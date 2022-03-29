“We’re definitely still in the quarterback business,” Carroll said at the NFC coaches’ media availability at the annual league meeting.

After trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks are in the quarterback market for the first time since 2012. They have Drew Lock, who was acquired from the Broncos in the Wilson deal, and they could re-sign Geno Smith, a free agent who was Wilson’s backup.

Among the still-available quarterbacks leaguewide are Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare to go with Trey Lance as their starter.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There are some veterans still out there to be had,” Carroll said. “There are still some guys out there…. We’re still looking.”

It seems unlikely that the 49ers would trade Garoppolo to the Seahawks, an NFC West rival. So that leaves Mayfield, the top overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Browns have little leverage after trading for Watson and signing him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. They signed Jacoby Brissett to serve as Watson’s backup. Mayfield requested a trade after the Browns met with Watson. The Browns initially informed Mayfield, through his representative, that they did not intend to comply. But once they traded for Watson, that changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, it’s unlikely that the Seahawks or any other team would surrender much to the Browns in a trade for Mayfield, under the circumstances. His salary also could be an issue. He is under contract for one more season at a cost of $18.858 million.

Advertisement

“It depends who we’re talking about because there’s a variety of things that guys bring,” Carroll said Tuesday. “Some guys bring their own personal style. I have guys in mind that I’m thinking about…. They have their own personal style that they add something. And so this quarterback position is one that they come in different shapes and sizes and different makeups and backgrounds and all of that kind of stuff. Do you have the magic? So we’re looking for the magic that allows them to come through to be the player that when the challenge is at hand, they’re at their best…. At this time, it’s available to us to be wide open.”

Carroll said the Seahawks’ discussions have not progressed with Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers starter who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made,” Carroll said. “I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts… to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard. He’s all over the country, traveling around, getting his workouts in. So he’s still competing for it.”

Advertisement

Kaepernick reached a 2019 settlement in a case in which he accused the NFL and teams of improperly colluding to prevent him from playing because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem. He has made a renewed push recently to attempt to return to the league, posting videos of football workouts that he has conducted in various cities.