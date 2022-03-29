Swimmer of the Year
Everett Oehler, Sr., Richard Montgomery
In just a few hours at Metros, he took down three county records (in historically fast Montgomery County, no less) in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and the 100 butterfly, the last of which was also a Metros record. The North Carolina commit finished the year undefeated. His three aforementioned races were all-American times.
First team
Toby Barnett, Jr., Rockville
He finished as the Maryland state champion in 200 medley (1:47.15, a Montgomery County record) and 100 breaststroke (55.08, an all-American time).
Aiken Do, Sr., Woodson
Do was dominant in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke events, winning the state title in the former and holding the area’s only sub-55-second time in the latter. He will swim at Virginia Tech next year with fellow first-teamer Landon Gentry.
Nolan Dunkel, So., Yorktown
The youngest first-team swimmer secured gold in the 100 backstroke at the Virginia Class 6 state meet for his team’s rising boys’ program.
Noah Dyer, Jr., Herndon
He had some of the area’s fastest times in the 100 and 200 freestyle races, winning the district, region and state title in both events.
JT Ewing, Sr., Gonzaga
Ewing was the area’s best long-distance swimmer and bolted to a 4:26.69 at the National Catholic championships. He and Gonzaga teammate Collin McKenzie — also a first-team selection — will continue their careers at North Carolina State next season.
Landon Gentry, Sr., Patriot
His 100 butterfly victory at the Virginia Class 6 state championships helped catapult the Pioneers to their first state title since 2017.
Joe Hayburn, Jr., St. Mary’s Annapolis
He set a meet record in the 100 backstroke at the National Catholic championships with a 48.34-second mark.
Mac Marsh, Sr., Gonzaga
No D.C. area swimmer had a more impressive track record in the 50 and 100 freestyle races than Marsh, a Cornell commit.
Collin McKenzie, Sr., Gonzaga
He was arguably the best swimmer on one of the area’s best programs and set a 200 medley record at Metros with a time of 1:46.21. The Gonzaga trio of Ewing, Marsh and McKenzie also contributed to break two Metros relay records in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Max Weinrich, Sr., Sherwood
The only remaining member from The Washington Post’s 2020 All-Met first team, he set the Virginia state diving record at the championship meet with a 579.65 score and will compete for Indiana University next year.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Mackenzie, Churchill
At the Metros meet — usually commanded by private schools — Mackenzie led his underdog Bulldogs to a first-place finish even as Churchill’s day ended without an individual champion. Two weeks later, Churchill captured a state title at the Maryland 4A/3A state meet.
Second team
Adriano Arioti, So., Georgetown Day
Brady Begin, So., Churchill
Matthew Bray, Jr., Chantilly
Jed Garner, Jr., Clarksburg
Rian Graham, So., Herndon
Kris Lawson, Jr., Whitman
Matvei Namakonov, Sr., Wakefield
Zak Owen, Sr., Whitman
Sean Santos, Sr., Good Counsel
Michael Zhang, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Relays
200 freestyle: Mac Marsh, Sr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr.; Aiden Bond, Jr.; JT Ewing, Sr. (Gonzaga): 1:22.25
200 medley: Jack Moloney, Jr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr.; JT Ewing, Sr.; Mac Marsh, Sr., (Gonzaga): 1:30.02
400 freestyle: Mac Marsh, Sr.; JT Ewing, Sr.; Jack Moloney, Jr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr. (Gonzaga): 3:03.18
Honorable mention
Theodore Ament, Sr., Rockville
Asim Asar, Sr., Independence
Ethan Badrian, Sr., Blake
Fletcher Bautz, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Simon Bermudez, So., Flint Hill
Andrew Bolz, Jr., Colgan
Zach Cantrell, Jr., St. Albans
Jack Carman, Sr., Yorktown
Blake Conway, Jr., Whitman
Luke Corey, So., Crofton
Bailey De Luise, Sr., Independence
Tyler Downing, Sr., Chesapeake
Owen Dyson, Sr., Madison
Nasim Elkassem, So., Churchill
Samir Elkassem, So., Churchill
Graham Evers, Sr., Oakton
Jacob Fisher, Sr., Mount Vernon
Finn Gelbach, Jr., The Heights School
Peter Gilbert, Sr., Patriot
Miles Haraldsson, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Matthew Hartshorn, Sr., West Springfield
Joshua Hochard, Sr., Patriot
Josh Howat, Fr., Lake Braddock
Jordan Kelly, Jr., Wootton
Alvin Kimwon, Sr., Churchill
Parker Koenig, Jr., Walter Johnson
Will Kohn, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Emil LaSida, Sr., Alexandria City
Zac Leith, Sr., South County
Jake Lowrey, Jr., Northwest
Evan MacKesy, So., Magruder
Neo Matsuyama, Sr., Churchill
Liam McDonough, Sr., Blair
Jack Moloney, Jr., Gonzaga
Grant Murphy, Fr., Crofton
Niko Natsvlishvili, Sr., Walter Johnson
Xavier Orlic, Jr., Maret
Harrison Quach, Jr., Blake
Jack Renner, Sr., Lake Braddock
JT Schmid, So., Robinson
Dawson Truong, Jr., Forest Park
Kyle Wang, So., Churchill
Owen Watkins, So., Good Counsel
Tyler Whitacre, So., Westfield
David Yune, Sr., Wootton