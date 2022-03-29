“It does at [No.] 11, most certainly,” Coach Ron Rivera said at the league’s meetings Tuesday.

Had they not traded for a veteran who cost them a pair of draft picks and is owed $22 million in salary, the Commanders likely would’ve targeted a rookie quarterback with their first-round pick in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Rivera and his staff have still trekked the country attending pro days for all the top passers — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong still to come — for due diligence. Anything can happen on draft day, but Washington’s focus at that position now is depth.

Advertisement

“We have to,” Rivera explained. “Right now, we have two quarterbacks — we got Carson and we got Taylor [Heinicke] and we feel very good about that combination of guys right now, but we have to take a long look at the potential future and it could be a guy that’s four, five, six years down the line. But we’re going to take a look at it.”

Rivera, for now, is searching for a potential starter years down the line; Wentz’s contract has three years remaining but his salary for 2023 and ’24 isn’t guaranteed — nor is his success as Washington’s latest starter.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet Rivera is convinced Wentz can be the solution and help Washington’s offense finally gain some stability and consistency. Speedy receivers, like Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, and a healthy Logan Thomas at tight end may allow offensive coordinator Scott Turner to create more of a vertical attack.

Advertisement

“One thing that stood out quickly were his deep throws,” Rivera said of Wentz. “…His quick release on the short passes, his three-step read, decision-making, his quick twitch in being able to throw in a phone booth where he’s looking over here and realizing that’s not my read and you see him change his focus and come all the way back really quickly and get the ball out. And it happened in the sequence it should: the head moves, the shoulders move, the hips and feet both move, and he delivers the ball.”

Camp questions

The Commanders’ offseason workout program will begin April 18, Rivera said, but plans for training camp remain unsettled.

Story continues below advertisement

Returning to Richmond for at least part of camp, like they did last year, is a possibility. But the Commanders are also weighing their options for joint practices. Teams have only three preseason games, so any joint sessions would presumably be coordinated with one of their opponents.

Advertisement

“The really neat thing about it is you do get to watch them compete, but at the same time, you want to make sure everything is set and in place with the new quarterback,” Rivera said. “It’s something we have to consider and we’ll see how things go.”

The Commanders haven’t had any joint practices the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Return of Young

Chase Young, Washington’s star defensive end, has spent much of his offseason in Colorado recovering from a torn ACL. Both Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have praised his approach to his rehab, but over the past year, Rivera has also stressed his desire to have his full team attend the voluntary offseason workout program and minicamp.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Young and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat opted to train elsewhere before returning for training camp. This year, Rivera believes that could change, though Young’s participation could be dependent on his recovery.

Advertisement

“Well, without saying it and getting in trouble for making it sound like that, but yes,” Rivera said, when asked if he anticipates Young joining the team’s offseason program. “In my conversations with them, he says he's going to be here and I'm pretty excited to see him here.”

After winning the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award in 2020, Young’s second season disappointed, with only 1.5 sacks and 24 total pressures in 10 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Rivera believes Year 2 for Young was “a little bit of an awakening” — and perhaps for the team as a whole.

“For us, I think hopefully the realization that we hadn't arrived has set in and that just showing up is not good enough,” Rivera said.

O-line competition

Rivera sold the offensive line’s play last season as one of Washington’s top selling points. But after losing both starting guards — Brandon Scherff signed with Jacksonville and Flowers was cut — the team’s interior will look fairly new. Andrew Norwell, who played for Rivera and O-line coach John Matsko in Carolina, was signed to start at left guard, leaving the right side open.

Advertisement

Wes Schweitzer has the most experience at guard, but Rivera said the job will be up for grabs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just know that it will be a very competitive position,” he said. “Wes will have every opportunity to be that guy, but it’s going to be very competitive.”

Rivera said that Saahdiq Charles “will be in that conversation.” Charles was used at both guard and tackle the last two seasons, but the former fourth-round pick has struggled to stay healthy.

“Guys grow out of that because they learn how to prepare, they learn how to warm up and get themselves ready to go,” Rivera said. “We’re gonna see how that goes.”

New athletic trainers

The Commanders are still in need of an active head athletic trainer, but maybe not much longer.

“I anticipate in the next couple weeks having our head trainer ready to go and having that room complete,” Rivera said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and one of his assistants, Doug Quon, were placed on administrative leave last October because of an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Last season, the team relied on former Capitals athletic trainer Greg Smith, former Washington athletic trainer Bubba Tyer and a group of summer interns to assist the team’s current staff for the remainder of the season.