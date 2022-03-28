Infielder Lucius Fox and right-hander Gerardo Carrillo also were optioned to Rochester. Right-handed relievers Reed Garrett and Erasmo Ramírez; infielders Jake Noll, Richard Ureña and Adrián Sanchez; and catcher Taylor Gushue were reassigned to minor league camp. The designations were different because García, Fox and Carrillo are on the 40-man roster, while Garrett, Ramírez, Noll, Gushue, Ureña and Sanchez aren’t. But the takeaway is that, barring any drastic changes, none of these players will be in Washington for Opening Day.

The moves came after an 8-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. Patrick Corbin logged five innings and 75 pitches, his line stained by four unearned runs in an unlucky fourth; the Marlins’ Jon Berti used the extra outs to loft a three-run homer to left. Otherwise, the Nationals remained quiet against top prospect Edward Cabrera and a group of relievers. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz dropped to 1 for 19 in exhibition play.

Spring is much more for tuning up than worrying about results. But in García’s case, Martinez seemed to change his stance on the young infielder. He debuted in August 2020 after second baseman Starlin Castro broke his wrist. Last summer, after Castro was released following a suspension for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence policy, García became the everyday second baseman and acted his age.

Sometimes he flashed his gap-to-gap power and potential in the field. But he also lost focus on defense and had dry spells in the box. That’s expected for any player in his early 20s. Martinez even acknowledged this past weekend that García was fast-tracked out of necessity, hinting a trip to the minors was looming. And now that García is bound for Rochester — and Fox, a 24-year-old middle infielder, is, too — Martinez’s bench is taking shape.

A path has been cleared for Dee Strange-Gordon to make the club as a versatile infielder/outfielder. Other reserves should include a backup catcher (Riley Adams or Tres Barrera), utility man Ehire Adrianza and a fourth outfielder. Strange-Gordon, 33, is on a minor league contract and would need a spot on the 40-man roster. So far this spring, between drills and games, he has appeared at second base, shortstop, left field and center field. His most recent major league at-bat was with the Seattle Mariners in 2020.