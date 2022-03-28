Now, Sherwood hopes to become the first county team to claim a state championship.

“I've noticed that each year the kids that we get tend to be just a little more focused, a little more dedicated, and I think they're hungrier and hungrier for success because they start to see that there's a real possibility to do something special,” said Schneider, who has been Sherwood’s head coach since 2017. “Some years ago, it seemed like that goal was further away.”

Sherwood (1-0) was 11-0 last season before reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2003. The Warriors became the latest Montgomery County squad to test top out-of-county competition only to fall short.

“Fortunately, they were able to get us as far as they did,” Schneider said about last season’s team. “They just sort of handed off the baton to this group saying, ‘Now it’s up to you guys to try to take the next step.’ ”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

Last spring, Yorktown boys’ soccer finished one win away from ultimate glory. A stellar postseason run ended with a comeback that fell just short in a Class 6 championship loss to Hylton.

With that in mind, Coach Carlos Aranda doesn’t plan to stray too far from his 2021 approach this spring. With 11 returning players and 11 new additions, Aranda sees great value in keeping the Patriots’ playing style the same.

“They’re comfortable in that and it keeps things simple,” Aranda said. “And so far the returning guys have helped the new players settle in.”

Among the returning players are starting goalkeeper Aiden Langley and dynamic forward Tristan Kickbush. Through four victories to start the season, Kickbush has led a potent Patriot offense with seven goals, three of which came in Thursday’s win over Lake Braddock.

Aranda believes another shot at the Class 6 title game can be earned from within. If the Patriots can execute, they have the talent to make another run.

“I try not to worry about other schools,” Aranda said. “I never scout, because at the end of the day it depends on my players trying their best and playing their best.”

— Michael Errigo

Golf

During their spring break, all 14 players on St. Albans headed to the Southern Pines area of North Carolina to refine their skills in preparation for their first Interstate Athletic Conference match of the season against Bullis on April 5.

Over the five days, the team played seven-plus rounds of golf, rounding out the last two days of the trip with a 36-hole intrasquad tournament at Pine Needles, the course chosen for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, and Mid Pines. Sophomore Oliver Wang won the team title over junior Grant Lester and freshman Henry Tracy.

Both Wang and Lester golf outside of school through tournaments under the American Junior Golf Association, allowing them to play the sport year-round. Last year, Wang and Lester, who Coach Tom Carroll describes as “obsessed with golf,” received all-IAC honors after the Bulldogs finished second in the league tournament, the program’s highest finish.

Though the team already has three wins this season, Carroll said the trip down south helped the Bulldogs coalesce.

“Being away gives us an opportunity to bond as a team and then to be together and have some competition,” Carroll said. “Golf is really about your score, so anybody can move up.”

— Hayley Salvatore

Baseball

Sherwood baseball hadn’t lost since the 2019 Maryland 4A championship game. But on Saturday, the Warriors fell to Churchill, 17-7.

Sherwood kept pace during the first five innings, recovering from an early 7-2 deficit. But three home runs from Bulldogs shortstop and Wake Forest commit Chris Hacopian left the Warriors with an uncommon defeat.

“We’ve kind of been spoiled in the fact that we’ve been so successful. But you’re going to lose games, especially in baseball.” Sherwood Coach Sean Davis said. “You internalize it, you learn from it, you move on.”

Even with the loss, the Warriors took home two wins in the opening week of the season, including one off a strong Urbana team. Sherwood trailed early in that game, but Amari Allen’s grand slam in the fifth inning proved pivotal in a 9-4 win.

Davis said Allen is seeing just about one hittable pitch per at-bat, and he’s making them count or staying patient for a walk.

— Jacob Richman

Track and field

Explosion and speed are central track and field, but for Episcopal, nuances such as foot placement and hand position are taking precedent as the Maroon prepare for its first meet April 1.

“Traditionally, we aren’t the kind of school that gets kids with prior club experience,” Episcopal Coach Damian Walsh said. “So early on, we [the coaching staff] really stress the importance of all the little things that people never think of beyond running fast and finishing first.”

Before working on the fundamentals, Episcopal begins each practice with a 30-minute warmup.

Coming off a grueling indoor season, Walsh believes a slower start built on fundamentals will allow standouts such as Anderson Patry, Jason Abraham, Jaiven Plummer and Alvin Martin to be fresher for later, more important meets. It also will provide younger teammates the opportunity to find their footing.

“This first meet might be a bit of a rude awakening for some of the guys because of the slow start,” Walsh said. “But as we master the little things and ramp things up, we should be pretty good, and the team will appreciate the slow start.”