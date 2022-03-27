The 6-5 Boston, taller by four inches than Creighton’s tallest player, shot through forests of outstretched Bluejays arms and seemed to levitate in pulling down rebounds.

The game opened with four South Carolina starters scoring the team’s first five baskets, signaling at the outset that Creighton would need to do far more defensively than try to contain Boston.

The task was simply too tall.

The victory, which clinched South Carolina’s fourth trip to the Final Four in the last eight seasons, was more a medley than a solo performance.

While Boston paced all players with 19 points, forward Victaria Saxton flung herself into the fray on the boards to grab a game-high 11 rebounds. Point guard Destanni Henderson swished both of her three-point attempts while grabbing three steals. And all had a hand in a smothering defensive effort that held Creighton (23-10) to 37.5 percent shooting, well below its average, and allowed seven three-pointers when 10 is the Bluejays’ norm.

South Carolina (33-2) broke the game open with a 12-point run in the second quarter and closed the half with a 46-25 lead.

The victory was never in doubt from there.

The arena’s lower bowl was a sea of garnet and black, with a vocal contingent of South Carolina fans, who Staley refers to as the FAM, making the 180-mile trek from Columbia.

With South Carolina leading 70-40 with just over 8 minutes remaining, the arena erupted into an all-out party. Gamecock players danced on the bench and each starter who sat, with victory assured, got an ovation.

The game was also a tonic for South Carolina’s offensive struggles.

While shooting 33 percent in their first three tournament games, the Gamecocks have compensated by pounding the offensive boards to earn second and third chances and stifling opponents with unrelenting defense.

Defense is so core to Staley’s approach that she doesn’t consider it a skill. Defense, in her philosophy, is a decision.