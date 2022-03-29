Williams dazzled with the shot put and was a model of resilience. Working through a back injury early in the season, she broke the state record with a throw of 48 feet 1.75 inches at the Virginia Class 6 championships. Her tenacity in aiming for personal records made her one of the the top athletes in the region. Next up: the University of Iowa.
First team
Chayce Bryson, So., St. John’s
Bryson had the best triple jump performance in D.C. with a distance of 37 feet 11.5 inches at Nike Indoor Nationals, and she ran on the Cadets’ winning 4x200 squad at the DCSAA championships (1:42.46).
Anna Macon Corcoran, Sr., Yorktown
Putting up powerful performances in the mid-distance runs all season, Corcoran finished the 1,600 in a blistering 4:52.30 at the Virginia Showcase for the fastest time in the area, and she nabbed third place in the 1,000 with 2:58.86 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.
Elise Cooper, Fr., McDonogh
A freshman with big expectations, Cooper delivered two first-place runs in the 55 (7.08) and 300 (37.60) at Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational that proved unbeatable by anyone else in the state.
Trinity Franklin, Sr., Bullis
Establishing herself as a national champion, Franklin threw the shot put 50-4 for first place at New Balance Nationals and the best distance in the state. She will look to continue her dominance at Michigan.
Meredith Gotzman, Jr., St. John’s
Gotzman came out a double champ at the DCSAA championships, winning the 1,600 (5:10.92) and the 3,200 (11:22.20).
Myla Greene, Jr., Bullis
Finishing with the fastest 55-meter hurdles in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, Greene took first place at the Virginia Showcase with 7.92 and ran on Bullis’s powerhouse relay team.
Genesis Jackson, Sr., South County
Jackson delivered one of the best triple jumps in the area with her 39-8 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.
Alaysia Oakes, Sr., Heritage
Oakes dominated in the long jump for the best distance in the state at 19-10.75 during the Virginia Class 3 championships and added a first-place finish in the 55 (7.09).
Viviana Rodriguez, So., Osbourn Park
Excelling amid stiff competition, Rodriguez won gold in the pole vault at 11-6 at the Virginia Class 6 championships.
Thais Rolly, Jr., McLean
Rolly left the Virginia Class 6 championships with a gold medal and the best time in the state in the 3,200 at 10:21.39.
Jasmine Sharps, Fr., Archbishop Carroll
The freshman showcased her sprinting prowess at multiple DCSAA championship events, grabbing the fastest 55-meter dash in D.C. (7.17) and a first-place finish in the 300 (40.40), and anchoring Carroll’s second-place 4x200 team (1:44.63).
Ruth Smith, Jr., Howard
Setting a high bar early in the season, Smith notched a victory at the Virginia Beach Club Opener with a high jump of 5-5, then recorded another one at the Maryland 3A championships.
Rachael Wilson, Jr., Robinson
Finishing the 500 in 1:14.90, Wilson had one of the best times in Virginia and won the Class 6 title.
Coach of the Year
Joshua Dawson, Northern
Improving on the team’s 2020 result, Dawson led the Northern girls to a nail-biter of a Maryland 3A title win. He deftly navigated championship pressure and offered critical encouragement to spark a comeback, which the Patriots clinched by two points.
Relays
4x200: Kennedy Flynn, So.; Ashley Thomas, Sr.; Gabby White, Fr.; Mikayla McFarland, Sr. (Bullis): 1:36.66
4x400: Lauren Leath, Jr.; Myla Greene, Jr.; Mirai Bernard, Jr.; Sage Hinton, Jr. (Bullis): 3:46.47
4x800: Allyson Hall, Fr.; Kenza Elakari, Jr.; Aidan MacGrath, So.; Chloe Miller, So. (West Springfield): 9:17.59
Honorable mention
Nimrit Ahuja, Sr., Howard
Elise Attiogbe, Fr., Holton-Arms
Mirai Bernard, Jr., Bullis
Kymia Bridgett, Jr., Woodrow Wilson
Janasia Buckner, Sr., River Hill
Gillian Bushée, Jr., Herndon
Alethia Carroll, Jr., Crofton
Brooke Cochran, So., Blake
Jaidyn Curry, Sr., South County
Julia Dial, Jr., Edison
Gracie Emerick, Jr., Damascus
Mollie Fenn, Sr., Broadneck
Grace Finnegan, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Lena Gooden, Jr., Osbourn Park
Ariana Guerrero, Jr., Dunbar
Akira Hamilton, Sr., Alexandria City
Jillian Howard, Sr., South Lakes
Payton Jones, Fr., St. John’s
Viktorie Klepetkova, Jr., Yorktown
Emma Kothari, Sr., Walter Johnson
Nadia Lytle, Fr., School Without Walls
Victoria Marston, Jr., Crofton
Aminah Martin, Sr., St. John’s
Lorelei McIntosh, Fr., St. John’s
Ella Meccia, Fr., Northern
Leah Powell, Sr., Northern
Cecelia Pugsley, Jr., Paul VI
Liv Ragonese, Sr., Centennial
Chayse Raymond, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Saniya Simmons, Sr., Wise
Naaema Solomon, Fr., St. John’s
Genelle Stephens, Jr., Oxon Hill
Katherine Strong, Sr., Stone Ridge
Joy Taiwo, Jr., Battlefield
Olivia Tolbert, So., Battlefield
Sanáa Virgil, Jr., Elizabeth Seton
Molly Weithman, So., Bishop O’Connell
Irene Williams, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Cymia Yourish, Fr., St. John’s
Ella Zeigler, Sr., Blake