Williams dazzled with the shot put and was a model of resilience. Working through a back injury early in the season, she broke the state record with a throw of 48 feet 1.75 inches at the Virginia Class 6 championships. Her tenacity in aiming for personal records made her one of the the top athletes in the region. Next up: the University of Iowa.

First team

Chayce Bryson, So., St. John’s

Bryson had the best triple jump performance in D.C. with a distance of 37 feet 11.5 inches at Nike Indoor Nationals, and she ran on the Cadets’ winning 4x200 squad at the DCSAA championships (1:42.46).

Anna Macon Corcoran, Sr., Yorktown

Putting up powerful performances in the mid-distance runs all season, Corcoran finished the 1,600 in a blistering 4:52.30 at the Virginia Showcase for the fastest time in the area, and she nabbed third place in the 1,000 with 2:58.86 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

Elise Cooper, Fr., McDonogh

A freshman with big expectations, Cooper delivered two first-place runs in the 55 (7.08) and 300 (37.60) at Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational that proved unbeatable by anyone else in the state.

Trinity Franklin, Sr., Bullis

Establishing herself as a national champion, Franklin threw the shot put 50-4 for first place at New Balance Nationals and the best distance in the state. She will look to continue her dominance at Michigan.

Meredith Gotzman, Jr., St. John’s

Gotzman came out a double champ at the DCSAA championships, winning the 1,600 (5:10.92) and the 3,200 (11:22.20).

Myla Greene, Jr., Bullis

Finishing with the fastest 55-meter hurdles in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, Greene took first place at the Virginia Showcase with 7.92 and ran on Bullis’s powerhouse relay team.

Genesis Jackson, Sr., South County

Jackson delivered one of the best triple jumps in the area with her 39-8 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

Alaysia Oakes, Sr., Heritage

Oakes dominated in the long jump for the best distance in the state at 19-10.75 during the Virginia Class 3 championships and added a first-place finish in the 55 (7.09).

Viviana Rodriguez, So., Osbourn Park

Excelling amid stiff competition, Rodriguez won gold in the pole vault at 11-6 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

Thais Rolly, Jr., McLean

Rolly left the Virginia Class 6 championships with a gold medal and the best time in the state in the 3,200 at 10:21.39.

Jasmine Sharps, Fr., Archbishop Carroll

The freshman showcased her sprinting prowess at multiple DCSAA championship events, grabbing the fastest 55-meter dash in D.C. (7.17) and a first-place finish in the 300 (40.40), and anchoring Carroll’s second-place 4x200 team (1:44.63).

Ruth Smith, Jr., Howard

Setting a high bar early in the season, Smith notched a victory at the Virginia Beach Club Opener with a high jump of 5-5, then recorded another one at the Maryland 3A championships.

Rachael Wilson, Jr., Robinson

Finishing the 500 in 1:14.90, Wilson had one of the best times in Virginia and won the Class 6 title.

Coach of the Year

Joshua Dawson, Northern

Improving on the team’s 2020 result, Dawson led the Northern girls to a nail-biter of a Maryland 3A title win. He deftly navigated championship pressure and offered critical encouragement to spark a comeback, which the Patriots clinched by two points.

Relays

4x200: Kennedy Flynn, So.; Ashley Thomas, Sr.; Gabby White, Fr.; Mikayla McFarland, Sr. (Bullis): 1:36.66

4x400: Lauren Leath, Jr.; Myla Greene, Jr.; Mirai Bernard, Jr.; Sage Hinton, Jr. (Bullis): 3:46.47

4x800: Allyson Hall, Fr.; Kenza Elakari, Jr.; Aidan MacGrath, So.; Chloe Miller, So. (West Springfield): 9:17.59

Honorable mention

Nimrit Ahuja, Sr., Howard

Elise Attiogbe, Fr., Holton-Arms

Mirai Bernard, Jr., Bullis

Kymia Bridgett, Jr., Woodrow Wilson

Janasia Buckner, Sr., River Hill

Gillian Bushée, Jr., Herndon

Alethia Carroll, Jr., Crofton

Brooke Cochran, So., Blake

Jaidyn Curry, Sr., South County

Julia Dial, Jr., Edison

Gracie Emerick, Jr., Damascus

Mollie Fenn, Sr., Broadneck

Grace Finnegan, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Lena Gooden, Jr., Osbourn Park

Ariana Guerrero, Jr., Dunbar

Akira Hamilton, Sr., Alexandria City

Jillian Howard, Sr., South Lakes

Payton Jones, Fr., St. John’s

Viktorie Klepetkova, Jr., Yorktown

Emma Kothari, Sr., Walter Johnson

Nadia Lytle, Fr., School Without Walls

Victoria Marston, Jr., Crofton

Aminah Martin, Sr., St. John’s

Lorelei McIntosh, Fr., St. John’s

Ella Meccia, Fr., Northern

Leah Powell, Sr., Northern

Cecelia Pugsley, Jr., Paul VI

Liv Ragonese, Sr., Centennial

Chayse Raymond, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Saniya Simmons, Sr., Wise

Naaema Solomon, Fr., St. John’s

Genelle Stephens, Jr., Oxon Hill

Katherine Strong, Sr., Stone Ridge

Joy Taiwo, Jr., Battlefield

Olivia Tolbert, So., Battlefield

Sanáa Virgil, Jr., Elizabeth Seton

Molly Weithman, So., Bishop O’Connell

Irene Williams, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Cymia Yourish, Fr., St. John’s