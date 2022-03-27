Anything other than a six-goal defeat in Costa Rica on Wednesday would earn one of the Concacaf region’s three automatic spots. The Americans (7-2-4, 25 points) have not won a qualifier in Costa Rica since earning a draw in 1985, but they don’t need to accomplish either Wednesday.

Winning alone would not be enough for Costa Rica (6-3-4, 22 points), which would pull level on points but needs to make up a massive gap in the first tiebreaker (goal differential). The Americans have scored 13 more goals than their opponents, Costa Rica three.

A 5-0 victory wouldn’t be enough for Costa Rica because it would also lose the second tiebreaker, goals scored, in which the Americans have a 21-11 advantage.

Fourth-place Costa Rica kept alive its slim hopes of catching the United States or third-place Mexico (7-2-4, 25 points) by winning in El Salvador, 2-1, earlier Sunday. In the day’s first game, Canada (8-1-4, 28 points) clinched its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 rout of Jamaica in Toronto.

Pulisic got things going in the 17th minute with the first of his two penalty kicks, awarded after video review caught Aníbal Godoy getting his hands on Walker Zimmerman’s throat.

Six minutes later, Pulisic slipped a pass back to Antonee Robinson for a cross that Arriola neatly put away with a glancing header to the far side.

The goals continued to flow. A 20-pass sequence that began in the U.S. end ended with Ferreira’s goal from in close. Shaq Moore crossed to Arriola, who spun deep in the box and set up the 21-year-old for his third career goal.

The Spain-based Moore was a last-minute call-up to start at right back because of an injury (Sergiño Dest), a yellow-card suspension (DeAndre Yedlin) and a positive coronavirus test (Reggie Cannon). In all, the United States was missing seven regulars Sunday.

Pulisic stretched the lead to 4-0 just before halftime with another penalty kick. Again, Godoy was the culprit with a forearm to Miles Robinson’s throat.

Pulisic saved his best for last 19 minutes into the second half, collecting Antonee Robinson’s pass, turning in the box and using two clever touches to beat two defenders before sliding a low shot into the right side of the net for his 21st goal in 47 international matches. In the 71st minute, he left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 25,022 at Exploria Stadium.