA tournament. It will happen Saturday in New Orleans at the Final Four after the Tar Heels overwhelmed the valiant Peacocks, 69-49. The winner will play Kansas or Villanova for the national championship two days later. Coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach for his sixth NCAA title or lose to his sworn enemy and never grace the sideline again. The game is days away but already historic.

The Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed by résumé only, continued their late-season transformation from underachiever to powerhouse. They roared into the Final Four under first-year coach Hubert Davis, who replaced fellow Tar Heels legend Roy Williams in the offseason and, after shaking hands Sunday, buried his face in his palms and cried. Saint Peter’s, the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, the team from a little school from a gritty New Jersey city that captured the country’s heart, could not extend its magic to one more weekend.

With 1:21 left and the score out of hand, Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway looked at his bench and sent his reserves to the scorers’ table. North Carolina did the same. The fans behind both benches rose. The ones in Carolina blue celebrated their 21st Final Four appearance. The ones in Peacock navy saluted a deathless bunch of underdogs. Holloway stopped his players until they had all reached him. The core of his team — KC Ndefo, twins Hassan and Fousseyni Drame, Daryl Banks III, Matthew Lee and Doug Edert — stood in a circle, arms around one another.

“It was definitely sadness,” Ndefo said. “We expected to win this game.”

North Carolina forward Brady Manek (19 points, eight rebounds) had made too many outside shots over outstretched arms that could barely reach his mountain-man beard. Center Armando Bacot, who finished with 20 points and 22 rebounds and was the East Region MVP, had too much muscle inside. The Peacocks clanked too many of the shots they had drilled all tournament. Within 10 minutes of game time, college basketball fans — if not the participants — could look ahead to a shiver-inducing clash between North Carolina and Duke.

“Right now,” Davis said, “I don’t want to think about next week and lose the moment of today.”

The present was pretty good. The Tar Heels won 14 games in 2019-20 and just 18 last season, which ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the tournament’s first round. This year, North Carolina suffered several blowout losses midseason. Davis maintained relentless positivity and grew into the job, and his team restored North Carolina to where it expects to be.

“I felt like over the past couple of years, we lost ... respect from other programs, from other teams,” Davis said. “... I didn’t want them to have the experiences that they had the last couple of years. That’s not typical North Carolina. And I want them to be respected. I want this program to be respected. And I feel like this year we have moved in the right direction.”

Before college basketball turns toward that dramatic ruckus in New Orleans, it owes Saint Peter’s a grateful farewell. On the court, the Peacocks offered testament to the alchemy that basketball allows, to the chemical magic that enables five players to become more than the aggregate of their talent. The Saint Peter’s juniors and seniors referred to one another as brothers, and on the floor they defended and executed Holloway’s sets as if connected by an invisible force. For three games against bigger and faster players, they were the better team.

For the 2,134 students who attend Saint Peter’s, many of whom stuffed Run Baby Run Arena for tournament watch parties, the past two weekends imbued surreal pride. For those who became temporary Peacocks over the past two weekends, the run provided perhaps the most purely joyous sports story since the pandemic began two years ago.

“It comes at a good time for the country,” Saint Peter’s President Eugene Cornacchia said. “Everybody is looking for a feel-good moment, because there’s been so much pain and suffering in the country and the world. This has just captured the imagination of a lot of people: the little school that could.”

As a nation mourns, it can bask in a showdown that existed only in the imagination. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils share an ancient rivalry unsurpassed across American sports in its hostility and distinction. North Carolina won its 130th NCAA tournament game, breaking a tie with Kentucky for the most ever. (It can thank Saint Peter’s for the Wildcats being stuck on 129.) Duke is trying for its sixth national championship, the first five having come since 1991.

The coaches provide a fascinating juxtaposition. Davis became the first rookie coach to reach the Final Four since Bill Guthridge, coincidentally matching the 1998 accomplishment of the man who replaced Dean Smith. Krzyzewski will coach his final game in New Orleans in his 42nd season as Duke’s coach.

Ancient and recent history shape the backdrop. North Carolina defeated Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Krzyzewski’s home finale, a result he deemed “unacceptable” in an on-court speech that night. The game provided a platform for both teams. It announced North Carolina as having overcome a series of puzzling losses and turned into a threat. It forced Duke to regroup and harness the immense talent of its NBA-bound freshmen.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels hit the Peacocks with an opening haymaker. North Carolina raced to a 9-0 lead as Saint Peter’s missed its first five shots. Holloway eschews timeouts, preferring to let his team play through rough patches, but he called one just 2:30 in, his team down seven.

“They hang their hat on punching teams in the mouth,” North Carolina guard Leaky Black said. “... We just had to let them know it wasn’t going to happen tonight.”

During the timeout, Holloway drew up a brilliant backdoor lob play. Banks, a shot-making constant all tournament, missed the alley-oop layup. The play symbolized the Peacocks’ performance. They executed their offense for the same shots they had found all tournament — they just missed them.

The Tar Heels built leads of 17-7, 27-9 and, at halftime, 38-19. Holloway, a step ahead all tournament, tried switching from man-to-man defense to zone, and UNC sophomore guard Caleb Love rattled in a three over it. The Tar Heels always had an answer.

“A group of guys came in here no one gave a chance to, no one believed in but the people in that locker and that’s in our program — the administration, us — and made history,” Holloway said. “They shocked the world.”

Holloway is expected to fill the head coaching vacancy at Seton Hall, his alma mater. Power conference teams may try to poach Saint Peter’s players. But the Peacocks will always have three magical games against Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue. It would be hard for college basketball to top what Saint Peter’s just did. Next weekend at the Superdome, though, it just might.