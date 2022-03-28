“I haven’t been in any discussions, and no, I don’t have a level of confidence that would leave me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “I’m more of a show-me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.”

One of the NFL’s nine head coaching vacancies this offseason was filled by a Black coach, with the Houston Texans’ hiring of Lovie Smith. He and Tomlin are the league’s only active Black head coaches. The Dolphins also hired Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial, to replace Flores as their head coach.

Asked what must be addressed, Tomlin said Monday: “The hiring itself. I think that we’ve pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we’ve done a lot of beneficial things. But we’ve got to land the plane. We’ve got to hire capable candidates.”

Owners are scheduled to discuss diversity issues during the current meeting and the NFL soon could begin enacting further measures. Commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl that the league will not “take anything off the table” as it seeks to address its minority hiring.

Troy Vincent, the league’s executive director of football operations, said at the NFL scouting combine that the league must “look at everything.”

When asked Monday why he added Flores to his coaching staff, Tomlin said: “Because he’s a more than capable football coach.”

Tomlin said that he and Flores had been “in continual conversation since his legal action started,” and he wanted to support Flores. Their job discussions began after all the head coaching vacancies leaguewide were filled and “really moved rather quickly” from there, Tomlin said.

“I’m sure that was his concern,” Tomlin said when asked whether he was worried that Flores might remain unemployed if the Steelers hadn’t hired him. “I think from my perspective and where I sat, I just think I was more excited about the opportunity to have a more than qualified coach than I was what you suggested.”

Flores filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It accuses the NFL and teams of racial discrimination, citing the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos in particular. The league and the teams that were named have denied the allegations made by Flores.