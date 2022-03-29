Arguably the country’s top player this winter, Rice led the Quakers through a dominant, undefeated season in which they obtained the No. 1 national ranking. The UCLA signee averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals as the D.C. private school beat national powerhouses and cruised against local competition. The Quakers claimed their first Independent School League tournament title in more than 15 years and their first D.C. State Athletic Association crown — winning each of those title games by at least 28 points. The 5-foot-11 guard, who is ranked as the country’s No. 2 recruit, was named a McDonald’s all-American and has won multiple national player of the year honors.
First team
Alayna Arnolie, G, Sr., Madison
She led the Warhawks with 14.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting as the Fairfax County program dominated Northern Virginia and won its third consecutive Class 6 championship.
Grace Arnolie, G, Sr., Madison
Alayna’s twin sister, the Brown signee was a focal point of the Warhawks building a Virginia dynasty. The Arnolie twins went 72-4 the past three years against some of the toughest schedules for a local public school.
Jalyn Brown, G, Sr., New Hope Academy
The Louisville signee averaged 18 points, six assists and four rebounds while helping the Tigers become one of the country’s top teams and win the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.
Gia Cooke, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara
The Texas A&M signee guided the Mustangs to their third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, averaging 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jadyn Donovan, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends
An especially athletic wing, Donovan helped the Quakers to the No. 1 national ranking and an undefeated season by averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.
Kennedy Fauntleroy, G, Sr., New Hope Academy
The Georgetown signee is one of the area’s most decorated players, having won a Geico Nationals championship and two NACA Division I titles. This season, Fauntleroy averaged 19 points, five assists and three steals while directing one of the country’s top teams.
Mia Smith, G, Sr., Clarksburg
Smith helped the Coyotes cruise through Montgomery County and reach their first Maryland 4A championship game as she averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 steals.
Delaney Thomas, F, Jr., St. John’s
A season after star Azzi Fudd graduated, Thomas led the Cadets to the WCAC title while averaging 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Kadidia Toure, F, Sr., Good Counsel
The James Madison signee transformed the Falcons from an afterthought into a WCAC contender. The league’s player of the year averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Coach of the Year
Scott Robinson, Howard
Between December 2019 and this March, Robinson guided the Ellicott City school to 44 consecutive wins. For the first time since 1994, the Lions this season reached the Maryland 3A championship game, in which they fell to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for their first defeat in more than three years. Howard’s winning streak endured multiple hiatuses and turnover — the coronavirus pandemic prompted cancellations of the 2020 state championship games and the 2020-21 season, and it suspended Howard County sports for three weeks this past winter. The Lions’ 19 wins this season came by an average of 38.3 points.
Second team
Page Greenburg, G, Sr., Maret
Leah Harmon, G, So., Sidwell Friends
Riley Nelson, G, Jr., Clarksburg
Fadima Tall, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Jaelyn Talley, F, Sr., Paul VI
Third team
Kendall Dudley, F, So., Sidwell Friends
Amourie Porter, G, Jr., Glen Burnie
Gabrielle Scott, F, Sr., Howard
Sadie Shores, G, So., Woodgrove
Kyndal Walker, G, So., St. John’s
Fourth team
Hailey Kellogg, G, Sr., Osbourn Park
Amani Melendez, G, Sr., Woodbridge
Qadence Samuels, F, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Louis Volker, F, Jr., Paul VI
Talayah Walker, G, So., Good Counsel
Honorable mention
Zanai Barnett-Gay, G, Jr., Riverdale Baptist
Alexis Black, G, Sr., Word of Life
Ana Bournigal, F, Sr., Yorktown
Nyla Brooks, F, Fr., Bishop Ireton
Ayanni Brown, G, Sr., Meade
Layla Burton, G, Fr., Parkdale
Kennedy Clifton, G, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Malaka Cobb, G, Jr., DuVal
Hope Drake, G, So., Briar Woods
Alphonsia Eleko, F, Sr., New Hope Academy
Nora Fairbanks-Lee, F, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Simone Foreman, G, Sr., St. Andrew’s
Dillan George, G, Jr., Churchill
Sofia Greenfield, G, Sr., Georgetown Day
Nakeya Hall, F, Sr., Great Mills
Amor Harris, G, Jr., Alexandria City
Mary Hollensteiner, G, Jr., Stone Ridge
Annabeth Holsinger, G, Sr., Langley
Jailen Hunter, G, Sr., Dunbar
Zoraida Icabalceta, G, Sr., Meridian
Makayla Jackson, G, Jr., Bullis
Natalie Johnson, G, Sr., North Point
Angel Jones, G, Sr., Forest Park
Gabrielle Kennerly, G, Jr., Howard
Yvonne Lee, G, Sr., Broad Run
Simone Lewis, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Isabela Lujan-Gonzales, G, Sr., Mount Vernon
Toni McCrae, G, Jr., Edison
Madisen McDaniel, G, So., Bishop McNamara
Heather Middleton, G, Sr., Arundel
Khia Miller, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Nia Newman, G, Sr., Rockville
Beulah Odiong, F, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Ita Okojie, G, Sr., Oxon Hill
Sarah Pritz, F, So., Lake Braddock
Kayla Rolph, F, Sr., Potomac School
Caroline Shimp, F, Jr., Robinson
Anhyia Smith, G, Sr., River Hill
Yonta Vaughn, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Regina Walton, G, Sr., Elizabeth Seton
Amani Watts, F, Jr., Old Mill
Joimarie Williams, G, Jr., Virginia Academy
Jaeda Wilson, G, So., Holy Child
Alden Yergey, G, Jr., Brentsville District
Sophia Zinzi, G, Sr., Oakton