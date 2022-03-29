Kurowski captained the Cadets to both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League championships, in which they defeated DeMatha and Landon, respectively. Named WCAC Capital player of the year, Kurowski amassed 11 goals and nine assists in 10 regular season games to lead the MAPHL.

First team

Matthew Clarke, F, Sr., Washington-Liberty

The Generals’ captain set the school’s record for career goals (55) and points (89) and guided his team to its third Capital Scholastic Hockey League championship in four years.

Miles Gunty, F, Sr., St. Albans

Committed to Brown, Gunty recorded the fourth-most points in the MAPHL in just four games after being sidelined early in the season with an injury.

Jay Harwood, F, Sr., DeMatha

The senior captain played a fast-paced game to create offense, putting up 26 goals and 36 points for the Stags.

Chase Hornbecker, G, Jr., St. John’s

Regarded by his teammates as the backbone of the squad, the assistant captain recorded 32 saves against Landon in the MAPHL final.

Katherine Khramtsov, F/D, Sr., Visitation

The Princeton-bound star was the leading scorer in the Mid-Atlantic Girls’ Hockey League for the fourth year in a row and amassed 143 goals over her high school career.

Jack Pogorelc, D, Sr., Churchill

The two-year captain is the Bulldog’s leading goal scorer and guided his team to its 10th Maryland Student Hockey League championship.

John Ryan, Jr., F, Broad Run

The Northern Virginia School Hockey League player of the year led his team to an upset of two-time defending champion Riverside in the league’s quarterfinals. He led the NVSHL with 33 goals.

Coach of the Year

Jeremy Ferrara, Yorktown

The Patriots’ coach since they started a varsity team in 2012, Ferrara led a squad full of depth to an undefeated regular season and the program’s second consecutive Arlington Cup win over rival Washington-Liberty. Ferrara is the assistant principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County and plays in an adult ice hockey league.

Second team

Jen Albero, F, Sr., St. John’s

Brandon Chen, D, Sr., Churchill

Aidan Foster, D, Sr., St. John’s

Mike Kuligowski, F, Sr., Langley

Leo Quattrone, G, Sr., Landon

Maddox Sheehan, F, So., West Potomac

Toni Smith, D, Sr., River Hill/Howard County

Derek Zhou, F, Sr., Briar Woods

Honorable mention

Aiden Barrett, F, Jr., Freedom/Loudoun County

Nathan Barrow, F, Sr., Wootton

Owen Calderone, F, Jr., Landon

Jackson Choi, F, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Greer Coughlan, F, Fr., Holy Child

Kevin Donnelly, D, Sr., Riverside

Peter Flannery, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep

John Fortney, F, Sr., Alexandria City/Wakefield

Kevin Fou, F, Sr., Landon

Connor Gnatek, F, Sr., Riverside

Tyler Gordon, D, Jr., Woodbridge

Matt Grisius, F, Sr., St. John’s

Michael Hardie, F, Sr., Landon

Amelia Haywood, G, Sr., St. John’s

Michael Hilligoss, F, Jr., Good Counsel

Cece Hodges, D, Sr., St. John’s

Casey Jones, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Peter Kaplan, F, Jr., St. Albans

Kam Khazai, F, Jr., Langley

Jacob Kirshner, F, Jr., Yorktown

Jacob Leitert, F, Sr., Broad Run

Jacob Levy, G, Sr., Yorktown

Joe Lis, D, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Matt Lis, F, So., Alexandria City/Wakefield

Caroline Lokken, F, Sr., St. John’s

Kaleb MacAulay, D, Jr., DeMatha

Hayden Martsching, G, Jr., Alexandria City/Wakefield

Estelle Monti, G, Sr., Holton-Arms

Connor Murphy, G, Sr., Hayfield/South County/Edison

Margaux Nicholson, F, Fr., St. John’s

Sam Oppel, F, Sr., Gonzaga

Peter Pirone, G, Sr., Gonzaga

Owen Roberts, F, So., Bishop Ireton

Jack Ronan, F, Sr., Huntingtown

Dillon Segal, F, Sr., Yorktown

Sam Segar, F, Jr., O’Connell

Arthur Seng, F, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Ryan Shiner, F, Sr., O’Connell

Ben Skowronek, G, Jr., St. Albans

Zachary Skowronek, D, So., St. Albans

Harrison Smith, G, Fr., Langley

Iain Snoddy, F, Jr., River Hill

Laura South, G, Jr., Washington-Liberty

Lucy Thiessen, D, So., Visitation

Carter Thompson, F, Sr., O’Connell

Sofia Todaro, F, Sr., Visitation

David Van Iterson, F, Jr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase

Grant Wagner, D, Sr., Battlefield