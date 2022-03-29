Player of the Year
Darren Buchanan Jr., F, Sr., Wilson
Buchanan has been an integral part of the city’s best public program since he showed up four years ago as a bouncy freshman. This winter he embraced the role of senior captain, providing both highlight dunks and expert wisdom for a young and talented Tigers team. Wilson dominated the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association, going undefeated en route to a conference title. The Tigers finished as runners-up in the D.C. State Athletic Association, with Buchanan playing through an injury in a buzzer-beating championship loss to Sidwell Friends. He averaged a double-double this season at 17 points and 10 rebounds. He is committed to Virginia Tech.
First team
Favour Aire, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara
The towering, 6-foot-11 forward has been at the center of the Mustangs program for years. He made the most of his senior season, racking up 24 double-doubles as McNamara surged to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game appearance. Signed with Miami.
Mikhai Arnold, G, Sr., Douglass
Widely regarded as the best senior in Prince George’s County this past winter, Arnold averaged 19 points for an Eagles squad that finished as state runners-up.
Devin Ceaser, G, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
A lightning-quick guard, Ceaser helped lead the Saints to a third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference title. The Buffalo signee averaged 19.5 points.
Isaiah Coleman, G, Jr., National Christian
In his first year with the Eagles, the crafty guard helped the Prince George’s County program navigate a national schedule and win the inaugural Metro Private School Conference championship.
Devin Dinkins, G, Sr., Gonzaga
Dinkins capped a celebrated Gonzaga career with a season of scoring and leadership. The George Mason signee averaged 17.8 points and 3.4 assists.
Greg Jones, F, Jr., Hayfield
The lengthy forward served as the fulcrum of the balanced and talented Hawks as they went undefeated and won the first Virginia Class 6 title in program history.
Dug McDaniel, G, Sr., Paul VI
The latest in a long line of talented guards at Paul VI, McDaniel did what many of his predecessors couldn’t by leading the Panthers to a WCAC tournament title. He signed with Michigan.
Rodney Rice, G, Sr., DeMatha
The Virginia Tech signee has had a dangerous, well-rounded game since his freshman year. Averaged 18.5 points across a three-year career, culminating in a season spent as the Stags’ leading scorer.
Cameron Whitmore, G, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
The Villanova signee was the catalyst for a steady local ascension for the Cavaliers over the past few seasons. As a senior, the dynamic guard averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Coach of the Year
Eric Singletary, Sidwell Friends
A 1993 graduate of Sidwell Friends, Singletary has been the coach for the Quakers since 2008. In that time, he has developed into one of the area’s most respected leaders by consistently assembling teams that have talent and discipline. This year’s group flaunted both of those attributes on the defensive end as they stifled one opponent after another en route to an outright title in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. They followed that with a thrilling, come-from-behind victory in the DCSAA title game, cementing themselves as a Sidwell team to remember.
Second team
Cameron Gillus, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends
DeShawn Harris-Smith, F, Jr., Paul VI
James Rice, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Stephaun Walker, F, Sr., Coolidge
Tyrell Ward, G, Sr., DeMatha
Third team
Nasir Coleman, G, Jr., Patriot
Malik Mack, G, Jr., St. John’s
Braylon Wheeler, G, Sr., Hayfield
Caleb Williams, F, So., Sidwell Friends
Jacory Wilkes, F, Sr., Thomas Stone
Fourth team
Robert Dockery, F, So., Wilson
Kyle Honore, G, Sr., Potomac (Va.)
Paul Lewis, G, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Tre Stott, G, Jr., Churchill
Masai Troutman, F, Sr., St. Andrew’s
Honorable mention
Ryan Archey, G, Sr., Gwynn Park
Amr Areikat, G, Sr., Langley
Ezekiel Avit, F, Jr., Churchill
Ryan Blakey, G., Sr., Fairfax Christian
Ben Bradford, G, Jr., Gaithersburg
Garrett Brennan, G, Sr., St Stephen's/St. Agnes
Marvin Brimage, G, Jr., Wilson
Larry Bulluck, G, Sr., Southern
Margad Choijilsuren, G, Jr., Fairfax
Amir Dade, G, Sr., St. Charles
Malcolm Day, F, Jr., Old Mill
Elijah Easter, G, Sr., Independence
Christian Gamble, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Kyle Gaskins, G, Sr., Coolidge
Ben Hall, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Darren Harris, G, So., Paul VI
Aaron Herron, G, Sr., Westlake
Jayden Holland, F, Sr., Huntingtown
Charlie Jackson, G, Sr., Episcopal
Myles Jackson, G, Sr., Westlake
Jaden Johnson, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara
David King, G, Jr., Hayfield
Kenyani Lee, G, Sr., South County
John Loughlin, G, Sr., Episcopal
Peter Mangan, G, Jr., Damascus
Christian May, F, Jr., Bishop O'Connell
Gio Moore, F, Sr., Blair
Jacob Morgan, G, Sr., Bowie
Bisi Owens, G, Sr., Glenelg
Jaylin Payne, F, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Jeremiah Quigley, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Jay Randall, F, Jr., Patriot
Xavion Roberson, G, Jr., Meade
Khani Rooths, F, So., Georgetown Prep
Gideon Sahlen, F, Sr., Bullis
Saxby Sunderland, G, Sr., Flint Hill
Maddux Tennant, G, Jr., Battlefield
Jared Turner, F, Sr., Gonzaga
Rihards Vavers, F, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Cam Ward, G, Fr., Largo
Christian Watson, F, Sr., St. John’s
Sherman Weatherspoon, G, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Terrell Webster, G, Jr., McKinley Tech
Sam Whitehead, G, Jr., Stone Bridge
Cortez Whitney, G, Sr., Northwest
Dylan Williamson, G, Sr., Good Counsel
Amare Wimbush, G, Sr., Wise