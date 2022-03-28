In the Wichita Region, No. 1 Louisville will face No. 3 Michigan at 9 p.m. with the last Final Four spot on the line. Awaiting the winner of that game in the other national semifinal is No. 1 South Carolina.
The women’s Final Four will be Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis with the championship game slated for Sunday.
Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Elite Eight
What to watch for in North Carolina State-Connecticut
Bridgeport Region
No. 1 North Carolina State vs. No. 2 Connecticut
7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN
Winner faces: No. 1 South Carolina in a national semifinal Friday night
The Wolfpack (32-3) can advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1998, when it beat U-Conn. The teams play infrequently, which adds spice to this matchup. U-Conn. (28-5) leads the all-time series, 6-2, and the teams last played during the 2007 NCAA tournament. U-Conn., of course, is a perennial powerhouse in women’s hoops, winning 11 national titles (including four in a row). The Huskies may have a home state advantage, but that isn’t likely to bother the Wolfpack. North Carolina State became the first NCAA women’s team to beat two No. 1 teams on the road in the same season when it took down South Carolina and Louisville last year. This year, the Wolfpack beat Indiana, then No. 6, in Bloomington and are 9-1 on the road this season, 6-0 on neutral courts.
U-Conn. is the second seed in the region, largely because all-everything Paige Bueckers missed a significant chunk of the season with a knee injury. Bueckers, the 2021 national player of the year, also won the Naismith Trophy, the Wooden Award and was the USBWA Player and Freshman of the Year. She was also named to the 2021 Final Four all-tournament team, with U-Conn. upset by Arizona in a national semifinal. Kai Crutchfield is likely to be charged with stopping Bueckers, who was injured in December and returned to the lineup in February.
“If y’all haven’t noticed, she has a whole lot of God-given talent and ability,” North Carolina State Coach Wes Moore said of Crutchfield, who helped hold Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to six points in the second half of their Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday.
N.C. State's Jakia Brown-Turner, U-Conn.'s Azzi Fudd proudly rep DMV
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In the late stages of an NCAA women’s basketball tournament that no longer has a program with ties to the D.C. area, Monday night’s showdown between top-seeded North Carolina State and No. 2 seed Connecticut in the Bridgeport Region final includes two players who captivated crowds in gymnasiums throughout the region.
Junior Jakia Brown-Turner is a 6-foot starting wing for the Wolfpack (32-3) and was one of Coach Wes Moore’s most prized recruits after she became the all-time scoring leader at Bishop McNamara High, leading the Mustangs to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game in 2019.
Standing in McNamara’s way that year was St. John’s, which featured Azzi Fudd, a 5-11 freshman guard for the Huskies (28-5), who the next season became the first sophomore selected Gatorade’s national high school player of the year.
That title game was the final head-to-head matchup between two of the more accomplished players to emerge from this area in recent years, with Fudd, an Arlington native, scoring a game-high 32 points to help the Cadets pull away in the fourth quarter for a 66-51 victory.
“We go back even before that,” Fudd said of her relationship with Brown-Turner, who grew up in Oxon Hill and was Gatorade’s Maryland player of the year in 2019. “She’s a really good player, and I’m excited to play [Monday] and bring those memories back.”
Sunday's highlights from the NCAA tournament
March Madness continued Sunday as the last two Final Four spots were awarded in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and two teams earned trips to the national semifinals in the women’s tournament.
Defending champion and top-seeded Stanford held on to beat No. 2 Texas in the women’s Spokane Region final and return to the Final Four. Earlier in the day, No. 1 South Carolina dominated tenth-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region, claiming an 80-50 win and earning a place in its second straight national semifinal.
On the men’s side, North Carolina ended a magical run by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s with a 69-49 win and set up a semifinal matchup with No. 2 seed Duke. It will be the first time the bitter rivals meet in the NCAA tournament. Top-seeded Kansas knocked off No. 10 Miami to move on to its first Final Four since 2018. The Jayhawks will face No. 2 seed Villanova in the other semifinal.