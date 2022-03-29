Arguably the country’s top player this winter, Rice led the Quakers through a dominant, undefeated season in which they obtained the No. 1 national ranking. The UCLA signee averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals as the D.C. private school beat national powerhouses and cruised against local competition. The Quakers claimed their first Independent School League tournament title in more than 15 years and their first D.C. State Athletic Association crown — winning each of those title games by at least 28 points. The 5-foot-11 guard, who is ranked as the country’s No. 2 recruit, was named a McDonald’s all-American and has won multiple national player of the year honors.

First team

Alayna Arnolie, G, Sr., Madison

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She led the Warhawks with 14.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting as the Fairfax County program dominated Northern Virginia and won its third consecutive Class 6 championship.

Grace Arnolie, G, Sr., Madison

Alayna’s twin sister, the Brown signee was a focal point of the Warhawks building a Virginia dynasty. The Arnolie twins went 72-4 the past three years against some of the toughest schedules for a local public school.

Jalyn Brown, G, Sr., New Hope Academy

The Louisville signee averaged 18 points, six assists and four rebounds while helping the Tigers become one of the country’s top teams and win the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.

Story continues below advertisement

Gia Cooke, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara

The Texas A&M signee guided the Mustangs to their third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, averaging 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Advertisement

Jadyn Donovan, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends

An especially athletic wing, Donovan helped the Quakers to the No. 1 national ranking and an undefeated season by averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Kennedy Fauntleroy, G, Sr., New Hope Academy

The Georgetown signee is one of the area’s most decorated players, having won a Geico Nationals championship and two NACA Division I titles. This season, Fauntleroy averaged 19 points, five assists and three steals while directing one of the country’s top teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Mia Smith, G, Sr., Clarksburg

Smith helped the Coyotes cruise through Montgomery County and reach their first Maryland 4A championship game as she averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 steals.

Delaney Thomas, F, Jr., St. John’s

A season after star Azzi Fudd graduated, Thomas led the Cadets to the WCAC title while averaging 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

Kadidia Toure, F, Sr., Good Counsel

The James Madison signee transformed the Falcons from an afterthought into a WCAC contender. The league’s player of the year averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Coach of the Year

Scott Robinson, Howard

Between December 2019 and this March, Robinson guided the Ellicott City school to 44 consecutive wins. For the first time since 1994, the Lions this season reached the Maryland 3A championship game, in which they fell to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for their first defeat in more than three years. Howard’s winning streak endured multiple hiatuses and turnover — the coronavirus pandemic prompted cancellations of the 2020 state championship games and the 2020-21 season, and it suspended Howard County sports for three weeks this past winter. The Lions’ 19 wins this season came by an average of 38.3 points.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Second team

Page Greenburg, G, Sr., Maret

Leah Harmon, G, So., Sidwell Friends

Riley Nelson, G, Jr., Clarksburg

Fadima Tall, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Jaelyn Talley, F, Sr., Paul VI

Third team

Kendall Dudley, F, So., Sidwell Friends

Amourie Porter, G, Jr., Glen Burnie

Gabrielle Scott, F, Sr., Howard

Sadie Shores, G, So., Woodgrove

Kyndal Walker, G, So., St. John’s

Fourth team

Hailey Kellogg, G, Sr., Osbourn Park

Amani Melendez, G, Sr., Woodbridge

Qadence Samuels, F, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Louis Volker, F, Jr., Paul VI

Talayah Walker, G, So., Good Counsel

Honorable mention

Zanai Barnett-Gay, G, Jr., Riverdale Baptist

Alexis Black, G, Sr., Word of Life

Ana Bournigal, F, Sr., Yorktown

Story continues below advertisement

Nyla Brooks, F, Fr., Bishop Ireton

Ayanni Brown, G, Sr., Meade

Layla Burton, G, Fr., Parkdale

Kennedy Clifton, G, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Advertisement

Malaka Cobb, G, Jr., DuVal

Hope Drake, G, So., Briar Woods

Alphonsia Eleko, F, Sr., New Hope Academy

Nora Fairbanks-Lee, F, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Simone Foreman, G, Sr., St. Andrew’s

Dillan George, G, Jr., Churchill

Sofia Greenfield, G, Sr., Georgetown Day

Nakeya Hall, F, Sr., Great Mills

Amor Harris, G, Jr., Alexandria City

Mary Hollensteiner, G, Jr., Stone Ridge

Annabeth Holsinger, G, Sr., Langley

Jailen Hunter, G, Sr., Dunbar

Zoraida Icabalceta, G, Sr., Meridian

Makayla Jackson, G, Jr., Bullis

Natalie Johnson, G, Sr., North Point

Story continues below advertisement

Angel Jones, G, Sr., Forest Park

Gabrielle Kennerly, G, Jr., Howard

Yvonne Lee, G, Sr., Broad Run

Simone Lewis, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Isabela Lujan-Gonzales, G, Sr., Mount Vernon

Toni McCrae, G, Jr., Edison

Madisen McDaniel, G, So., Bishop McNamara

Heather Middleton, G, Sr., Arundel

Advertisement

Khia Miller, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Nia Newman, G, Sr., Rockville

Beulah Odiong, F, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Ita Okojie, G, Sr., Oxon Hill

Sarah Pritz, F, So., Lake Braddock

Kayla Rolph, F, Sr., Potomac School

Caroline Shimp, F, Jr., Robinson

Anhyia Smith, G, Sr., River Hill

Yonta Vaughn, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Regina Walton, G, Sr., Elizabeth Seton

Amani Watts, F, Jr., Old Mill

Joimarie Williams, G, Jr., Virginia Academy

Jaeda Wilson, G, So., Holy Child

Alden Yergey, G, Jr., Brentsville District