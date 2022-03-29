But sparks of energy weren’t enough to contain DeRozan in the fourth quarter. The Wizards lost, 107-94, after relinquishing just enough of their defensive control to let DeRozan bulldoze his way through Capital One Arena late. The forward scored 14 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth, torching Washington’s hopes for a three-game winning streak.

“As I’ve said time and time again — it’s kind of tiring for me to say that — but we just need to keep our focus,” Avdija said. “We’re doing good stuff throughout the game, we’re playing well, we’re playing together, and I feel at some point a couple of us are lacking focus and then we’re collapsing.”

Until DeRozan’s onslaught, the Wizards (32-43) kept pace thanks to strong shooting from Hachimura — he went 8 for 10 for 21 points — and an even battle on the boards. Despite a fast start from Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic (27 points), neither team had anyone who popped until the Bulls (44-32) took over in the fourth.

DeRozan beat Washington’s blitz time and again, heating up early in the second half and working his way into spots as the Wizards continued to struggle. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. saw defensive breakdowns in timing with hesitant defenders not quite knowing when to amp up the pressure and when to back off, but Chicago is used to opponents focusing on its all-star forward.

With Washington trailing by one and less than nine minutes to go, DeRozan began a 9-0 streak with his second jumper in as many possessions. The Bulls’ Alex Caruso poked the ball away from Smith and got the ball to Javonte Green for a three-point play before DeRozan capped the run with two more buckets. It took less than two minutes for the Bulls to get all the separation they needed.

“We scrambled around, created some misses,” Unseld said. “But it’s just tough to sustain that. Consistently having to get the ball out of DeMar’s hands is tough. He obviously got going in the second half — [Vucevic] in the first half and DeMar in the second.”

The Wizards looked drained as DeRozan surged on and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope checked in to try to salvage something from the game. He had 11 points and a steal in the final 6:21 but couldn’t push Washington into the lead without defense to back him up.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 20 points, and Avdija added 14 off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 14 points for Chicago.

Here’s what else there is to know about Tuesday’s loss:

Almost to three

A three-game winning streak looked within reach for the first time since Jan. 12, when Washington had strung together consecutive victories against Orlando, Oklahoma City and Orlando again. The Wizards haven’t won four in a row since November, when a five-game winning streak — their longest of the season — capped a 10-3 start.

On Wednesday, the Wizards host the Magic (20-56). Orlando has lost six of eight.

Too many turnovers

In a tight game through the third quarter, turnovers were a difference-maker. The Bulls scored 21 points off 14 Wizards turnovers — many of which, in the first half, Unseld didn’t mind because they were dead-ball turnovers. They had seven giveaways, these ones more problematic, after halftime.

Vucevic’s strong start

A physical big man almost always gives the Wizards fits, and Vucevic was no different. He had 15 points in the first quarter as Porzingis got acclimated on defense.

Kuzma likely to be out for Orlando