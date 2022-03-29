So Thomas had Luke Bonfield, Tennessee’s director of player development, hit ball after ball after ball in that direction. Repetition was the theme.

“Most metrics agreed that his arm was an asset but his range was costing him some runs and could be worked on,” said Alex Ott, an agent with Jet Sports who did the research on Thomas’s defense. “If Lane takes away the deep left stuff that gave him a bit of trouble last year, you’re going to see him grade out as a positive defender this season.”

The numbers are public and bear this out. Thomas, 26, played center for much of his six-week shot with the Washington Nationals in 2021. During spring training, Manager Dave Martinez has mostly had him in left, an assignment that’s contingent on what the club does with Victor Robles. If Robles makes the team — a once-foregone conclusion complicated by a demotion to the minors in September — he’ll start in center and Thomas in left. If Robles doesn’t, Thomas could slide over and make room for Andrew Stevenson or Yadiel Hernandez in left.

Either way, tracking back and to the left is essential to being a strong outfielder. Thomas has the speed. After being traded to Washington for Jon Lester, he had the bat, too, finishing with an .853 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 206 plate appearances with the Nationals. But Martinez, a former outfielder, explained that Thomas has struggled to field near the fence and will sometimes take his eye off the ball during routes.

Both issues have to be fixed, but going to his glove side from left field is slightly less critical if Robles is in center and covering the gap. The Opening Day roster will shape expectations.

“I want Lane to get comfortable in left field and play more,” Martinez said, which could be read as an indirect vote of confidence for Robles. Thomas started in left in an exhibition loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday. Dee Strange-Gordon started in center. Robles played in a minor league game so he could get a few extra at-bats. The Nationals are coaching him through a swing change, moving his hands a bit higher, and wanted to see it on the backfields before testing it live.

“[Thomas is] learning, but he has a lot of appreciation for the guys that have done it,” Martinez continued on Thomas’s defense. “He talks to a lot of outfielders and he talks to Robles all the time about positioning, where to play and how to read balls. But he’s getting better.”

To craft Thomas’s offseason plan, Ott sifted through Baseball Savant, FanGraphs and the Fielding Bible, websites with defensive analytics. These metrics can be finicky, as Ott acknowledged, but provide much better context than errors or fielding percentage. Within Jet Sports, he does the research and passes it to Al Goetz, who translated the findings to Thomas ahead of his training at Tennessee.

A wrinkle this offseason was that players and teams couldn’t communicate during the owners’ lockout. That left Thomas leaning on his agents instead of calling a Nationals coach, for example, though the club and Jet Sports had similar feelings about his defense. Outs Above Average, a defensive stat from Baseball Savant, considered Thomas a solid corner outfielder but subpar in center. Breaking the numbers down further, it determined routes and going back to his left were the root causes of Thomas’s problems. That was consistent across resources.

“What we like to explain to these guys is defensive value really just comes down to run prevention,” Ott said, echoing what Martinez or first base coach Eric Young Jr., who works with Washington’s outfielders, would tell Thomas. “The best thing you can do is obviously keep runners off base altogether. But if you can’t do that, the next best thing is to prevent the extra base, not allowing a guy to stretch a single into a double, not allowing a double into a triple, not being too aggressive on a ball and it gets behind you and you play a single into a triple.

“All of these things make it that much easier for the other team to score a run. So the fewer bases you allow, the fewer runs you’re going to allow. The raw data can be a bit complicated. The objective stays simple.”

On the surface, those points speak more to keeping singles in front of Thomas than how to improve on ranging into the gap. But over the course of the season, sharper reads, routes and first steps to his left will shave down the number of bases opponents gain. And as Thomas figures it out, the Nationals can hide some growing pains with how they align their outfield.

Martinez expects Thomas to cheat to his left when the batter and situation calls for it. He wants Thomas to aim his throws more to the left, because he has natural tail that often has carried them outside the foul line during spring training. Then everyone can check back in late summer and see what the numbers say.