Moore, Villanova’s second-leading scorer and a major contributor to its tournament run, was shown in despair on the bench at the end of the Elite Eight win as teammates came over to console him. A junior guard who played at high school ball at DeMatha, Moore is scheduled to undergo surgery this week.

Justin Moore’s teammates immediately ran over to console him after exiting the game in the final seconds 🙏#MarchMadness @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/47QecgXppI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022

“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright, whose team will play Kansas in the Final Four, said in a statement. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.

“Justin’s work ethic and dedication will help bring him through this recovery and we look forward to the day where we see him back on the court fully healthy.”

Moore was driving to the lane with 35 seconds left when his leg gave out. He watched his teammates celebrate from a seat on the bench and returned to the court on crutches as they cut down the nets.

“I’ve been in that position before,” Villanova’s Collin Gillespie said to reporters afterward. “I know what it feels like. We don’t know what the injury is yet. He still has to get checked. I don’t ever want to see him by himself. He’s done so much for his team, always guards the best player, is one of our best offensive players and will do anything for any one of our guys on either end of the floor.”