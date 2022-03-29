Showcasing a versatile arsenal of talent, Carmichael delivered powerhouse performances with every stride this season. He took home state championships in the 55-meter dash (6.33) and 300 meters (34.69) to solidify his place as the top sprinter in Virginia. If his dominance in the sprints wasn’t enough, he also put up strong high jump performances, finishing second in the state (6 feet 2 inches).
First team
Nickolas Butler-Simpson, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Butler-Simpson excelled at the sprints, winning the 200 (21.84) at the East Coast Invitational in Rhode Island, the 300 (34.23) at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational in New York and placing second in the 400 (48.51) at the University of Kentucky Invitational.
Antonio Camacho, Jr., Centennial
Not only did Camacho set a school record for the 1,600 (4:16.81) at the Virginia Showcase, he also ran the best time in Maryland to add to his impressive list of accomplishments.
Drew Dillard, So., Archbishop Carroll
The sophomore rounded out Carroll’s dominant boys’ squad with some of D.C.'s best jumps this season, breaking meet records in both the high jump (6-7) and the triple jump (47-5) at the D.C. State Athletic Association championship.
Austin Gallant, Sr., Battlefield
After winning the 500 (1:03.19) at the Class 6 championships with the best time in Virginia, Gallant went on to throw 52-08 in the shot put and anchor his relay team to win the 4x400.
Nyckoles Harbor, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Harbor proved he’s ready to take the D.C. sprinting crown this season with a number of impressive times at local and national events, including 6.27 seconds in the 55 meters at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational and 34.71 in the 300 at the DCSAA Championship. He ran the second-best time in the nation for the 200 at the Texas Tech Under Armour Classic (20.79).
Xavier Jemison, Sr., McLean
Clocking the best time in the area for the 1,000 meters (2:26.45), Jemison also set a slew of team records including in the 300 (36.49), 500 (1:05.87), and 1,600 (4:15.42).
Judson Lincoln IV, Sr., Oakland Mills
Taking home four gold medals at the state championships — in the 300 (36.38) and 500 (1:07.27) and as the second leg in Oakland Mills’ 4x200 (1:35.54) and 4x400 (3:40.75) teams — Lincoln stayed busy to demonstrate his talent.
Charlie Ortmans, Jr., Potomac School
Signaling big things to come for his senior year, Ortmans won the 3,200 at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships with a blistering 9:08.31 and took second at the Virginia Showcase in the 1,600 (4:16.70).
Tucker Sangster, Sr., Arundel
Sangster won the 3,200 (9:45.43) at the Maryland 4A championships, but that wasn’t close to his fastest time in that event. He finished at 9:11.19 at the Virginia Showcase for the top time in Maryland this season.
Adam Szatanek, Sr., Huntingtown
Szatanek threw the farthest shot put in D.C., Maryland or Virginia with a distance of 58-5.25 at the Maryland 3A championship, a performance that landed him in the state record book as the sixth best of all time.
Joshua Thompson, Sr., St. John’s
Demonstrating top-notch athleticism across a variety of events, Thompson got the best distance in the long jump in Washington (22-4.75), won the DCSAA crown for that event and came in second in the 55 meters (6.60) and hurdles (7.84). He will play football at Stanford.
Ryan Watson, Sr., Justice
A major force in the distance runs, Watson clocked the best 3,200 in the state with a time of 9:07.04 at the Virginia Showcase and was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:16.95) at the Class 6 championships.
Giovanni Wearing, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Wearing added another win to Carroll’s stellar season as a team, grabbing the best times in Washington for the 55-meter hurdles (7.50) and the 60-meter hurdles (8.11).
Coach of the Year
Rafiu Bakare, Archbishop Carroll
Whether yelling advice as sprinters round the track or preparing jumpers for one last record-breaking attempt, Bakare led the Carroll boys to six new meet records and a second-place finish at the DCSAA championships.
Relays
4x200: Nyckoles Harbor, Jr.; Marcus Brown, Jr.; Jalen Williams, Sr.; David Warmington, Sr. (Archbishop Carroll): 1:28.74
4x400: Winston Broiles, Sr.; Cohen McNabb, Sr.; Austin Rice, Sr.; Austin Gallant, Sr. (Battlefield): 3:20.95
4x800: Ty Blair, So.; Luke Blair, Sr.; Bradley Bernard, So.; Rylan Wells, So. (Loudoun Valley): 7:50.99
Honorable mention
Ethan Aidam, Jr., Oakland Mills
Quinn Ashbrook, Jr., Brentsville
Pierre Attiogbe, Jr., St. Albans
Aiden Beall, Sr., Battlefield
Ethan Bryant, Sr., Edison
Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Sr., Reservoir
Tyler Canaday, Sr., Severna Park
Timothy Cherry, Sr., Glenelg
Luke Coffin, Sr., Annapolis
Kevin Collins, Sr., North Point
Jack DeBaugh, Sr., Severna Park
Nicolas Dewolfe, So., Falls Church
Brian DiBassinga, Sr., Battlefield
Clark Didavi, Sr., Gaithersburg
Peter Djan, Sr., Potomac
Malcolm Douglas, Jr., School Without Walls
Dawson Grogan, Sr., DeMatha
Logan Harris, Sr., Gonzaga
Miles Lanham, Jr., Annandale
Aki Harvey, Sr., Oakland Mills
Kanye Holland, Sr., Oakland Mills
Elham Huq, Sr., Oakton
Robbie Jenkins, Sr., Madison
Brandon Kiefer, Sr., Severna Park
Micah Lachman, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Owen McArdle, Sr., Yorktown
Jahari Miller, Sr., Wilson
Carlos Moore, Sr., St. John’s
Graham Mussmon, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Jadon Ra-Akbar, Sr., Hammond
Austin Rios-Colon, Sr., St. John’s
Jalil Singleton, Sr., Westlake
Alonzo Sims, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Nicholas Spikes, So., Paint Branch
Nnamdi Udeogu, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Ayden Wheless, Sr., Broadneck
Evans White, Sr., South County
Jalen Williams, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Lamar Wilson, Sr., Northwood
Daniel Young, Sr., Loudoun County