“That’s something we’ve spoken about,” Stefanski said. “Until we know that final answer, we’re speaking in hypotheticals right now. But we’ve got to be ready, whenever a decision is made, potentially to go with Jacoby or not. So we’ll wait and see what the league [does].”

The Browns traded a package of draft choices, including three first-round picks, to the Houston Texans for Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl selection who did not play at all last season while facing accusations by women of sexual misconduct. The Browns also signed Watson to a revised five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to charge Watson with a crime. He still faces 22 active civil lawsuits by women and possible discipline by the NFL. The Browns have not been told what the NFL plans to do or when it will make a decision, Stefanski said. In a statement last Thursday, a league spokesman said the NFL continues “to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Watson was formally introduced Friday by the Browns and denied the allegations, telling reporters: “All I can do is keep moving forward and continue to show the person that I am, the true person, the true human being I am. Like I said before, I’ve never done the things that these people are alleging. And I’m going to continue to fight for my name and clear my name like I’ve been doing.”

Stefanski said he expects Watson to participate in the Browns’ offseason workouts.

The Browns have not, to this point, worked out a trade to part with Baker Mayfield, their former starter at quarterback.