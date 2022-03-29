“I think it’s something you can’t prepare for,” Eriksen, who was named the team’s captain, told reporters Monday. “The reception in Holland was very big and my expectation is it is going to be even bigger here. This is the place where it happened and people will see it. Afterward, people will be talking about it, like everything is back to normal. They are going to have a new memory. It’s going to be special and I’m looking forward to it.”

@ChrisEriksen8



A goal with his first touch back for Denmark #BrentfordFC

Eriksen received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a device that detects and restores regular heart rhythm with a jolt of electricity, after the cardiac event. He attempted to return to his Inter Milan team but could not do so because the Italian league does not allow athletes with ICDs to play. He resumed training in Denmark and signed with Brentford in the Premier League, making three appearances.

Playing in Parken will be the last step, he hopes, in a return to normalcy.

“It will definitely be very special because I have not been to Parken since it happened,” Eriksen said. “Now I am incredibly looking forward to being back on the field here in the Park and being a football player because that’s what it’s about for me. But I also look forward to the fact that after the match we can put it behind us.”

The goal for the 30-year-old star is to play in the World Cup in November in Qatar. Denmark has already qualified by winning nine of 10 games in its qualifying group.