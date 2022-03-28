Aho’s shorthanded goal put the Hurricanes ahead by two and was the first of three straight Carolina tallies to close the second period of the Capitals’ dismal 6-1 loss to a Stanley Cup contender Monday night. The Metropolitan Division leaders smacked Washington square in the face during their first win in four tries against the Capitals this season. Washington’s defensive issues remained plentiful and its goaltending again was suspect as a two-game winning streak ended.

“It is easy to look at this game and say we laid an egg,” winger Conor Sheary said. “But I think this whole month of March we have been really good, and if we can take the positives out of the games that we’ve won, the record that we have ... I think we take that moving forward.”

Washington was 9-2-1 in March before Monday’s lopsided loss. The Capitals have a five-day break before they host Minnesota on Sunday, and they could use it following a stretch of three games in four nights.

Vanecek allowed five goals on 23 shots Monday before he was pulled in favor of Ilya Samsonov to start the third period. Down 5-1 at that point, Washington only dug itself deeper. Brady Skjei’s point shot found its way past Samsonov halfway through the period to set the final score.

“The guys that were out of the lineup or guys that are out of the lineup now and possibly coming back into the lineup, their focus has to be to get up to speed and get playoff-ready,” Coach Peter Laviolette said of the next few days. “Others I think taking a day or two and getting away from it, I think that can be refreshing and important as well.”

Despite the lopsided outcome, the Capitals were in the game earlier in the second period. Tom Wilson, who had a heavyweight bout in the third with the Hurricanes’ Brendan Smith, cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1 at 6:47. After a shot from Dmitry Orlov was blocked, Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (25 saves) tried to clear the puck away but moved it straight to Wilson instead. The goal, coming moments after a power play expired, was Wilson’s 21st. He is one off his career high with a month left in the season.

All of four seconds after Wilson’s goal, Washington got another power play but couldn’t convert — although Aho did shorthanded at 8:35. Carolina took control after that.

Brett Pesce made it 4-1 with a four-on-four goal two minutes later. Martin Necas scored his second of the night at 15:39, and boos serenaded the Capitals on their way to the dressing room at intermission.

“I thought the second period we came out with all the right intentions,” Laviolette said. “Started to push, started to fight, started winning some battles and making an impact in the game. [It’s] unfortunate the way the next two goals played out.”

It was all Hurricanes early. Derek Stepan opened the scoring 2:41 in. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was injured late in the game on a hit by Lars Eller, fanned on a shot from the left circle, but the puck went directly to Stepan, who cashed in past Vanecek. Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Kotkaniemi will “definitely be out” for the short term.

Necas made it 2-0 at 7:47 after the Capitals were unable to clear the puck. Vanecek made an initial save on Andrei Svechnikov, but a huge rebound went right to the stick of Vincent Trocheck, who fed Necas on his left for a 2-0 lead.

Here’s what else to know about Monday’s loss:

Questionable officiating

Alex Ovechkin appeared to score a power-play goal in the first period, but it was waved off when T.J. Oshie was called for an iffy penalty.

With Oshie standing between the circles, Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal cross-checked him and then ripped the stick out of his hands, tossing it to the ice. After Oshie retrieved his stick, he knocked Staal’s stick out of his hands, drawing a whistle. Moments later, Ovechkin blasted the puck past Andersen.

Oshie was livid at the call, yelling at the officials before slamming his stick against the glass in the penalty box. Staal received no penalty on the play.

“It would have been nice to get on the board there,” Laviolette said. “I don’t agree with the call.”

Yeah this was umm



…not cool. pic.twitter.com/iCK0BsNaMI — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 28, 2022

Injured players progressing

On Monday morning, Trevor van Riemsdyk skated with the Capitals for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury March 18 at Carolina. He remains on injured reserve, and his absence has created a gaping hole on the blue line.

Center Nic Dowd also remained unavailable Monday night despite working with the team over the past few days. He looked ready to return to the lineup Friday at Buffalo but then did not take warmups. Dowd also appeared set to return during the Capitals’ morning skate Monday, but again he did not dress. With Dowd absent, Eller shifted to the fourth line.

Signings

The Capitals signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $855,000. The 23-year-old recently finished his sophomore season at Dartmouth, where he was 6-14-2 with a 2.70 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

The Capitals hosted Stevenson at a game last week. He is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds and a native of Chilliwack, B.C.