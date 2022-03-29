Swimmer of the Year
Camille Spink, Jr., Battlefield
The junior finished with the D.C. area’s top time in four of the sport’s eight individual events — 200-yard medley, 100 backstroke and 50 and 100 freestyle races — while no other athlete had more than one top time. Spink, who is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee, helped Battlefield capture its first state title at the Virginia Class 6 meet while breaking her own state meet record in the 100 freestyle (48.13). With Spink leading off the 200 medley relay, Battlefield’s time (1:41.48) set a Virginia state record.
First team
Kate Bailey, Sr., O’Connell
No girls’ swimmer in the area was stronger in the 100 butterfly than the University of Pittsburgh commit, who won swimmer of the meet at the NoVa Catholic Invitational and won the 100 butterfly at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship with an all-American time (54.06).
Maren Conze, Jr., Walter Johnson
She led her team to a state title at the Maryland 4A/3A championships and placed first in the 500 freestyle (4:54.17).
Sophie Duncan, Sr., Holton-Arms
The Stanford signee had the area’s fastest 500 freestyle time (4:45.48) and captured gold in all six of her individual championship races across the Independent School League, Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League and Metros meets.
Erin Gemmell, Jr., Stone Ridge
The next in a line of standout Stone Ridge swimmers, Gemmell led her team to a Metros title and was the area’s best in the 200 freestyle (1:44.37).
Katherine Helms, Sr., South County
She was one of the area’s most well-rounded swimmers with wins in six different events during championship season. Helms will swim at North Carolina State next year.
Catherine Hughes, So., McLean
She was the best underclassmen in the D.C. area and earned an all-American time with her sub 1:03-mark in the 100 breaststroke at the Virginia Class 6 state championships.
Haley Marshall, Sr., Good Counsel
The University of North Carolina diving signee finished her high school career undefeated and notched an all-American qualifying 468.15 score at Metros.
Carly Sebring, Sr., Damascus
Sebring, who will swim at Auburn next year, was exceptional in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and anchored Damascus’s 400 freestyle relay win at the Maryland state meet.
Tatum Wall, Sr., Independence
She is an unusual talent for her speed in both the 50 and 500 freestyle races, winning each event comfortably at the Virginia 5D regional meet. Wall is committed to swim for Duke.
Lauren West, Sr., Einstein
She placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle events at the Maryland state championships with all-American times in each race.
Coach of the Year
Bob Walker, Stone Ridge
Walker’s Gators captured titles over dominant Holton-Arms at the ISL championship and at Metros, the latter of which was his team’s second straight title.
Second team
Nina Allen, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Hanna Bingley, Sr., Walter Johnson
Andrea Dworak, Fr., Blake
Jillian Ferrari, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Ellie Joyce, Jr., Washington-Liberty
Sienna Karp, Jr., Walter Johnson
Amy Qin, So., Wootton
Madison Smith, Jr., Good Counsel
Eleanor Sun, Jr., Stone Ridge
Georgia Yang, Jr., Churchill
Relays
200 freestyle: Caroline Burgeson, Sr.; Rachel Conley, So.; Sarah Newman, Jr.; Grace Jansen, Sr. (Yorktown): 1:35.02
200 medley: Camille Spink, Jr.; Emma Hannam, Jr.; Sophia Heilen, Sr.; Jamie Cornwell, Sr. (Battlefield): 1:41.48
400 freestyle: Darby LeFaivre, Jr.; Eleanor Sun, Jr.; Lauren Tucker, Jr.; Erin Gemmell, Jr. (Stone Ridge): 3:25.98
Honorable mention
Lilia Atanda, Jr., Sherwood
Isla Bartholomew, Fr., Walter Johnson
Delaney Bookstein, Jr., Forest Park
Devin Brindle, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Caroline Burgeson, Sr., Yorktown
Adrianna Caponiti, So., Sherwood
Rachel Conley, So., Yorktown
Jamie Cornwell, Sr., Battlefield
Caitlin Deitch, Sr., Broadneck
Charlotte Dixon, So., Madison
Emma Hannam, Jr., Battlefield
Lauren Hartel, Sr., Yorktown
Regan Hau, Sr., Madison
Sophia Heilen, Sr., Battlefield
Rin Iimi, Sr., Holton-Arms
Rachel Jones, Sr., Robinson
Lindsay Juhlin, Sr., Forest Park
Carly Lahr, So., Chantilly
Anna Li, Jr., Poolesville
Alyssa Martel, Jr., Patriot
Anna Mitchum, Fr., Richard Montgomery
Healey Morgan, So., Walter Johnson
Bridget Morris Larkin, Jr., Yorktown
Ella Myers, Sr., Holton-Arms
Emily Noll, Sr., Maret
Shannon Parrau, Sr., Seneca Valley
Reagan Phillips, So., St. Andrew’s
Emma Redman, So., Justice
Lexi Sawwa, So., Battlefield
Sophie Scadron, So., Fairfax
Aleigha Scherber, Sr., Robinson
Fiona Schere, Sr., Key
Campbell Scofield, So., Wootton
Madeleine Simmons, Fr., Walter Johnson
Sara Smith, Jr., Severna Park
Amanda Stalfort, Jr., Westfield
Victoria Svensson, Sr., Whitman
Ainsley Taylor, So., Quince Orchard
Lauren Tucker, Jr., Stone Ridge
Victoria Valko, Jr., Langley
Livia Venditti, So., Richard Montgomery
Emma Wainwright, Sr., Madison
Alyssa Webb, So., Langley
Maria Webb, Fr., Magruder
Joyce Wu, Jr., Holton-Arms