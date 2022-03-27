“A lot of people took a chance on me when it was so easy to go the other way,” Holloway said. “I want to be that guy to take a chance on some kids people don’t want or are pushing away or got in trouble and need a second chance. That’s kind of what I’m about.”

For two magical weekends, America has learned what Holloway is about. In his fourth season as a head coach, Holloway has led Saint Peter’s to three stunning upset victories in the NCAA tournament, turning the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City into the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. Sunday evening, Saint Peter’s will face North Carolina — a program with 126 more NCAA tournament wins than the Peacocks — for a trip the Final Four.

“Unthinkable,” senior forward KC Ndefo said. “Unreal.”

With his snarl on the sideline and smile on camera, Holloway has become the face of March. He has provided quotes fit for billboards and T-shirts. He has devised perfect game plans and made crucial adjustments. Shortly after he asked a CBS interviewer, “What they going to say now?” following the Peacocks’ toppling of mighty Purdue on Friday night, his players mobbed him on live television.

“He gives us extreme confidence,” junior point guard Matthew Lee said. “You see the fire and the energy that he brings.”

Holloway has molded Saint Peter’s in his image, relying on underrecruited and overlooked players from New York City and New Jersey, the places where he came of age. Holloway grew up in the South Jamaica neighborhood of Queens and moved to New Jersey to play high school basketball at St. Patrick in Elizabeth. “It was a tough neighborhood,” said Kevin Boyle, his coach at St. Patrick. “It was probably better for him to get away and come out to St. Patrick’s.”

Winston Smith met Holloway when they were in ninth grade. Holloway had joined St. Patrick, and Smith was an emerging star at Summit High in New Jersey. “Come on, man, come over to St. Pat’s,” Holloway would tell him. “We could do great things.” Holloway, Smith would realize later, was recruiting.

“Right then, you knew he was going to be a coach,” Smith said, laughing.

Smith came to St. Patrick, and the pair developed a lasting bond, Holloway taking Smith under his wing. Their one-on-one practice battles sharpened them both. Smith made Holloway the best man at his wedding. Smith also went into coaching and is now an assistant at Wagner. Before he makes a career move, he bounces it off Holloway.

“When I’m making a decision on anything, I call him,” Smith said. “He’s a brother to me. I would do anything for him.”

Holloway was a prototypical New York City point guard. He mixed dazzling ballhandling with muscular defense and water bug quickness. At just 5-foot-10, he became one of the best players in the country. When he played in the 1996 McDonald’s all-American game, his teammates on the East team included future NBA stars Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, Tim Thomas, Richard Hamilton and Kobe Bryant. Amid all that talent, Holloway scored seven points, made six steals and was named MVP.

“He’ll tell you about it,” Kevin Willard said, laughing. Willard, recently hired as Maryland’s coach, gave Holloway his first position as a full-time college assistant coach, hiring him at Iona in 2007. Holloway followed Willard when he took over at Seton Hall.

“We started every staff meeting with him reminding everybody that he got the MVP over Kobe Bryant,” Willard said. “He is a humble man. He is one of the best people I know. But he does have that other side to him, where he knows he outplayed Kobe Bryant. There’s an edge to him that way and a confidence about him.”

Since the dawn of his basketball career, Holloway has chosen the harder path and flourished. New York City powerhouses, some of the top high school teams in the country, courted him when he was in eighth grade. St. Patrick was maybe one of the 20 best programs in New Jersey. Holloway chose St. Patrick, and by the time he graduated he had made three all-state teams.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Holloway hard to Duke — when Holloway attended a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, eight Duke students painted his name on their chests letter by letter. Holloway stayed home and played for Seton Hall.

When his playing days ended, Holloway took a job at Bloomfield Tech High in New Jersey as an assistant coach. He joined his alma mater as an administrative assistant, fulfilling tasks such as exchanging film with opposing coaches and organizing fall conditioning sessions. When Willard interviewed him over four hours at an Italian restaurant, he sensed no ego and could tell Holloway would be willing to work, really work, because he loved coaching.

“It’s important to learn from the bottom up,” Holloway said. “You appreciate it more. You learn every aspect of the job.”

In Saint Peter’s, Holloway has found a kindred university. About 70 percent of its 2,134 undergraduates are minorities. It prioritizes the education of first-generation college students. When Tommy Amaker coached Holloway at Seton Hall, he sensed how badly Holloway wanted to graduate in four years, to become the first member of his family with a college degree.

“Come hell or high water, he was going to accomplish that,” said Amaker, now the coach at Harvard. “He wanted to be, and he was, the first in his family to do that. What he’s been able to lead and orchestrate there for the school, what an incredible story and moment that is occurring for a very deserving institution. To have Shaheen be the leader, it’s so very powerful. I know he’s the kind of person, that would really matter to him.”

The Peacocks have played with calm and confidence against some of the best, biggest teams in the nation, which Holloway explained with an instant-classic, billboard-ready quote: “I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?” When asked how he could tell the Peacocks were a Holloway-led team, Amaker responded immediately: “Confidence,” he said. But the success of Saint Peter’s goes beyond attitude.

“It’s not just chip-on-the-shoulder,” said Saint Peter’s alum Bob Hurley, a retired coaching legend at St. Anthony in Jersey City. “Everything they’ve done so far, it’s been a coaching clinic.”

Holloway has coached a step ahead of the game. Hurley said the way he vacillates between two- and three-guard lineups has allowed Saint Peter’s to dictate matchups. The Peacocks run crisp, sophisticated offensive sets, which Holloway matches to his personnel. With starters on the floor, Daryl Banks III initiates with pick and rolls. When marksman Doug Edert comes off the bench, he runs through an intricate maze of screens for open shots. Willard believes Holloway’s well-designed, quick-hitting plays after timeouts have provided the difference in close games. “When he’s needed to get a bucket,” Willard said, “he’s been phenomenal.”

Holloway’s defensive tactics have been masterful. Against Purdue, Boyle noticed the Peacocks’ big men muscle Purdue’s towering centers at the foul line rather than battle them near the basket, a testament to Holloway’s strategy and ability to coach technique. Amaker has seen Holloway confuse opponents by disguising defenses — Saint Peter’s seized control when Holloway switched to zone in the final minutes against both Kentucky and Purdue.

“When you watch his team, everybody says, ‘They’re tough, they’re scrappy, they’re gritty,’ ” Smith said. “Well, that’s Sha. That’s who he is. He grew up in Queens. He’s just a tough kid. But just his understanding of the game — this team is executing at a high, high level right now.”

Said Amaker: “You can’t do what he’s doing with what his program has been and the resources, you can’t do what he’s doing without being an outstanding coach. And he needs to get credit for that.”

Holloway built Saint Peter’s around the recruiting class now in its junior season, five players who have become “brothers,” Edert said. Holloway can scream at them on the court and coach with discipline; the Peacocks still dutifully practice wearing masks. But Holloway also asks how they are doing in class and lets them hang out in his office and takes them for milkshakes after road victories. Ndefo said Holloway treats him like a son.

“He's able to get on them because they see the other side,” Willard said.

And so here is Holloway, becoming the face of America’s most beloved sporting event, carrying a university on his shoulders without breaking stride.

“It’s his time,” Smith said. “He’s ready for this moment. Look, the McDonald’s all-American, he’s MVP. He was MVP in that moment, a 5-10 point guard. You know what I’m saying? He shines in these moments. He has those kids, they’ll listen to every word he’s saying.”

The Peacocks have at least one more game. If they win, they will play in the Final Four. Holloway never reached the Elite Eight as a player or an assistant at a larger school. He has made it here instead with Saint Peter’s.