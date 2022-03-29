“I certainly sense there’s a desire to do something,” Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday. “Whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen.”

A proposal would have to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 teams. League leaders have said that while they believe there is momentum for a modification to overtime, getting 24 votes could be difficult.

“I don’t know the way people are thinking. ... We’ll be voting against those proposals,” Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re not really interested in adding more plays to the game, making games longer. The toll on the players already is enough. ... We don’t want to add more plays to the game.”

The favored proposal seems to be one made by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. It would guarantee each team at least one overtime possession. If the game remains tied after that, the next team to score would win.

Also, the Tennessee Titans proposed requiring a team to score a two-point conversion as well as a touchdown to prevail on the opening possession of overtime.

“I think the largest component in the discussion is searching to be traditional and not alter the structure of it in any way but at the same time make circumstances competitively fair for both teams,” Tomlin said. “And so that’s where the discussions are going to be. We’ve got a couple of proposals on the floor, and I’m sure we’re going to talk through them in great detail.”

Under the current format, a team can win a game with a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime. If a team gets a field goal on the opening possession, its opponent gets a possession with a chance to tie the score — and prolong the game — with a field goal or win with a touchdown.

Both proposals cover regular season and postseason games, but there is some sentiment for making the change for playoff games only.

The debate was renewed when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills with a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime in a highly entertaining divisional-round playoff matchup. That game featured a memorable quarterback duel between the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen, but Allen never left the sideline in overtime.

The following weekend, the Chiefs lost the AFC title game to the Cincinnati Bengals despite having the ball first in overtime. That bolstered the argument from some that no change to the format is needed — the team that doesn’t have the ball first in overtime simply needs to play better defense.

It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs-Bills outcome is enough to prompt a change just three years after the owners considered modifying overtime but opted against it.

The owners don’t seem to favor a college-style format with teams alternating possessions from a certain yard line, considering that too gimmicky. But those in the sport also don’t want to see games essentially decided by an overtime coin flip determining the opening possession.

Since 2010, when the current overtime format was implemented for the postseason, seven of the 12 postseason overtime games have been won with an opening-possession touchdown, and 10 have been won by the team that won the overtime coin toss.

The advantage has been less pronounced during the regular season. The current overtime rules were applied to regular season games beginning in 2012. Since then, the team that won the overtime coin toss has won exactly half of the games — 76 of 152. Both teams had at least one possession in overtime in 124 games, or 82 percent.