March Madness continues Monday as the last two Final Four spots are awarded in the NCAA women’s tournament.

No. 1 seed North Carolina State and No. 2 Connecticut get things started in the Bridgeport Region. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Eastern and the winner of that game will take on No. 1 Stanford in a national semifinal.

In the Wichita Region, No. 1 Louisville will face No. 3 Michigan at 9 p.m. with the last Final Four spot on the line. Awaiting the winner of that game in the other national semifinal is No. 1 South Carolina.

The women’s Final Four will be Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis with the championship game slated for Sunday.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Elite Eight