Entering spring practice ahead of his fourth season, Locksley said he wants his group to take “the next step.” He didn’t outline the specific benchmarks of that goal, but after a 7-6 campaign, the Terps undoubtedly hope for more. Maryland hired Locksley with a vision of the program rising toward the top of the Big Ten by leaning on the region’s talent at the high school level and a coach who views College Park as his dream destination.

So far, he has succeeded in improving the product on the field. The 2022 season will begin to test the program’s ceiling and whether Maryland can start making strides beyond its status of a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team.

“We have a great deal of talent on this roster,” Locksley said. “We embrace any expectations that we’ve created for ourselves.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That begins at quarterback, which long has been a source of uncertainty because of injuries that led to a carousel of starters. Taulia Tagovailoa has helped the Terps shed that narrative as he enters his third season as the clear starter. Tagovailoa played well last season, breaking school records for single-season passing yards (3,860) and completions (328). He tied the record with 26 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa’s coaches describe him as a player who studies the game and prepares meticulously. He started his Maryland career with a poor showing in his debut at Northwestern, and more than a year later he credited that loss as a motivator, noting last season that he was “kind of traumatized by the Northwestern game.”

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos said: “He wants you to tell him what he’s doing wrong. He doesn’t like a lot of fluff. He doesn’t need you to pamper him at all. He wants you to be honest and upfront with him, and he wants to be great.”

After the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Tagovailoa excelled as a redshirt sophomore. He threw just 11 interceptions. Five of those picks came against Iowa — a Friday night loss that started with hype and ended with disappointment — including three in the second quarter. A few of his other interceptions were products of mistakes by his receivers. Locksley believes his quarterback had a great season with “one bad quarter.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Prior to that one quarter and after that one quarter, he played big-time football for us,” Locksley said. “For him not to get the respect that top quarterbacks in this country or in this league get is disappointing. … There’s no doubt in my mind that Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the better quarterbacks in college football.”

Maryland’s receivers will be a strength of this team and should combine with Tagovailoa to generate an explosive passing attack. Leading receiver Rakim Jarrett (829 yards in 2021) is back for his junior season. Dontay Demus Jr., the top wideout at the start of last year, and Jeshaun Jones are returning from season-ending injuries. They participated in “bits and pieces” of the team’s winter conditioning program. Maryland also added Jacob Copeland, a transfer from Florida who led the Gators with 642 receiving yards.

Last-minute loss

The day before spring practice began, standout sophomore linebacker Demeioun Robinson announced his decision to transfer. The timing of his departure was somewhat odd. Most players opting to leave usually do so at the end of the season. During Robinson’s freshman season, he appeared in every game with one start, tallying 19 tackles and two sacks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the landscape of college football,” Locksley said. “The transfer portal giveth, and it taketh away.”

Robinson arrived at Maryland as a highly touted local recruit, choosing the Terps over other schools that are perennial powers. The Quince Orchard High product was considered the second-best prospect in Maryland’s 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. The top three players in that class have left the program. Linebacker Terrence Lewis, a five-star recruit from Miami, never played last season because of shoulder and knee injuries, and he’s now at Central Florida. Branden Jennings, a four-star linebacker, started three games in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury and transferred to Kansas State.

“I think the disappointing thing is that they’re not always going for the right reason,” Locksley said. “And I’m not speaking on any specific person when I say that. It makes it a little tougher in the recruiting world. The landscape of the way college football is going, it’s free agency. We’ll benefit from the transfer portal. We won’t just get our stuff taken. We’ll be okay.”

After chaos, Williams becomes defensive coordinator

Locksley nearly made a splashy hire with the addition of Kevin Steele as the defensive coordinator. But then, after Steele had started working at the team facility, he bolted for the same job at Miami before the school officially announced his hiring. When asked Tuesday about the Steele debacle, Locksley said, “People that aren’t here don’t concern me.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After that, Locksley promoted Brian Williams to the role. Williams has been with Locksley as a position coach for his entire tenure at Maryland, and Williams has emerged as a skilled recruiter. Williams has never been a defensive coordinator at the college level and called the job a “dream come true” and “what I’ve worked hard for throughout my career.”

The change at defensive coordinator wasn’t surprising after Locksley handed primary play-calling duties to Williams for the final two games of last season. Brian Stewart was the defensive coordinator in 2021 and is no longer on staff. Maryland won both of the games Williams called — the win at Rutgers that clinched bowl eligibility and then the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.