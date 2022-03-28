The Wolfpack (32-3) can advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1998, when it beat U-Conn. The teams play infrequently, which adds spice to this matchup. U-Conn. (28-5) leads the all-time series, 6-2, and the teams last played during the 2007 NCAA tournament. U-Conn., of course, is a perennial powerhouse in women’s hoops, winning 11 national titles (including four in a row). The Huskies may have a home state advantage, but that isn’t likely to bother the Wolfpack. North Carolina State became the first NCAA women’s team to beat two No. 1 teams on the road in the same season when it took down South Carolina and Louisville last year. This year, the Wolfpack beat Indiana, then No. 6, in Bloomington and are 9-1 on the road this season, 6-0 on neutral courts.