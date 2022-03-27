The 6-foot-5 Boston, taller by four inches than Creighton’s tallest player, shot through forests of outstretched Bluejays arms to lead all players with 19 points and seemed to levitate in pulling down rebounds.

Four players scored South Carolina’s first five baskets, sending a message at the outset that Creighton would need to do far more defensively than contain Boston.

Creighton’s task was simply too tall.

The victory, which clinched South Carolina’s fourth trip to the Final Four in the past eight seasons, was the product of many players’ contributions rather than a solo tour de force.

Forward Victaria Saxton flung herself into the fray on the boards to grab a game-high 11 rebounds. Point guard Destanni Henderson swished both three-point attempts while grabbing three steals. Along with Brea Beal, they joined Boston in scoring in double figures. And every Gamecock who took the court had a hand in a smothering defensive effort that held Creighton to 37.5 percent shooting, well below its average, and allowed seven three-pointers when 10 is the Bluejays’ norm.

“It shows that everybody’s ready to step up at any time,” said Boston, who earned Greensboro Region most outstanding player honors. “Everybody did a great job of scoring. You can’t really stop that.”

South Carolina broke the game open with a 12-point run in the second quarter to close the half with a 46-25 lead.

The victory was never in doubt from there.

“Obviously South Carolina is a great team; that’s why they’re the number one overall seed,” Creighton’s Lauren Jensen said. “I feel like there were times where we had all five blue jerseys in the paint going after boards and they still somehow came out with the rebound.”

Said Creighton Coach Jim Flanery: “They were a lot better than us tonight. They have a phenomenal team, a phenomenal program. We just didn’t match up physically tonight, and we didn’t do some of the things probably that could have helped us there. But a lot of that had to do with us. It certainly wasn’t our finest two hours, but credit goes to them. They’ll represent, I think, really well in the Final Four.”

The arena’s lower bowl was a sea of garnet and black, with a vocal contingent of South Carolina fans, whom Staley refers to as the Fam, making the 180-mile trek from Columbia. Creighton’s fans were fewer in numbers but on their feet from the start.

While shooting 33 percent in their first three tournament games, the Gamecocks compensated by pounding the offensive boards to earn second and third chances and stifling opponents with unrelenting defense. Defense is so core to Staley’s approach that she doesn’t consider it a skill. Defense, in her philosophy, is a decision.

South Carolina set an NCAA tournament record by holding its first two opponents to 54 points combined. (Howard managed 21 and Miami 33).

Sunday’s game against Creighton was a tonic for South Carolina’s offensive struggles. The Gamecocks shot 50.9 percent and outscored Creighton in the paint 42-22.

With South Carolina leading 70-40 with just over eight minutes remaining, the arena erupted into an all-out party. Gamecocks players on the bench danced along in their seats while watching kids and wildly exuberant ticket holders vie for camera time on the giant overhead scoreboard during timeout dance-offs. And each starter who was pulled from the game in the waning minutes, the victory assured, was cheered as if she were Superwoman.

Afterward, Staley congratulated Creighton on reaching the Elite Eight for the first time.

As for her own players, she said they had grown from the season’s two defeats — an overtime loss to Missouri in late December and a loss to Kentucky in the SEC tournament final three weeks ago. In a similar vein, she said, they had grown from last year’s experience in the Final Four, just missing the chance to advance to the title game with a loss to eventual champion Stanford.

“Having the experience of what we went through in the Final Four last year guided them, but it didn’t control them,” Staley said. “They learned to not get too high with the highs or too low with the lows.”

Boston, she said, has grown into a leader in that regard — mature, grounded and able to take the good and bad as it comes.