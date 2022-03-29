But sparks of energy weren’t enough to contain DeRozan in the fourth quarter. The Wizards lost, 107-94, after relinquishing just enough of their defensive control to let DeRozan bulldoze his way through Capital One Arena late. The forward scored 14 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth, torching Washington’s hopes for a three-game winning streak.

Until DeRozan’s onslaught, the Wizards (32-43) kept pace thanks to strong shooting from Hachimura — he went 8 for 10 for 21 points — and an even battle on the boards. Despite a strong start from Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic (27 points), neither team had anyone who popped until the Bulls (44-32) took over in the fourth.

With Washington trailing by one and less than nine minutes to go, DeRozan began a 9-0 streak with his second jumper in as many possessions. Alex Caruso poked the ball away from Smith and got the ball to Javonte Green for a three-point play before DeRozan capped the run with two more buckets. It took less than two minutes for the Bulls to get all the separation they needed.

The Wizards looked drained after that as DeRozan surged on and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope checked in to try and salvage something from the game. He had 11 points and a steal in the final 6:21 but couldn’t push Washington into the lead without defense to back him up.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 20 points, and Avdija added 14 off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 14 points for Chicago.

Here’s what else there is to know about Tuesday’s loss:

Almost to three

A three-game winning streak looked within reach for the first time since Jan. 12, when Washington had strung together consecutive victories against Orlando, Oklahoma City and Orlando again. The Wizards haven’t won four in a row since November, when a five-game winning streak — their longest of the season — capped a 10-3 start.

Vucevic’s strong start

A physical big man almost always gives the Wizards fits, and Vucevic was no different. He had 15 points in the first quarter as Porzingis got acclimated on defense.

Kuzma likely out for Orlando