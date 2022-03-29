“Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations,” Goodell told reporters at the conclusion of the league’s annual meetings. “Don’t believe he’s been at the facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis, but also here with the league. She represented the club here and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future, but Dan and I will talk about that at some point.”
When the NFL announced the findings of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the Commanders’ workplace last July, it said in a news release that Tanya Snyder would assume control of the team’s day-to-day operations and represent the team at league functions “for at least the next several months.”
The team owner would “concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters,” the league said.
The NFL did not publicly stipulate that Dan Snyder had to stay away from the team’s facilities, and when the franchise announced its new name and uniforms at FedEx Field on Feb. 2, Dan Snyder was on-hand to provide public remarks about the rebranding.
At the time of the league’s announcement last year, Dan Snyder’s representatives said that his altered role was voluntary, but Goodell noted Tuesday that any future change would include a discussion with the commissioner.
Dan Snyder’s representatives and the team did not respond immediately for comment.