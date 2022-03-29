Tanya Snyder, the owner’s wife and the team’s co-chief executive, will continue to lead the club’s daily operations and represent the team at leaguewide meetings, as she did this week in Florida.

“Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations,” Goodell told reporters at the conclusion of the league’s annual meetings. “Don’t believe he’s been at the facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis but also here with the league. She represented the club here, and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future. But Dan and I will talk about that at some point.”

In July, the NFL announced the findings of Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month investigation of the organization’s workplace, which the league said fostered a culture in which sexual harassment and bullying were common. The NFL fined the team $10 million and required it to provide semiannual updates of recommended improvements to its operations for two years.

The league also said at the time that Tanya Snyder would assume day-to-day responsibilities of the team and represent the franchise at league functions for at least the next several months. Daniel Snyder, meanwhile, would concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters.

The NFL did not publicly stipulate that he had to stay away from the team facilities, but his daily involvement was still unclear. When the franchise announced its new name and uniforms Feb. 2, he was at FedEx Field to provide public remarks about the rebranding. But when the team introduced Carson Wentz as its new quarterback this month at team headquarters in Ashburn, Tanya Snyder was the lone representative for ownership.

Tanya Snyder joined team president Jason Wright, Chief Operating Officer Greg Resh, Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew at the NFL’s meetings this week.

Daniel Snyder’s representatives said in July that his altered role was voluntary. On Tuesday, Goodell noted that any change would first include a discussion with the commissioner.

Snyder’s representatives and the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Snyder and the organization have faced increased scrutiny as a result of a congressional probe of the team’s workplace culture. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a roundtable hearing last month, one day after the team revealed its new identity as the Commanders, in which Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing manager and cheerleader for the team, accused Snyder of sexual misconduct during a work dinner. The allegations, which Snyder called “outright lies,” were not shared with Wilkinson during her investigation and prompted a new probe by the NFL.