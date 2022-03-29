My first reaction: It’s too big. Duke and North Carolina are such fierce rivals that meeting in the Final Four would be more than either fan base could handle. Add the layer that this is the last of Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons at Duke, and the matchup Saturday in New Orleans could be the most anticipated national semifinal since ... well, since ever, right?

Think of it this way: In most years, Kansas and Villanova would be a marquee matchup. Yet it’s clearly the J.V. game in terms of hype. Let’s have a question-and-answer session about any and all of it. I’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to send in your questions early.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.