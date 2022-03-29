When Robinson entered the final match of the Virginia Class 6A championship trailing by 1.5 points, the Rams’ heavyweight delivered. Rudolph defeated Woodbridge’s Josh Mancia to secure Robinson its second straight team title. The University of Virginia commit finished with an 18-0 record and the second state championship of his career. He also developed a significant leadership role in the program.

First team

Alex Bellarin, 126, Jr., Laurel

Arguably the best wrestler in Prince George’s County this season, he compiled a 27-0 record and won the Maryland 4A/3A state championship.

Joel Brown, 132, Jr., Landon

He took third place at National Preps and secured Maryland Independent Schools and Interstate Athletic Conference championships. Brown went 33-4 for the Bears.

Sean Garretson, 106, Fr., Spalding

A semifinalist at National Preps, he took first place at both the Maryland Independent Schools and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships.

Sammy Gerard, 152, Sr., Robinson

A three-time state champion, he capped his illustrious Rams career with an 8-1 decision at the Virginia Class 6 championships to finish a 17-0 senior season.

Isaac Guttentag, 138, Sr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase

He defended the Maryland 4A/3A state title he earned as a sophomore in 2020, wrapping up a 39-0 season.

Rafael Hipolito, 160, Jr., Independence

He became the first Virginia 5A state champion in his school’s history, capping a 32-2 season.

Calvin Kraisser, 132, Fr., Centennial

He added to the Kraisser family’s legacy — his four older brothers were standout wrestlers, including 2019 All-Met Wrestler of the Year Jason Kraisser — by going 27-0 and winning the Maryland 4A/3A title.

Andrew Lavayen, 182, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

He put together a 25-2 senior season for the Saints, repeating as an Interstate Athletic Conference champion. The Saints’ captain also earned a state title at the Virginia Independent Schools championship, where he was voted most outstanding wrestler among heavyweights.

Victor Listorti, 182, Sr., Chesapeake

A Maryland 4A/3A state champion, he amassed a 51-1 record this year, including 38 pins.

Kadari Machen, 220, Sr., Gonzaga

A future University of Pennsylvania linebacker, he ended his wrestling career with a 17-2 record, along with D.C. State Athletic Association and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships.

Josh Mancia, 285, Sr., Woodbridge

Despite falling to Rudolph in the Virginia Class 6 state championship, Mancia still earned district and region titles. He also took third at the prominent Beast of the East meet in Pennsylvania earlier in the season.

Ethan Nasvaderani, 120, Sr., Churchill

He closed out his time at Churchill with a 42-0 campaign and a 4A/3A Maryland state championship — that brought him to 100 career wins.

Lonnell Owens-Pabon, 220, Sr., South River

Despite losing to Severna Park senior Patrick Ellis at the Maryland state championships, he ended his Seahawks career with a 36-1 record — including 32 pins.

Luke Roberts, 138, Jr., Loudoun County

The Virginia 4A state champion wrestled just 4½ total minutes in the region this season, and he never surrendered a loss or even a takedown to anyone in the state en route to his 37-4 record. In the 4A state tournament, all his wins came via tech falls or pins.

Zemen Sium, 126, Jr., Washington Latin

Sium became the first D.C. state champion in Washington Latin history, completing a 20-0 season by pinning Gonzaga’s Noah Vetter at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships. He was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler.

Coach of the year

Bob Seidel, St. Mary’s Ryken

After previously coaching in New Jersey and Hawaii, Seidel came to Ryken this year with high aspirations. Despite having a young squad consisting primarily of freshmen and sophomores, he brought the Knights to the next level. On top of defending its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, Ryken came in second at the Maryland Independent Schools championships and placed fifth at National Preps.

Second team

Sebastian Alcocer, 138, Sr., Westfield

Alex Birchmeier, 285, Jr., Broad Run

Sean Coughlin, 160, Sr., West Springfield

Clayton Gabrielson, 138, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Elijah Gonzalez, 220, Jr., Colgan

Brian Gordon, 170, Sr., South County

Chase Listorti, 145, Sr., Chesapeake

Will Levy, 138, So., Landon

T.J. McCauley, 285, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Drew Montgomery, 106, Fr., Northern

Robert Rerras, 132, Jr., Westfield

Neftali Reyes, 195, Sr., Justice

Bryson Rios, 106, Jr., Loudoun County

Jaden Selby, 170, Sr., Churchill

Grayson Wendel, 160, Sr., Springbrook

Honorable mention

Jason Alvarado, 120, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

John Baker, 182, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Alexander Belaoula, 145, Jr., Fairfax

Jackson Bissessar, 152, Sr., Briar Woods

James Blackman, 195, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Samantha Boadu, 113, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Jack Bobeck, 170, Sr., Forest Park

Evan Boblits, 113, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Kate Borkowski, 100, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Luke Borkowski, 106, Fr., Sidwell Friends

Ryu Brandt, 113, Sr., Centreville

Mason Buckler, 160, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Spencer Charlesworth, 160, Sr., Lake Braddock

Vincenzo Corvetto, 182, Sr., Patriot

Joe Couch, 126, Sr., Bullis

Brian Davis, 120, So., Calvert

Sam Ditmars, 138, Jr., South River

Bryan Guzman, 285, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Arya Habibi, 113, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Isaac Hegg, 152, Jr., Oakton

Brianna Holcomb, 125, Jr., Northern

David Hughes, 195, Jr., South County

Jacob Jimenez, 195, Sr., Dominion

Ruben Karapetyan, 182, Jr., St. John’s

Benjamin Levy, 113, So., Marshall

Dylan McCullough, 170, Jr., River Hill

Keegan McMahon, 126, Jr., Paul VI

Elijah Mills, 132, Sr., Old Mill

Ryan Money, 145, Sr., Severn

Jace Munoz, 113, Jr., Sherwood

Nathan Nixon, 113, Jr., Paint Branch

Mekhi Neal, 145, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Que’shon Neal Clark, 126, Sr., Surrattsville

Edwin Reilly, 113, Sr., Wilson

A.J. Orlando, 120, Jr., Forest Park

Tavon Proctor, 195, Sr., La Plata

Bryce Purnell, 285, Sr., Spalding

Daniel Sipes, 170, Sr., St. Anselm’s Abbey

Ayden Smith, 106, Jr., Springbrook

Ethan Sotka, 152, Jr., Glenelg

Jacob Steele, 285, Jr., Langley

Austin Stewart, 285, Sr., Hammond

Alex Tamai, 120, Sr., Oakland Mills

Tyler Tanev, 120, Sr., Woodbridge

Larry Vola, 195, Sr., Blair

Benjamin Weader, 126, Fr., Chantilly