Reich, who spent two seasons as Wentz’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, spoke glowingly of the quarterback the Colts acquired and then dumped in trades a year apart.

“I mean, I love the guy, I really do. And I think he’s a really good quarterback,” Reich said. “...Obviously, we traded for him. But then secondly, sometimes you can’t explain everything. You want to, but you just have to make a move that you think is right.”

The Colts collected two third-round picks — one of which can elevate to a second-round pick based on Wentz’s play time — from the Commanders while also unloading his full $22 million salary and moving up five spots in a swap of second-round picks. As part of the deal, they also sent Washington a seventh-rounder.

But Wentz’s $28.3 million cap hit cut deeply into Washington’s projected cap space and forced the team to rethink its offseason plan to make additional moves in free agency. So far, the team has focused on re-signing its own players, bringing only two outside free agents in guard Andrew Norwell and defensive lineman Efe Obada.

The cost is significant for a player who was traded twice in two years and whose play and leadership has often been questioned. Commanders Coach Ron Rivera reasoned that the priced was justified, in part by the circumstances.

“This is about a quarterback, and when you have an opportunity to get a young man that has that type of ability, you've got to strike,” Rivera said earlier this month. “And that was what we decided. What we didn't want to do is we didn't want to put ourselves in a position where we were going to have to outbid anybody. We wanted to make sure we got what we wanted.”

Rivera said he views Wentz as a top-10 quarterback already, based largely on Washington’s own statistical analysis of him. Last season, Wentz went 9-8 as the Colts’ starter and completed 62.4 percent of his passes (25th among qualified leaders), totaled 27 passing touchdowns (10th) to only seven interceptions (tied for third), averaged 5.94 yard per completion (13th) and boasted a 94.7 percent passer rating (13th).

In 2017, with Reich as his play-caller, Wentz earned a Pro Bowl selection and second-team all-pro honor, and was widely regarded as one of the game’s top young quarterbacks. Wentz went 11-2 as a starter that year, but an ACL injury ended his season early and sidelined him for the team’s eventual Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

“He has been a top-10 quarterback in this league,” Reich said. “I think [in] 2017 he obviously was. I think [in] 2019 you could probably argue the way he finished that year was the case. He put the Eagles team on his back in the last four games of the '19 season and made all the plays needed to be made to make the playoffs. This year, we had some good moments as well.”

But Reich, Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard reached a consensus to quickly move on from Wentz and later acquire 36-year-old Matt Ryan from the Falcons, giving up only a third-round pick in exchange.

“It’s 2022. Not everything is a storybook ending,” Reich said. “Those are the decisions that an organization has to make, that the leaders of an organization have to make. Mr. Irsay, Chris [Ballard] and I sat down and that was just the decision that we felt like was best for our team at this point.”

Philadelphia came to the same decision when it traded Wentz in 2021. Yet former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had similar praise of Wentz.

He acknowledged that Wentz’s knee injury in 2017 had possibly hindered the quarterback’s mobility — “Maybe a little bit,” Pederson said — but, like Reich, seemed to push back on the notion that Wentz’s leadership was a concern for the Eagles, noting his work with younger players in the offseason and his work ethic.

Pederson, like Reich, believes Washington, a team in the midst of a rebuild and years-long quarterback purgatory, landed a quality player in Wentz.