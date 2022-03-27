“We find our beach at about 10:30 a.m. every day over on that basket at the practice facility,” Kispert said. “And it feels just as good as putting our toes in the sand.”

Mentally, Kispert was at the beach with sunglasses on and an umbrellaed drink in hand Sunday, not at Capital One Arena on a blustery spring evening. The entire venue was his vacation spot, and the rookie shot as though he was trying to make up for Stephen Curry’s absence in a 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors. Curry sat out nursing a foot sprain, so Kispert hit a career-high 6 of 9 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 25 points.

He brought his yearly total to 96 threes and surpassed Bradley Beal’s franchise record of 91 in a rookie season, a moment memorialized with Beal handing Kispert the game ball Sunday night. He also helped Washington notch back-to-back wins for the first since early January.

“Beal said congrats. He said, ‘You deserve it, and don’t you dare stop shooting it,’ ” Kispert said. “Brad’s a huge reason why I got that record. Not only does he pass it really, really well, he also attracts so much attention, so I would be an idiot to not credit a lot of that to him.”

If the Wizards (32-42) are using the final games of a messy season to try to lay a foundation for winning in the future, two big games in a row from the young core had to make Coach Wes Unseld Jr. smile. Kispert’s big outing came two nights game after second-year pro Deni Avdija notched a career-high 21 points in a win at Detroit.

“It feels good. Sadly, it’s been that long,” Unseld said. “... To make plays down the stretch when we needed them ... that’s an opportunity for guys to show what they’re made of. I was pleased to see us grit it out.”

The Wizards followed Kispert’s lead and played excellent offensively. They allowed the Warriors to trim an 18-point second-quarter deficit to five late in the fourth, but they never lost their cool and never settled for anything less than sharp shots. No one looked disengaged or flustered — not even when the Warriors’ Draymond Green amped up the pressure late.

Kispert helped the Wizards shoot a season-high 57.1 percent (16 for 28) from three-point range, which helped them weather high-scoring nights from Jordan Poole (26 points), Klay Thompson (25) and Andrew Wiggins (23). Golden State (48-27) shot 31 for 39 from the free throw line compared with Washington’s 19-for-22 effort.

Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards. Caldwell-Pope had 22 points after finding a beach of his own — he went 8 for 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from three.

“I feel like this is one of our best offensive and defensive games that we’ve had,” he said. “It just felt good, just to be out there with my teammates and just having fun.”

Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s win:

Kuzma misses fifth straight

Forward Kyle Kuzma remained out with right knee tendinitis. Unseld said Kuzma’s rigorous workout in Milwaukee this past week may have set him back, but with just eight games remaining, the Wizards are not looking to shut him down for the season.

Good minutes from Gill

With the Wizards down a forward, Anthony Gill has played extended minutes in Washington’s past three games, and he had his most productive outing Sunday. He had nine points on 3-for-3 shooting, all in the second quarter, but played solidly on defense throughout. He ended up with eight rebounds and three assists.

Satoransky stays

Tomas Satoransky started at point guard for the second game in a row, replacing Raul Neto. He scored nine points and had seven assists.

Caldwell-Pope noted that Satoransky’s presence as a bigger guard has made the defensive rotation easier. Unseld said Satoransky’s connection with Porzingis, dating from their playing days in Spain, has helped as the Wizards develop chemistry following their trade-deadline roster shake-up.