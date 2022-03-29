Kurowski captained the Cadets to both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League championships, in which they defeated DeMatha and Landon, respectively. Named WCAC Capital player of the year, Kurowski amassed 11 goals and nine assists in 10 regular season games to lead the MAPHL.
First team
Matthew Clarke, F, Sr., Washington-Liberty
The Generals’ captain set the school’s record for career goals (55) and points (89) and guided his team to its third Capital Scholastic Hockey League championship in four years.
Miles Gunty, F, Sr., St. Albans
Committed to Brown, Gunty recorded the fourth-most points in the MAPHL in just four games after being sidelined early in the season with an injury.
Jay Harwood, F, Sr., DeMatha
The senior captain played a fast-paced game to create offense, putting up 26 goals and 36 points for the Stags.
Chase Hornbecker, G, Jr., St. John’s
Regarded by his teammates as the backbone of the squad, the assistant captain recorded 32 saves against Landon in the MAPHL final.
Katherine Khramtsov, F/D, Sr., Visitation
The Princeton-bound star was the leading scorer in the Mid-Atlantic Girls’ Hockey League for the fourth year in a row and amassed 143 goals over her high school career.
Jack Pogorelc, D, Sr., Churchill
The two-year captain is the Bulldog’s leading goal scorer and guided his team to its 10th Maryland Student Hockey League championship.
John Ryan, Jr., F, Broad Run
The Northern Virginia School Hockey League player of the year led his team to an upset of two-time defending champion Riverside in the league’s quarterfinals. He led the NVSHL with 33 goals.
Coach of the Year
Jeremy Ferrara, Yorktown
The Patriots’ coach since they started a varsity team in 2012, Ferrara led a squad full of depth to an undefeated regular season and the program’s second consecutive Arlington Cup win over rival Washington-Liberty. Ferrara is the assistant principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County and plays in an adult ice hockey league.
Second team
Jen Albero, F, Sr., St. John’s
Brandon Chen, D, Sr., Churchill
Aidan Foster, D, Sr., St. John’s
Mike Kuligowski, F, Sr., Langley
Leo Quattrone, G, Sr., Landon
Maddox Sheehan, F, So., West Potomac
Toni Smith, D, Sr., River Hill/Howard County
Derek Zhou, F, Sr., Briar Woods
Honorable mention
Aiden Barrett, F, Jr., Freedom/Loudoun County
Nathan Barrow, F, Sr., Wootton
Owen Calderone, F, Jr., Landon
Jackson Choi, F, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Greer Coughlan, F, Fr., Holy Child
Kevin Donnelly, D, Sr., Riverside
Peter Flannery, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep
John Fortney, F, Sr., Alexandria City/Wakefield
Kevin Fou, F, Sr., Landon
Connor Gnatek, F, Sr., Riverside
Tyler Gordon, D, Jr., Woodbridge
Matt Grisius, F, Sr., St. John’s
Michael Hardie, F, Sr., Landon
Amelia Haywood, G, Sr., St. John’s
Michael Hilligoss, F, Jr., Good Counsel
Cece Hodges, D, Sr., St. John’s
Casey Jones, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Peter Kaplan, F, Jr., St. Albans
Kam Khazai, F, Jr., Langley
Jacob Kirshner, F, Jr., Yorktown
Jacob Leitert, F, Sr., Broad Run
Jacob Levy, G, Sr., Yorktown
Joe Lis, D, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Matt Lis, F, So., Alexandria City/Wakefield
Caroline Lokken, F, Sr., St. John’s
Kaleb MacAulay, D, Jr., DeMatha
Hayden Martsching, G, Jr., Alexandria City/Wakefield
Estelle Monti, G, Sr., Holton-Arms
Connor Murphy, G, Sr., Hayfield/South County/Edison
Margaux Nicholson, F, Fr., St. John’s
Sam Oppel, F, Sr., Gonzaga
Peter Pirone, G, Sr., Gonzaga
Owen Roberts, F, So., Bishop Ireton
Jack Ronan, F, Sr., Huntingtown
Dillon Segal, F, Sr., Yorktown
Sam Segar, F, Jr., O’Connell
Arthur Seng, F, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Ryan Shiner, F, Sr., O’Connell
Ben Skowronek, G, Jr., St. Albans
Zachary Skowronek, D, So., St. Albans
Harrison Smith, G, Fr., Langley
Iain Snoddy, F, Jr., River Hill
Laura South, G, Jr., Washington-Liberty
Lucy Thiessen, D, So., Visitation
Carter Thompson, F, Sr., O’Connell
Sofia Todaro, F, Sr., Visitation
David Van Iterson, F, Jr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase
Grant Wagner, D, Sr., Battlefield
Mary Williams, F, Jr., Visitation