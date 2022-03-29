Swimmer of the Year

Camille Spink, Jr., Battlefield

The junior finished with the D.C. area’s top time in four of the sport’s eight individual events — 200-yard medley, 100 backstroke and 50 and 100 freestyle races — while no other athlete had more than one top time. Spink, who is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee, helped Battlefield capture its first state title at the Virginia Class 6 meet while breaking her own state meet record in the 100 freestyle (48.13). With Spink leading off the 200 medley relay, Battlefield’s time (1:41.48) set a Virginia state record.

First team

Kate Bailey, Sr., O’Connell

No girls’ swimmer in the area was stronger in the 100 butterfly than the University of Pittsburgh commit, who won swimmer of the meet at the NoVa Catholic Invitational and won the 100 butterfly at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship with an all-American time (54.06).

Maren Conze, Jr., Walter Johnson

She led her team to a state title at the Maryland 4A/3A championships and placed first in the 500 freestyle (4:54.17).

Sophie Duncan, Sr., Holton-Arms

The Stanford signee had the area’s fastest 500 freestyle time (4:45.48) and captured gold in all six of her individual championship races across the Independent School League, Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League and Metros meets.

Erin Gemmell, Jr., Stone Ridge

The next in a line of standout Stone Ridge swimmers, Gemmell led her team to a Metros title and was the area’s best in the 200 freestyle (1:44.37).

Katherine Helms, Sr., South County

She was one of the area’s most well-rounded swimmers with wins in six different events during championship season. Helms will swim at North Carolina State next year.

Catherine Hughes, So., McLean

She was the best underclassmen in the D.C. area and earned an all-American time with her sub 1:03-mark in the 100 breaststroke at the Virginia Class 6 state championships.

Haley Marshall, Sr., Good Counsel

The University of North Carolina diving signee finished her high school career undefeated and notched an all-American qualifying 468.15 score at Metros.

Carly Sebring, Sr., Damascus

Sebring, who will swim at Auburn next year, was exceptional in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and anchored Damascus’s 400 freestyle relay win at the Maryland state meet.

Tatum Wall, Sr., Independence

She is an unusual talent for her speed in both the 50 and 500 freestyle races, winning each event comfortably at the Virginia 5D regional meet. Wall is committed to swim for Duke.

Lauren West, Sr., Einstein

She placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle events at the Maryland state championships with all-American times in each race.

Coach of the Year

Bob Walker, Stone Ridge

Walker’s Gators captured titles over dominant Holton-Arms at the ISL championship and at Metros, the latter of which was his team’s second straight title.

Second team

Nina Allen, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Hanna Bingley, Sr., Walter Johnson

Andrea Dworak, Fr., Blake

Jillian Ferrari, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Ellie Joyce, Jr., Washington-Liberty

Sienna Karp, Jr., Walter Johnson

Amy Qin, So., Wootton

Madison Smith, Jr., Good Counsel

Eleanor Sun, Jr., Stone Ridge

Georgia Yang, Jr., Churchill

Relays

200 freestyle: Caroline Burgeson, Sr.; Rachel Conley, So.; Sarah Newman, Jr.; Grace Jansen, Sr. (Yorktown): 1:35.02

200 medley: Camille Spink, Jr.; Emma Hannam, Jr.; Sophia Heilen, Sr.; Jamie Cornwell, Sr. (Battlefield): 1:41.48

400 freestyle: Darby LeFaivre, Jr.; Eleanor Sun, Jr.; Lauren Tucker, Jr.; Erin Gemmell, Jr. (Stone Ridge): 3:25.98

Honorable mention

Lilia Atanda, Jr., Sherwood

Isla Bartholomew, Fr., Walter Johnson

Delaney Bookstein, Jr., Forest Park

Devin Brindle, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Caroline Burgeson, Sr., Yorktown

Adrianna Caponiti, So., Sherwood

Rachel Conley, So., Yorktown

Jamie Cornwell, Sr., Battlefield

Caitlin Deitch, Sr., Broadneck

Charlotte Dixon, So., Madison

Emma Hannam, Jr., Battlefield

Lauren Hartel, Sr., Yorktown

Regan Hau, Sr., Madison

Sophia Heilen, Sr., Battlefield

Rin Iimi, Sr., Holton-Arms

Rachel Jones, Sr., Robinson

Lindsay Juhlin, Sr., Forest Park

Carly Lahr, So., Chantilly

Anna Li, Jr., Poolesville

Alyssa Martel, Jr., Patriot

Anna Mitchum, Fr., Richard Montgomery

Healey Morgan, So., Walter Johnson

Bridget Morris Larkin, Jr., Yorktown

Ella Myers, Sr., Holton-Arms

Emily Noll, Sr., Maret

Shannon Parrau, Sr., Seneca Valley

Reagan Phillips, So., St. Andrew’s

Emma Redman, So., Justice

Lexi Sawwa, So., Battlefield

Sophie Scadron, So., Fairfax

Aleigha Scherber, Sr., Robinson

Fiona Schere, Sr., Key

Campbell Scofield, So., Wootton

Madeleine Simmons, Fr., Walter Johnson

Sara Smith, Jr., Severna Park

Amanda Stalfort, Jr., Westfield

Victoria Svensson, Sr., Whitman

Ainsley Taylor, So., Quince Orchard

Lauren Tucker, Jr., Stone Ridge

Victoria Valko, Jr., Langley

Livia Venditti, So., Richard Montgomery

Emma Wainwright, Sr., Madison

Alyssa Webb, So., Langley

Maria Webb, Fr., Magruder