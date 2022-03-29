Player of the Year

Darren Buchanan Jr., F, Sr., Wilson

Buchanan has been an integral part of the city’s best public program since he showed up four years ago as a bouncy freshman. This winter he embraced the role of senior captain, providing both highlight dunks and expert wisdom for a young and talented Tigers team. Wilson dominated the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association, going undefeated en route to a conference title. The Tigers finished as runners-up in the D.C. State Athletic Association, with Buchanan playing through an injury in a buzzer-beating championship loss to Sidwell Friends. He averaged a double-double this season at 17 points and 10 rebounds. He is committed to Virginia Tech.

First team

Favour Aire, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara

The towering, 6-foot-11 forward has been at the center of the Mustangs program for years. He made the most of his senior season, racking up 24 double-doubles as McNamara surged to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game appearance. Signed with Miami.

Mikhai Arnold, G, Sr., Douglass

Widely regarded as the best senior in Prince George’s County this past winter, Arnold averaged 19 points for an Eagles squad that finished as state runners-up.

Devin Ceaser, G, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

A lightning-quick guard, Ceaser helped lead the Saints to a third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference title. The Buffalo signee averaged 19.5 points.

Isaiah Coleman, G, Jr., National Christian

In his first year with the Eagles, the crafty guard helped the Prince George’s County program navigate a national schedule and win the inaugural Metro Private School Conference championship.

Devin Dinkins, G, Sr., Gonzaga

Dinkins capped a celebrated Gonzaga career with a season of scoring and leadership. The George Mason signee averaged 17.8 points and 3.4 assists.

Greg Jones, F, Jr., Hayfield

The lengthy forward served as the fulcrum of the balanced and talented Hawks as they went undefeated and won the first Virginia Class 6 title in program history.

Dug McDaniel, G, Sr., Paul VI

The latest in a long line of talented guards at Paul VI, McDaniel did what many of his predecessors couldn’t by leading the Panthers to a WCAC tournament title. He signed with Michigan.

Rodney Rice, G, Sr., DeMatha

The Virginia Tech signee has had a dangerous, well-rounded game since his freshman year. Averaged 18.5 points across a three-year career, culminating in a season spent as the Stags’ leading scorer.

Cameron Whitmore, G, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

The Villanova signee was the catalyst for a steady local ascension for the Cavaliers over the past few seasons. As a senior, the dynamic guard averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Coach of the Year

Eric Singletary, Sidwell Friends

A 1993 graduate of Sidwell Friends, Singletary has been the coach for the Quakers since 2008. In that time, he has developed into one of the area’s most respected leaders by consistently assembling teams that have talent and discipline. This year’s group flaunted both of those attributes on the defensive end as they stifled one opponent after another en route to an outright title in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. They followed that with a thrilling, come-from-behind victory in the DCSAA title game, cementing themselves as a Sidwell team to remember.

Second team

Cameron Gillus, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends

DeShawn Harris-Smith, F, Jr., Paul VI

James Rice, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Stephaun Walker, F, Sr., Coolidge

Tyrell Ward, G, Sr., DeMatha

Third team

Nasir Coleman, G, Jr., Patriot

Malik Mack, G, Jr., St. John’s

Braylon Wheeler, G, Sr., Hayfield

Caleb Williams, F, So., Sidwell Friends

Jacory Wilkes, F, Sr., Thomas Stone

Fourth team

Robert Dockery, F, So., Wilson

Kyle Honore, G, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Paul Lewis, G, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Tre Stott, G, Jr., Churchill

Masai Troutman, F, Sr., St. Andrew’s

Honorable mention

Ryan Archey, G, Sr., Gwynn Park

Amr Areikat, G, Sr., Langley

Ezekiel Avit, F, Jr., Churchill

Ryan Blakey, G., Sr., Fairfax Christian

Ben Bradford, G, Jr., Gaithersburg

Garrett Brennan, G, Sr., St Stephen's/St. Agnes

Marvin Brimage, G, Jr., Wilson

Larry Bulluck, G, Sr., Southern

Margad Choijilsuren, G, Jr., Fairfax

Amir Dade, G, Sr., St. Charles

Malcolm Day, F, Jr., Old Mill

Elijah Easter, G, Sr., Independence

Christian Gamble, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Kyle Gaskins, G, Sr., Coolidge

Ben Hall, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Darren Harris, G, So., Paul VI

Aaron Herron, G, Sr., Westlake

Jayden Holland, F, Sr., Huntingtown

Charlie Jackson, G, Sr., Episcopal

Myles Jackson, G, Sr., Westlake

Jaden Johnson, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara

David King, G, Jr., Hayfield

Kenyani Lee, G, Sr., South County

John Loughlin, G, Sr., Episcopal

Peter Mangan, G, Jr., Damascus

Christian May, F, Jr., Bishop O'Connell

Gio Moore, F, Sr., Blair

Jacob Morgan, G, Sr., Bowie

Bisi Owens, G, Sr., Glenelg

Jaylin Payne, F, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Jeremiah Quigley, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Jay Randall, F, Jr., Patriot

Xavion Roberson, G, Jr., Meade

Khani Rooths, F, So., Georgetown Prep

Gideon Sahlen, F, Sr., Bullis

Saxby Sunderland, G, Sr., Flint Hill

Maddux Tennant, G, Jr., Battlefield

Jared Turner, F, Sr., Gonzaga

Rihards Vavers, F, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Cam Ward, G, Fr., Largo

Christian Watson, F, Sr., St. John’s

Sherman Weatherspoon, G, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Terrell Webster, G, Jr., McKinley Tech

Sam Whitehead, G, Jr., Stone Bridge

Cortez Whitney, G, Sr., Northwest

Dylan Williamson, G, Sr., Good Counsel