Story continues below advertisement

The dysfunction peaked with a profanity-laced huddle confrontation between Coach Erik Spoelstra and star forward Jimmy Butler, which required the intervention of veteran big man Udonis Haslem. After holding the Eastern Conference’s top seed for most of March, the Heat has slipped to the No. 2 seed behind the hard-charging Boston Celtics, and it now has just a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers in a race that will likely go down to the wire.

Putting aside Butler’s short-tempered crankiness and its impacts on team morale, this messy stretch might be exactly what the Heat needed to maximize its postseason fortunes. In the East’s bizarro world, there’s a strong case to be made that the conference’s top-tier teams should try to avoid finishing first or second so as to avoid a first-round matchup with Kevin Durant’s Nets, who are on track to land in the play-in tournament.

Advertisement

Attempting to manipulate playoff matchups is an annual practice in the NBA, but rarely has the short-term reward for slipping out of the pole positions been so stark. While the Nets (39-36), who slipped to ninth with a Sunday loss to the Charlotte Hornets, could theoretically climb out of the play-in, Basketball-Reference’s projection system views the seventh and eighth seeds as their most likely first-round landing spots by a wide margin.

Story continues below advertisement

The historical odds will be against the Nets, who have been submarined by Durant’s January knee sprain, Harden’s February departure and Irving’s part-time availability due to his unvaccinated status. Since 2000, only four teams — the 2007 Golden State Warriors, 2010 San Antonio Spurs, 2011 Memphis Grizzlies and 2012 Philadelphia 76ers — have won a first-round series as the seventh or eighth seed. The play-in makes life even tougher by granting an added rest advantage to the higher seed.

Of course, the Nets are the antithesis of a typical seventh or eighth seed: They have arguably the East’s best player in Durant, a fully-eligible Irving thanks to New York City’s recent change to its vaccine mandate and a veteran rotation boasting plenty of postseason experience. Despite Durant missing 27 games, Irving missing 53 and Harden forcing his way to the 76ers, the Nets rank ninth in offensive efficiency for the season. Since Durant’s March 3 return, Brooklyn’s attack has jumped up to second.

Advertisement

Brooklyn also has its fair share of concerns, starting with a 22nd-ranked defense that lags far behind any of the East’s top four seeds. The Nets’ front line is thin aside from Andre Drummond — Ben Simmons has yet to suit up — and their wing rotation took a hit when sharpshooter Joe Harris was lost for the season with an ankle injury.

Even Brooklyn’s stars find themselves in tricky spots: Durant will be forced to play huge minutes like he did during the 2021 playoffs, and Irving must prove that he can be a consistent and durable contributor after playing part-time since January. Together, they must overcome a lineup continuity disadvantage compared to the East’s elite.

Still, the Nets are clearly more talented and more proven than the other five teams in contention for the East’s final four spots: the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto might have the best chance from that group to pull a first-round upset. The Raptors are relentless, well-balanced and well-coached, and they’ve enjoyed a nice bounce-back season from Pascal Siakam and a strong rookie campaign from Scottie Barnes. Perhaps their biggest question is whether they possess another gear: Coach Nick Nurse has leaned heavily on his starters, with Fred VanVleet leading the league by averaging 37.9 minutes per game.

After a red-hot start, the injury-ravaged Bulls have fallen on hard times, going just 5-10 since the all-star break. DeMar DeRozan has cooled off, Zach LaVine has battled a bothersome knee and Chicago has a combined 1-11 record against Boston, Miami, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Cleveland is in a similar free fall after losing center Jarrett Allen to a broken finger. The collective development of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Allen has been huge for the organization’s future, but the overachieving Cavaliers might need to fight through the play-in and will likely find themselves outgunned by more experienced playoff opponents.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Hornets and Hawks, meanwhile, share profile similarities with the Nets thanks to their top-10 offenses and bottom-10 defenses, yet lack proven championship leaders like Durant and Irving. Both Charlotte and Atlanta could be tough outs in the play-in thanks to their explosive scoring potential, but it’s hard to picture their porous defenses holding up in a best-of-seven series.

Maybe Boston trusts its magical second-half run and decides not to stress about Brooklyn. Maybe the Bucks feel confident that they can eliminate the Nets again after outlasting them in a second-round classic last year. Fair enough, but both teams should give real thought to the pros and cons of an early date with Durant.

The Heat and 76ers, though, must do whatever they can to steer clear of the Nets. Miami bet big last summer with a $90 million sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry and a $184 million extension for Butler, and they must have something to show for those investments. Ditto for Philadelphia, which went all-in to land Harden at the deadline and faces the prospect of signing him to a $270 million extension this summer.