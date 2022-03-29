When Robinson entered the final match of the Virginia Class 6A championship trailing by 1.5 points, the Rams’ heavyweight delivered. Rudolph defeated Woodbridge’s Josh Mancia to secure Robinson its second straight team title. The University of Virginia commit finished with an 18-0 record and the second state championship of his career. He also developed a significant leadership role in the program.
First team
Alex Bellarin, 126, Jr., Laurel
Arguably the best wrestler in Prince George’s County this season, he compiled a 27-0 record and won the Maryland 4A/3A state championship.
Joel Brown, 132, Jr., Landon
He took third place at National Preps and secured Maryland Independent Schools and Interstate Athletic Conference championships. Brown went 33-4 for the Bears.
Sean Garretson, 106, Fr., Spalding
A semifinalist at National Preps, he took first place at both the Maryland Independent Schools and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships.
Sammy Gerard, 152, Sr., Robinson
A three-time state champion, he capped his illustrious Rams career with an 8-1 decision at the Virginia Class 6 championships to finish a 17-0 senior season.
Isaac Guttentag, 138, Sr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase
He defended the Maryland 4A/3A state title he earned as a sophomore in 2020, wrapping up a 39-0 season.
Rafael Hipolito, 160, Jr., Independence
He became the first Virginia 5A state champion in his school’s history, capping a 32-2 season.
Calvin Kraisser, 132, Fr., Centennial
He added to the Kraisser family’s legacy — his four older brothers were standout wrestlers, including 2019 All-Met Wrestler of the Year Jason Kraisser — by going 27-0 and winning the Maryland 4A/3A title.
Andrew Lavayen, 182, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
He put together a 25-2 senior season for the Saints, repeating as an Interstate Athletic Conference champion. The Saints’ captain also earned a state title at the Virginia Independent Schools championship, where he was voted most outstanding wrestler among heavyweights.
Victor Listorti, 182, Sr., Chesapeake
A Maryland 4A/3A state champion, he amassed a 51-1 record this year, including 38 pins.
Kadari Machen, 220, Sr., Gonzaga
A future University of Pennsylvania linebacker, he ended his wrestling career with a 17-2 record, along with D.C. State Athletic Association and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships.
Josh Mancia, 285, Sr., Woodbridge
Despite falling to Rudolph in the Virginia Class 6 state championship, Mancia still earned district and region titles. He also took third at the prominent Beast of the East meet in Pennsylvania earlier in the season.
Ethan Nasvaderani, 120, Sr., Churchill
He closed out his time at Churchill with a 42-0 campaign and a 4A/3A Maryland state championship — that brought him to 100 career wins.
Lonnell Owens-Pabon, 220, Sr., South River
Despite losing to Severna Park senior Patrick Ellis at the Maryland state championships, he ended his Seahawks career with a 36-1 record — including 32 pins.
Luke Roberts, 138, Jr., Loudoun County
The Virginia 4A state champion wrestled just 4½ total minutes in the region this season, and he never surrendered a loss or even a takedown to anyone in the state en route to his 37-4 record. In the 4A state tournament, all his wins came via tech falls or pins.
Zemen Sium, 126, Jr., Washington Latin
Sium became the first D.C. state champion in Washington Latin history, completing a 20-0 season by pinning Gonzaga’s Noah Vetter at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships. He was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler.
Coach of the year
Bob Seidel, St. Mary’s Ryken
After previously coaching in New Jersey and Hawaii, Seidel came to Ryken this year with high aspirations. Despite having a young squad consisting primarily of freshmen and sophomores, he brought the Knights to the next level. On top of defending its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, Ryken came in second at the Maryland Independent Schools championships and placed fifth at National Preps.
Second team
Sebastian Alcocer, 138, Sr., Westfield
Alex Birchmeier, 285, Jr., Broad Run
Sean Coughlin, 160, Sr., West Springfield
Clayton Gabrielson, 138, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Elijah Gonzalez, 220, Jr., Colgan
Brian Gordon, 170, Sr., South County
Chase Listorti, 145, Sr., Chesapeake
Will Levy, 138, So., Landon
T.J. McCauley, 285, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Drew Montgomery, 106, Fr., Northern
Robert Rerras, 132, Jr., Westfield
Neftali Reyes, 195, Sr., Justice
Bryson Rios, 106, Jr., Loudoun County
Jaden Selby, 170, Sr., Churchill
Grayson Wendel, 160, Sr., Springbrook
Honorable mention
Jason Alvarado, 120, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
John Baker, 182, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Alexander Belaoula, 145, Jr., Fairfax
Jackson Bissessar, 152, Sr., Briar Woods
James Blackman, 195, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Samantha Boadu, 113, Sr., Potomac (Va.)
Jack Bobeck, 170, Sr., Forest Park
Evan Boblits, 113, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Kate Borkowski, 100, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Luke Borkowski, 106, Fr., Sidwell Friends
Ryu Brandt, 113, Sr., Centreville
Mason Buckler, 160, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Spencer Charlesworth, 160, Sr., Lake Braddock
Vincenzo Corvetto, 182, Sr., Patriot
Joe Couch, 126, Sr., Bullis
Brian Davis, 120, So., Calvert
Sam Ditmars, 138, Jr., South River
Bryan Guzman, 285, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Arya Habibi, 113, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Isaac Hegg, 152, Jr., Oakton
Brianna Holcomb, 125, Jr., Northern
David Hughes, 195, Jr., South County
Jacob Jimenez, 195, Sr., Dominion
Ruben Karapetyan, 182, Jr., St. John’s
Benjamin Levy, 113, So., Marshall
Dylan McCullough, 170, Jr., River Hill
Keegan McMahon, 126, Jr., Paul VI
Elijah Mills, 132, Sr., Old Mill
Ryan Money, 145, Sr., Severn
Jace Munoz, 113, Jr., Sherwood
Nathan Nixon, 113, Jr., Paint Branch
Mekhi Neal, 145, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Que’shon Neal Clark, 126, Sr., Surrattsville
Edwin Reilly, 113, Sr., Wilson
A.J. Orlando, 120, Jr., Forest Park
Tavon Proctor, 195, Sr., La Plata
Bryce Purnell, 285, Sr., Spalding
Daniel Sipes, 170, Sr., St. Anselm’s Abbey
Ayden Smith, 106, Jr., Springbrook
Ethan Sotka, 152, Jr., Glenelg
Jacob Steele, 285, Jr., Langley
Austin Stewart, 285, Sr., Hammond
Alex Tamai, 120, Sr., Oakland Mills
Tyler Tanev, 120, Sr., Woodbridge
Larry Vola, 195, Sr., Blair
Benjamin Weader, 126, Fr., Chantilly
Masiya Wills, 115, Fr., Gwynn Park