Think of it this way: In most years, Kansas and Villanova would be a marquee matchup. Yet it’s clearly the J.V. game in terms of hype. Let’s have a question-and-answer session about any and all of it. I’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to send in your questions early.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of college basketball:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.