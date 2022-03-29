Swimmer of the Year

Everett Oehler, Sr., Richard Montgomery

In just a few hours at Metros, he took down three county records (in historically fast Montgomery County, no less) in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and the 100 butterfly, the last of which was also a Metros record. The North Carolina commit finished the year undefeated. His three aforementioned races were all-American times.

First team

Toby Barnett, Jr., Rockville

He finished as the Maryland state champion in 200 medley (1:47.15, a Montgomery County record) and 100 breaststroke (55.08, an all-American time).

Aiken Do, Sr., Woodson

Do was dominant in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke events, winning the state title in the former and holding the area’s only sub-55-second time in the latter. He will swim at Virginia Tech next year with fellow first-teamer Landon Gentry.

Nolan Dunkel, So., Yorktown

The youngest first-team swimmer secured gold in the 100 backstroke at the Virginia Class 6 state meet for his team’s rising boys’ program.

Noah Dyer, Jr., Herndon

He had some of the area’s fastest times in the 100 and 200 freestyle races, winning the district, region and state title in both events.

JT Ewing, Sr., Gonzaga

Ewing was the area’s best long-distance swimmer and bolted to a 4:26.69 at the National Catholic championships. He and Gonzaga teammate Collin McKenzie — also a first-team selection — will continue their careers at North Carolina State next season.

Landon Gentry, Sr., Patriot

His 100 butterfly victory at the Virginia Class 6 state championships helped catapult the Pioneers to their first state title since 2017.

Joe Hayburn, Jr., St. Mary’s Annapolis

He set a meet record in the 100 backstroke at the National Catholic championships with a 48.34-second mark.

Mac Marsh, Sr., Gonzaga

No D.C. area swimmer had a more impressive track record in the 50 and 100 freestyle races than Marsh, a Cornell commit.

Collin McKenzie, Sr., Gonzaga

He was arguably the best swimmer on one of the area’s best programs and set a 200 medley record at Metros with a time of 1:46.21. The Gonzaga trio of Ewing, Marsh and McKenzie also contributed to break two Metros relay records in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

Max Weinrich, Sr., Sherwood

The only remaining member from The Washington Post’s 2020 All-Met first team, he set the Virginia state diving record at the championship meet with a 579.65 score and will compete for Indiana University next year.

Coach of the Year

Kevin Mackenzie, Churchill

At the Metros meet — usually commanded by private schools — Mackenzie led his underdog Bulldogs to a first-place finish even as Churchill’s day ended without an individual champion. Two weeks later, Churchill captured a state title at the Maryland 4A/3A state meet.

Second team

Adriano Arioti, So., Georgetown Day

Brady Begin, So., Churchill

Matthew Bray, Jr., Chantilly

Jed Garner, Jr., Clarksburg

Rian Graham, So., Herndon

Kris Lawson, Jr., Whitman

Matvei Namakonov, Sr., Wakefield

Zak Owen, Sr., Whitman

Sean Santos, Sr., Good Counsel

Michael Zhang, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Relays

200 freestyle: Mac Marsh, Sr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr.; Aiden Bond, Jr.; JT Ewing, Sr. (Gonzaga): 1:22.25

200 medley: Jack Moloney, Jr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr.; JT Ewing, Sr.; Mac Marsh, Sr., (Gonzaga): 1:30.02

400 freestyle: Mac Marsh, Sr.; JT Ewing, Sr.; Jack Moloney, Jr.; Collin McKenzie, Sr. (Gonzaga): 3:03.18

Honorable mention

Theodore Ament, Sr., Rockville

Asim Asar, Sr., Independence

Ethan Badrian, Sr., Blake

Fletcher Bautz, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Simon Bermudez, So., Flint Hill

Andrew Bolz, Jr., Colgan

Zach Cantrell, Jr., St. Albans

Jack Carman, Sr., Yorktown

Blake Conway, Jr., Whitman

Luke Corey, So., Crofton

Bailey De Luise, Sr., Independence

Tyler Downing, Sr., Chesapeake

Owen Dyson, Sr., Madison

Nasim Elkassem, So., Churchill

Samir Elkassem, So., Churchill

Graham Evers, Sr., Oakton

Jacob Fisher, Sr., Mount Vernon

Finn Gelbach, Jr., The Heights School

Peter Gilbert, Sr., Patriot

Miles Haraldsson, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Matthew Hartshorn, Sr., West Springfield

Joshua Hochard, Sr., Patriot

Josh Howat, Fr., Lake Braddock

Jordan Kelly, Jr., Wootton

Alvin Kimwon, Sr., Churchill

Parker Koenig, Jr., Walter Johnson

Will Kohn, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Emil LaSida, Sr., Alexandria City

Zac Leith, Sr., South County

Jake Lowrey, Jr., Northwest

Evan MacKesy, So., Magruder

Neo Matsuyama, Sr., Churchill

Liam McDonough, Sr., Blair

Jack Moloney, Jr., Gonzaga

Grant Murphy, Fr., Crofton

Niko Natsvlishvili, Sr., Walter Johnson

Xavier Orlic, Jr., Maret

Harrison Quach, Jr., Blake

Jack Renner, Sr., Lake Braddock

JT Schmid, So., Robinson

Dawson Truong, Jr., Forest Park

Kyle Wang, So., Churchill

Owen Watkins, So., Good Counsel

Tyler Whitacre, So., Westfield