His next salient act will come Wednesday, when, barring a six-goal defeat to Costa Rica on the last day of Concacaf regional competition, Pulisic and the men’s national team will qualify for the World Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Four-plus years ago, he was on a squad that botched the final qualifier against a weak foe and missed the tournament for the first time since the mid-1980s. Blame fell elsewhere, but Pulisic carried that failure around with him.

Advertisement

Despite his age — but because of his prodigious ability — Pulisic has taken tremendous responsibility for the fortunes of this team and, by extension, the underperforming men’s program.

Last qualifying cycle, he was a prominent passenger who deferred to the seniority of Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey, among others. This time, he is one of the commanders.

Pulisic’s place and importance were on exhibit Sunday, a must-win match in Orlando that was decided by halftime and ended in a 5-1 drubbing of Panama.

“His role involves making special plays and scoring some goals, but there’s a whole other bunch of things that comes with it,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “And that’s what you saw — his work rate, his defensive work rate, his duels, [winning] second balls, his challenges, his dribbling, passing. You name it, he did it.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There were the two first-half penalty kicks and the elegant individual effort after intermission that capped his first U.S. hat trick. There were the unpredictable excursions with the ball at his quick feet that tripped alarms in the Panamanian defense and thrilled the sellout crowd.

There was also passion, a four-alarm fire in his belly that, for a moment just before halftime, almost raged out of control.

After a whistle near the team benches, Panama’s Michael Murillo shoved him. Pulisic retaliated with a heavy bump. Someone on the sideline fired the ball toward him, hitting U.S. midfielder Luca de la Torre in the upper hip instead.

Pulisic paced toward the perpetrator, held back by a Panamanian peacemaker and two teammates fearing a red card to their captain.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to be able to lead in any way I can and help these guys, and they do the same for me,” he said. “I’ve been around this team for a little while and obviously with what happened last cycle, I’m just really proud to be part of this team and I’m really happy with what the guys have shown.”

Advertisement

Pulisic has been on the spot on two fronts since August, leading the U.S. team in a vital qualifying campaign while enduring inconsistent playing time with a Chelsea side navigating the late stages of both the Premier League and Champions League.

Typically careful with his words and reluctant to reveal much about himself, the Hershey, Pa., native was introspective before the winter qualifiers.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a lot sometimes,” he said. “It’s always when I come to the national team, it’s, ‘How are things at Chelsea? What’s this? What’s that?’ And yeah, things are, it’s tough. It’s tough. It’s definitely played a lot on me. And mentally, it’s been difficult at times.”

It’s been a physically difficult qualifying campaign, as well. The coronavirus limited his availability in the September window and an ankle injury in the last of those three matches sidelined him for all three October games. Overall, he has started just six of 13 qualifiers.

Advertisement

But Pulisic arrived at this three-game window in a good place, having scored recently in both the Premier League and Champions League and started in an FA Cup quarterfinal victory.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. team has never won a qualifier in Mexico City, and had Pulisic finished a wonderful opportunity in the first half last Thursday at Estadio Azteca, the 73-year streak might have ended. He should’ve scored, and he knew it. Prone after Guillermo Ochoa’s save, he pounded the turf three times.

Three nights later, Pulisic made no such mistakes. Converting penalty kicks against Panama was basic, scoring the way he did in the second half was ballet.

With his back to the goal, he pulled the ball down between his legs, turned and poked the ball between a defender’s legs before scoring his 21st goal in 47 international matches — the best efficiency of any American man who has recorded at least 17 career goals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I just saw a lot of focus,” teammate Paul Arriola said of Pulisic. “There’s something special about Christian, and him as our captain to be able to step up a couple of times to finish [penalties] and then his great run and finish for his third goal was great. He’s a great kid, great leader. Obviously, unbelievable.”

As a team leader, Pulisic had one final responsibility Sunday. During the postgame celebration, someone on the support staff provided the players with a banner that read, “QUALIFIED.”

Except the Americans had not qualified. Costa Rica could catch them Wednesday with a six-goal victory — unlikely but not impossible.

One of just four holdovers from the last qualifying cycle, Pulisic remembers all too well the sure bet that went bust.

Before the banner could be fully unfurled, he pulled it back.