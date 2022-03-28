BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In the late stages of an NCAA women’s basketball tournament that no longer has a program with ties to the D.C. area, Monday night’s showdown between top-seeded North Carolina State and No. 2 seed Connecticut in the Bridgeport Region final includes two players who captivated crowds in gymnasiums throughout the region.

Junior Jakia Brown-Turner is a 6-foot starting wing for the Wolfpack (32-3) and was one of Coach Wes Moore’s most prized recruits after she became the all-time scoring leader at Bishop McNamara High, leading the Mustangs to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game in 2019.

Standing in McNamara’s way that year was St. John’s, which featured Azzi Fudd, a 5-11 freshman guard for the Huskies (28-5), who the next season became the first sophomore selected Gatorade’s national high school player of the year.

That title game was the final head-to-head matchup between two of the more accomplished players to emerge from this area in recent years, with Fudd, an Arlington native, scoring a game-high 32 points to help the Cadets pull away in the fourth quarter for a 66-51 victory.